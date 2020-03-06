World
Silke and Holger Friedrich launch new Union magazine
The busy publisher couple Silke and Holger Friedrich are now treating themselves to a magazine for 1. FC Union, Holger Friedrich's favorite club. It should bear the name “Eisern” and be on time for the game of 1. FC Union against Bayern Munich on 14. March appear.
Next escalation level?
On Thursday evening, after a meeting between the DFB and fan organizations, it looked like a relaxation in the for more than one Week-long argument. But a letter from several fan scenes now suggests the opposite. In it, the Ultras renew their criticism and also threaten to abandon the game. The letter can also be found on the websites of the “Hammer Hearts” and the “Wuhlesyndikat”.
Zingler criticizes the DFB clearly
Union Berlin President Dirk Zingler has in the wake of the violent conflict with fans clearly criticized the German Football Association. “I think the DFB has lost its natural authority in recent years,” said the 55 – Year olds in an interview with the daily newspaper “Welt”.
There were many issues that caused the association to lose integrity and respect, said Zingler. The constantly changing staff at the top are in contrast to successful clubs. “My core reproach is: The DFB has lost contact with and understanding for the majority of football fans, especially stadium visitors,” said Zingler.
At 1. FC Union it was also on the last matchday to abuse from the fan scene against 1899 Hoffenheim's patron Dietmar Hopp came, which had brought the game against VfL Wolfsburg (2: 2) to the brink of cancellation. Zingler reiterated that defaming people was unacceptable.
The President of the Union believes that the DFB cannot solve the problems, no matter what condition he was in. Rather, it is the clubs' own task to organize a sensible cooperation with the fan scenes and the spectators. I think the DFB can learn from club football, ”said Zingler. “If he believes that he can deal with people and organizations as he did ten years ago, 20 years, then it doesn't work. “ (dpa)
What remains of the cup game in Leverkusen?
That there are more important things than football became clear again last night and emphasized that Union professionals too. However, the cup defeat in Leverkusen was annoying for the Berliners.
Simple soccer games, which are all about soccer, apparently no longer exist. In addition to renewed protests against the DFB, a medical emergency caused orders in the Leverkusen arena, and fans of both camps were silent for a long time. The summary of an eventful evening. Stay healthy!
David Joram 1. FC Union lost in the cup quarter-finals in Leverkusen first a player and then the game 1: 3. This means that the Köpenickers miss a historic opportunity. When an entire stadium falls into an iron silence, that's rarely a good sign. So it was on Wednesday evening against 18. 45 O'clock when Leverkusen and Berlin fans stopped singing.
We found out exactly what happened at halftime. Of course there are much more important things than football, that's for sure.
The first words were addressed to the fan at the press conference that ended a few minutes ago the grandstand needed emergency medical care. According to Leverkusen's press spokesman, the person was hospitalized and the condition was stable. The protagonists commented on the sporting as follows:
Urs Fischer (Union coach): “Up to the yellow-red card it was a great achievement, a great game for my boys. I think we did everything right and hardly allowed anything.”
Peter Bosz (Bayer coach): “These were exactly the two faces that my team showed. In the In the first half it was also quiet with us. “
Robert Andrich (Union): “Mistakes can happen, will be punished at such a level by Leverkusen. Aranguiz as the smallest player on the pitch must not come to the header.”
Sven Bender (Bayer): “Of course it was a bit difficult to play football in the quiet stadium if you don't know exactly what happened. That fit a bit with our performance in the first half, which was anything but good. “
3: 1 by Diaby
This is the final decision: After a counter attack Diaby increases to 3: 1 for Bayer. That was probably it.
Siege conditions
This has been indicated: Leverkusen has been pushing – and turning – since Lenz was sent off the game. Five minutes before the end, Arangiuz heads for a corner to make it 2-1 for the hosts. This is going to be damn difficult for Union.
Compensation in excess
Not a minute after Lenz's dismissal, it happens how it had to come : Leverkusen equalizes. Karim Bellarabi, just substituted in, scores for the 1-1 equalizer. 17 minutes plus injury time, Leverkusen is now still outnumbered.
First change at Union – and a field reference
Anthony Ujah leaves 20 minutes before the end of the field, Sebastian Andersson comes for him. Shortly afterwards a setback for Union: Christopher Lenz, already warned, sees the second yellow card that evening and has to take an early shower.
Tick, tack, tick, tack
Well, did you understand the hint? The clock is ticking and ticking right now for 1. FC Union. Good 20 The team of coach Urs Fischer still has to hold out, then it would be the first time since 2001 again in the cup final. Let's keep our fingers crossed as local patriots in Berlin.
The ball is rolling again
The second half has been running for a few moments. The best news: The viewer, who has been medically treated in the meantime, is on the way to the hospital, according to information from the “kicker”.
The DFB would rather protect its investors than act in racism cases, Bayer fans complain.
You have to know, your club belongs to 100 percent of Bayer AG.
1: 0 to the break
Shortly afterwards a long whistle sounds: Halftime in Leverkusen, the guests from Berlin go 1-0 into the cabin.
Emergency clarified
Shortly before the break, the audience breaks its silence that after the medical emergency in the bleachers. The case has apparently been clarified medically without harm to anyone. “1. FC Union Berlin”, chant the guest fans who reacted as sensibly as all other visitors in the Leverkusen arena.
Deserved tour
Marius Bülter prevails on the right wing and crosses in the middle . There Marcus Ingvartsen jumps the highest and hits the head to the deserved 0: 1 for the guests. Five minutes until the half-time whistle.
More information about emergencies
The atmosphere has been ghostly for a few minutes. As the German Press Agency (dpa) writes, paramedics ran excitedly into the lower audience rank, pulled out a person, covered them with blankets and tried to reanimate them. From Leverkusen, the 15. Minute the chants, the Berlin fans immediately joined. Since then it has been almost completely silent in the stadium.
Brief interim conclusion
Union does it really well, despite the five changes mentioned in the starting lineup Leverkusen does not develop at all, let alone on good occasions. 0: 0 after half an hour.
It has become quiet in the stadium, both fan groups are silent. There is apparently a medical incident in the bleachers.