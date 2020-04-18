Science
Sick leave by phone – Bavaria for extension
Growing criticism of out of sick leave by phone
Several politicians and associations campaigned for the continued exemption for sick leave for employees . They criticize the decision that this will no longer be possible from Monday onwards.
The Bavarian Minister of Health Melanie Huml (CSU) criticized on Saturday that employees for sick leave with minor respiratory complaints will have to go to the doctor again next Monday. “This decision of the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) is premature in view of the dangers posed by the corona pandemic. Because it is important now “To avoid infection risks consistently,” said Huml, according to the announcement.
She therefore calls for an extension of the exemption that sick leave in the case of mild respiratory complaints, even after consulting the doctor . It should be feared that otherwise Covid – 19 – Patients returned to the doctor's office and infected other people as a result.
The SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach had previously warned in the daily mirror of a danger to doctors, practice staff and patients. This decision could result in new corona infection foci, said Lauterbach. The medical practices are also not prepared for the rush to be expected from Monday.
The health spokeswoman for the Greens in the Bundestag, Maria Klein-Schmeink, asked Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) to this “To be overridden before Monday.”
Doctors and clinics also disagree, according to the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV) with the decision to no longer allow sick leave by telephone. That was neither good for the practices nor for the patients, said the KBV, which represents the general practitioners. The decision in the G-BA was made against the votes of the practices and hospitals.
The decision-making body of the Federal Committee is made up of three impartial members, five representatives of the statutory health insurance funds and a total of five representatives of doctors and clinics. (AFP / dpa)
Fewer corona patients in New York hospitals
Im particularly badly affected by the corona pandemic New York State the situation in the hospitals has eased somewhat. The number of Covid – 19 -Patients have declined continuously in the past three days , said Governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday at his daily press conference. That was good news, said the democrat, but at the same time pointed to a continued high death rate.
The day before 540 people died of a coronavirus infection and others 2000 People tested positive. Overall, in the state with around 19 Millions of inhabitants already more than 226. 000 people infected and more than 16. 000 died.
Cuomo emphasized that significantly more tests were necessary before thinking of opening up the economy in New York. There continues in bottlenecks in the test procedures. The governor requested additional support from Washington. On Thursday, Cuomo extended the relatively strict exit restrictions in New York to mid-May. (dpa)
“At home together” – virtual benefit concert starts at 20 Clock
Around 20 o'clock tonight the virtual benefit concert begins in the fight against Corona from world stars like the Rolling Stones, Elton John, Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift .
The event “One World: Together at Home” will initially be a digital live stream lasting several hours can be seen on social media and streaming providers. In the night to Sunday (from 0200 CEST) then follows a two-hour global TV show, also on the network and on TV channels such as NBC and CBS in the program.
More than 100 Sizes from music, television and sports take part, like that Organizer announced.
US singer Lady Gaga is on board as a co-organizer with the aid movement Global Citizen . The concert is intended to raise money for a World Health Organization (WHO) fund to combat the corona pandemic .
To see for example here: https://www.globalcitizen.org/de/connect/togetherathome/
Merz: “We have to expect that there will be many bankruptcies”
The state will become the CDU politician Friedrich Merz According to the crisis, not every job and not every company can be saved. “We have to make sure that nobody falls into the bottomless, but also expect that unemployment will increase, there will be many bankruptcies,” says Merz, who is applying for the CDU chair, the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung”. He also said he didn't think much of talking about stimulus packages right now. (Reuters)
Canada and USA extend border closure
In the fight against the corona virus, the border between the USA and Canada is to be used for further 30 days remain largely closed. “This is an important decision and one that protects people on both sides of the border,” said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa on Saturday.
goal is still, To prevent any unnecessary travel between the two countries and at the same time to ensure the circulation of important goods such as medical equipment and food, Trudeau made clear. The two countries had reached an agreement a month ago.
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the border was closed Canada will be one of those that will reopen early. “Canada is doing well. We're fine. We will see. But at some point we will do that, ”Trump said. (dpa)
Mask requirement in Wolfsburg
Given the careful opening of shops the city of Wolfsburg also introduces a mandatory mask on Monday. This applies in the shops, in public buildings, medical practices, medical facilities and in buses , the municipality announced on Saturday. With a transition period of one week, it will initially apply until May 6. Children under the age of six are exempt.
Even if the first shops should open again, the risk of the corona virus is far from being stopped and overcome, said Mayor Klaus Mohrs (SPD): “ We must continue to be careful that we do not infect each other and that we do not endanger risk groups or our health system. “The details of the regulation are to be published on Sunday.
