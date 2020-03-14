SILICONE ELASTOMERS MARKET REPORT 2020-2026 INCLUDES ANALYSIS ACCORDING TO KEY VENDORS LIKE THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY, MOMENTIVE, WACKER CHEMIE AG, SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO. LTD., MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL CORPORATION

The Global Silicone Elastomers Market is expected to reach USD 9.45 billion by 2025, from USD 5.80 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, The Dow Chemical Company, Momentive, Wacker Chemie AG, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

Highlights of the Report

o The report offers a 360-degree overview of the Market, primarily emphasizing on growth drivers, restraints, market trends, size, share, growth, challenges, new recent developments and opportunities of the market.

o It provides collaborative information about the competitive landscape of the market, names of market vendors, market segmentation on the basis of application, type, and others, and current logging-while-drilling market trends and industry developments.

o The report also throws light on strategies such as company collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, production analysis, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations and up-gradation of the older versions, investments in research and development, and other strategies adopted by the market players.

Following 15 Chapters represents the Market globally:

Chapter 1, enlist the goal of global Market covering the market introduction, product image, market summary, development scope, Infection Control Supplies Market presence;

Chapter 2, studies the key global Market competitors, their sales volume, market profits and price of Market in 2020 and 2026;

Chapter 3, shows the competitive landscape view of global Market on the basis of dominant market players and their share in the market growth in 2020 and 2026;

Chapter 4, conducts the region-wise study of the global Market based on the sales ratio in each region, and market share from 2020 to 2026;

Chapter 5,6,7,8 and 9 demonstrates the key countries present in these regions which have revenue share in Market;

Chapter 10 and 11 describes the market based on Market product category, wide range of applications, growth based on market trend, type and application 2020 to 2026;

Chapter 12 shows the global Market plans during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026 separated by regions, type, and product application.

Chapter 13, 14, 15 mentions the global Market sales channels, market vendors, dealers, market information and study conclusions, and appendix and data sources.

Market Definition: Global Silicone Elastomers Market

Polysilioxane or silicone elastomers are vulcanised silicone based polymers. They are found in a variety of forms such as solids, foams and sponges. They are preferred because of their ability to withstand temperature, environment and compression. With growing product consumption in electronics sector, the silicone elastomers are to witness a huge demand ahead in the forecast year. They also have a great demand in the healthcare industry. The growing healthcare innovations and expenditure is likely to fuel the demand of the market.

In September, 2018, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd announced investment of around ¥ 10 billion to expand the production capacity of silicone monomer. The investment decision has been taken with a view of increasing demand from end users and a need to bridge the demand supply gap.

Market Drivers:

Versatile properties of silicone elastomers.

Increasing demand of silicone elastomers in electrical & electronics industry.

Increasing aging population and their spent on healthcare segment.

Market Restraints:

Developed countries showing stagnancy in demand.

Volatile prices of raw materials involved.

Segmentation: Global Silicone Elastomers Market

By Type

High Temperature Vulcanized (HTV)/High Consistency Rubber (HCR)

Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR)

Room Temperature Vulcanized (RTV)

By Process

Extrusion

Liquid Injection Molding

Injection Molding

Compression Molding

Others Pultrusion Calendering



By End Use Industry

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Industrial Machinery

Others Sporting Goods Lifestyle Products



By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Competitive Analysis: Global Silicone Elastomers Market

The global silicone elastomers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of silicone elastomers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

