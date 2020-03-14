SILICON CARBIDE FIBERS MARKET 2020 IMPRESSIVELY GROW IN FUTURE BY TOP COMPANIES ANALYSIS UBE INDUSTRIES, COI CERAMICS, SPECIALTY MATERIALS, MATECH, HAYDALE TECHNOLOGIES

The Global Silicon Carbide Fibers Market is expected to reach USD 2794.5 million by 2025, from USD 240.1 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 35.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025

Companies Profiled in this report includes, UBE Industries, COI Ceramics, Specialty Materials, Matech, Haydale Technologies

Silicon Carbide fiber is principally made out of silicon carbide crystallites and anamorphous mix of carbon, silicon and oxygen. They have superb mechanical properties such high quality, modulus and compound properties, for example, protection from substance assault and oxidation. Their high quality property makes them an uncommon material for strengthening composites, for example, polymer, clay, titanium and metal. Fired framework composites broadly utilizes silicon carbide as fortifying filaments for high temperature applications, for example, the parts required gas turbine motors dealing with up to 2700°F. They are accessible in nonstop fiber compose additionally called as tow and hairs which are called short filaments. Additionally, accessible in different reviews which contrast in electrical properties, surface treated silicon carbide reviews are likewise broadly utilized relying upon the expected properties to be embraced in the last item.

Market Drivers:

Rise in production of leap engines

Increasing demand for fuel-efficient aircraft

Market Restraint:

High cost of silicon carbide fibers

Technological challenges in manufacturing silicon carbide fibers

Segmentation: Global Silicon Carbide Fibers Market

By Form

Continuous

Woven Cloth

Others

By Usage

Composites

CMC

PMC

MMC

Non-Composites

Woven Fabric, Felt, and Ropes

By End Use Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Energy & Power

Industrial

Others

By Geography

Asia Pacific China South Korea Japan India Australia Singapore Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Spain France Germany Italy UK Rest of Europe

South America Brazil Rest of south America Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Competitive Analysis: Global Silicon Carbide Fibers Market

The global silicon carbide fibers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of silicon carbide fibers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In 2014, Toshiba launched a series of compact Silicon Carbide Hybrid Power Modules to 3300V and 1500A, which is beneficial in reduce acoustic noise in high-power switching inverter and motor control designs.