Prime Minister of Lower Saxony Stephan Because (SPD) had previously indicated in the debate about mask duty that he could imagine this duty. “I am convinced that everyday masks will soon become part of our public life and that they can soon become mandatory in local public transport as soon as they are sufficiently available” , he told the “Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung” from the weekend. (dpa)
Portugal is considering restricting access to beaches
The government of Portugal is considering restricting access to the country's beaches. “The virus doesn't sleep in the summer,” Prime Minister Antonio Costa told the Expresso newspaper. Cities would have to take measures to prevent the beaches from being overcrowded.
In Portugal there are so far scarce 19. 700 infections with the coronavirus confirmed and 687 Deaths in connection with the pathogen registered – significantly less than in the particularly strongly vo The larger neighboring country of Spain affected by the pandemic. (Reuters)
Apparently, infections in North Korea
Contrary to the official account from Pyongyang, coronavirus infections have also been reported in North Korea. Radio Free Asia reports that the authorities of the foreclosed country have issued notifications to individual organizations and civic groups of confirmed Covid – 19 – cases had spoken . The diseases have been known since the end of March, the station reported, citing two insiders. The number of patients was not known. (Reuters)
Corona hairstyle & Co: The words to the crisis
Dutch collect new words in corona dictionary
Corona huster, ban on shaking hands, lockdown party: The corona crisis has it Dutch enriched with many new words. More than 700 includes the new online Corona dictionary, as the Dutch TV station NOS reports on Saturday. It is an initiative of the editor-in-chief of the standard dictionary Van Dale, Ton den Boon.
In the dictionary there are many compound words like Corona crisis, but also Corona-Huster . This is the name of those who deliberately cough up police officers when arrested. This also includes new combinations such as lockdown kilos or corona hairstyle – meaning the inevitably wild hair growth because the hairdressers are closed, or the unsuccessful haircut , because you used the scissors yourself.
70 Words, the linguist estimates, could be permanently included in the standard dictionary. This certainly includes the one and a half meter company. Incidentally, the British have already done it. The renowned Oxford English Dictionary had recently been updated due to the Corona pandemic out of line.
became a Corona classic already “hamsteren” . The word beloved anyway by the Dutch, known for their frugality, got a new negative meaning through the hoarding of toilet paper. And after the flight shame Dutch now know the “Snotterschaamte” . Sniffing shame is felt by someone who suddenly has to sneeze or sniff in the company of others. (dpa)
Heil expects agreement on higher short-time work benefits
Federal Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil expands on an agreement a temporary increase in short-time work benefits. The federal government is currently discussing a necessary change in the law, the SPD politician told the news channels ntv and Welt on Saturday.
Also with the social partners it talks. “I am counting on us to get results.” It's about the next few months. “I am in favor of that the short-time work allowance be increased for at least three months, for the period May, June and July.”
Short-time benefits currently secure jobs, the minister said. At the same time, it leads to losses not only for low earners, but also for skilled workers. With an increase the purchasing power of the employees can be secured . “This also boosts the economy,” said Heil.
Earlier, Federal Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz had signaled the need for action on short-time benefits, with which in the virus crisis, millions of employees are forced to take a break. There are many employees whose employers pay the compensation of 60 or 67 percent of the loss of wages by the Federal Employment Agency did not increase , said Scholz on Friday.
The SPD left in the Bundestag demanded an increase of the short-time work allowance for low incomes on 80 (for employees with children 87) percent. (Reuters)
Brazil's hospitals increasingly at their capacity limits
Given the increasing infections with the new coronavirus, hospitals in Brazil are increasingly reaching their capacity limits.
In the state of São Paulo with so far via 600 confirmed deaths related to the lung disease Covid – 19 the intensive care units were busy at least five clinics as reported by the news portal G1 on Saturday. In Rio de Janeiro, there were no longer any free beds in the intensive care units in the four largest hospitals, and in Fortaleza the number of artificially ventilated patients recently doubled. In Manaus in the Amazon region, a refrigerated container was set up in front of a large hospital to store the bodies.
In the largest country in Latin America have so far 33. 682 people demonstrably infected with Sars-CoV-2, 2141 patients have died.
