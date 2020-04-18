Sick leave by phone – Bavaria for extension

Growing criticism of out of sick leave by phone

Several politicians and associations campaigned for the continued exemption for sick leave for employees . They criticize the decision that this will no longer be possible from Monday onwards.

The Bavarian Minister of Health Melanie Huml (CSU) criticized on Saturday that employees for sick leave with minor respiratory complaints will have to go to the doctor again next Monday. “This decision of the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) is premature in view of the dangers posed by the corona pandemic. Because it is important now “To avoid infection risks consistently,” said Huml, according to the announcement. She therefore calls for an extension of the exemption that sick leave in the case of mild respiratory complaints, even after consulting the doctor . It should be feared that otherwise Covid – 19 – Patients returned to the doctor's office and infected other people as a result.

The SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach had previously warned in the daily mirror of a danger to doctors, practice staff and patients. This decision could result in new corona infection foci, said Lauterbach. The medical practices are also not prepared for the rush to be expected from Monday.