While some governors in Brazil have now imposed exit restrictions and safeguards for their states, right-wing populist President Jair Bolsonaro considers the measures to be excessive and wants to get back to normal as quickly as possible. Because of disagreements about the correct handling of the corona pandemic , he last dismissed the Minister of Health. (dpa)
The Pakistani authorities have decided to suspend flight av traffic until 30. 04. 2020 to extend. The message is in the process of examining alternative return options for the Germans remaining in #Pakistan. We'll keep you up to date. https://t.co/aOSIGSKfvE
– Bernhard Schlagheck on Twitter (@germanyinpak) https://twitter.com/GermanyinPAK/status/1251484602893512704
Return campaign: Germans are stuck in Pakistan
Pakistan has suspended air traffic due to the corona pandemic extended until the end of the month. until 30. No international or domestic flights are scheduled to take place in April, a spokesman for the Pakistani Aviation Office said on Saturday. Recently there were always exceptions, especially for return campaigns from third countries. Numerous Germans are still stuck in the South Asian country.
The German embassy in Pakistan is there, alternative return options for remaining Germans to check, wrote Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck on Twitter on Saturday.
Most recently, the diplomatic mission had announced that there would be no return flights after about 650 passengers on 31. March and April 4 were brought back to Germany.
Even after the two return campaigns there is still a need for exit options, said the Federal Foreign Office. One tries hard with the message to find solutions for a prompt return. Many people who had registered online have been waiting for their departure for weeks. The Federal Foreign Office left unanswered how many Germans are still in Pakistan.
With the largest return campaign in the history of the Federal Republic around 230. 000 Germans stranded abroad have been brought back home. According to the Federal Foreign Office, only a few thousand Germans are still waiting for exit options. After the campaign has ended, the embassies want to continue to deal with individual cases. (dpa)
Everything closed? Tips for digital strollers: a French evening by the Berlin Philharmonic, film portraits in “Arsenal 3” and photo art on Instagram.
Daily mirror
Opening of shops: No huge rush expected
The German City Day reckons with reluctance of customers when small shops reopen from this Monday
“We assume that the population will be happy to take advantage of the regained opportunities from Monday on,” said CEO Helmut Dedy of the German Press Agency. “But we don't expect the huge rush now either: The shops that are opening again are just as accessible a week later.” The cities calculated with the fact that these first loosenings are also used with caution. (dpa)
Daily mirror | Vivien Krüger
Social corona consequences affect women more than men
The social impact of the corona pandemic affects women according to Potsdam social scientist Lena Hipp stronger than men . Already after the first results of the online survey www.corona-alltag.de, which she runs and is still running, there is a clear gender difference in terms of satisfaction, said Hipp of the “Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung.
The satisfaction had both in relation to the work as well as that Life generally decreased more in women than in men in the first weeks after school and daycare closings.
Women would probably have a higher burden during the crisis, emphasized the professor, who teaches and researches at the University of Potsdam and the Berlin Science Center. in the home office and at the same time felt responsible for the care and home lessons of the children.
Or they worked in systemically relevant professions as carers or supermarket sellers and would have to work overtime. The inequalities that already existed during normal times could now massively worsen. The first results of the study pointed in this direction. (epd)
Amazon is looking for feverish employees with thermal imaging cameras
Amazon employs according to employees in the USA thermal cameras , to identify feverish employees. In at least six warehouses of the online retailer around Los Angeles and Seattle, appropriate devices have been installed, employees report.
If the cameras showed elevated temperatures, fever was measured again on the forehead of the employees concerned. Amazon confirmed the use of such cameras in some warehouses. This would ensure the health and safety of the employees. From more than 50 Amazon warehouses in the USA have been reported to have coronavirus cases , whereupon employee representatives called for the closure of facilities. (Reuters)
Now more than 20. 000 Corona dead in Spain
In Spain the number of virus deaths has reached the threshold of 20. 000 exceeded. The Ministry of Health in Madrid reports 20. 043 fatality , 565 more than on Friday. This slowed the growth somewhat. Nearly 192. 000 infections are according to the ministry meanwhile registered. On Friday there was something about 188. 000. (Reuters)
No salute for the birthday of the Queen
To her 94. Birthday there will be at the request of the Queen no salute shots . A spokeswoman for Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II did not consider this appropriate given the corona pandemic. The monarch's birthday is coming Tuesday; Traditionally, this day of honor is always celebrated with salute shots.
The military parade “Trooping the Color” had already been canceled. The outdoor spectacle for the monarch's birthday always takes place in June, as the weather is usually bad in April. (dpa)
“Artania” is returning to Germany
The anchor in Australia after corona infections since the end of March Cruise ship “Artania ” has started on the journey home . The ship of the German tour operator Phoenix had left the port of Fremantle on Saturday, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry of the State of Western Australia confirmed.
“Thank you Fremantle” was on a banner with a heart Deck. The “Artania” will stop on the way in Indonesia and the Philippines to drop crew members, it said. (dpa)