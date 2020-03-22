Science
Shutdowns are not enough to defeat Corona – more tests are needed
WHO calls for more tests instead of restrictions on public life
The World Health Organization (WHO) warns European governments against focusing on the limitation of social life in the fight against the coronavirus . “What we really need to focus on is finding the people with infections and isolating them ,” said the WHO Expert Mike Ryan on Sunday in the BBC. “The danger with the initial restrictions is: If we don't take strong health measures, the virus threatens to spread again if the restrictions on movement are lifted again,” he warned.
Ryan especially advised, as in China, Singapore and South Korea, the number of tests to be massive to drive the height . In conjunction with exit restrictions, this is a model for Europe that has replaced Asia as the epicenter of the pandemic. “If we suppress the transmission, we can fight the virus,” he said. British Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said the test production in the UK will double next week. Ryan urged that vaccine development be realistic. The development and necessary tests would take “at least a year,” he said.
In the USA A new quick test on Sars-CoV-2 has just been allowed. According to the manufacturer Cepheid, it should be within 45 minutes of infection. In a statement from the drug agency FDA, the test made it possible to get results “within hours”. Cepheid plans to deliver the tests next week. It is designed for a diagnostic device from the same manufacturer.
Other companies are also working on faster test procedures for Sars-CoV-2. In Germany the pure test time currently takes about according to the Robert Koch Institute 4 to 5 hours . The time between taking a sample and reporting the results could be one to two days, depending on the number of samples, the results may take significantly longer. (Reuters)
400 dead within 24 hours in Spain
In Spain within 24 hours almost 400 other people from the coronavirus-induced lung disease Covid – 19 died. There are 394 new deaths registered, the government in Madrid announced on Sunday. This is a increase of around 30 percent. With that already died in Spain 1720 people.
Spain is after Italy, the country most affected by the coronavirus pandemic in Europe. The number of infected on Sunday was 28. 572 . According to the Ministry of Health, these were 3646 more cases and thus 14, 6 percent more as the day before.
In Spain since then 14. March a curfew . The 46 Millions of residents are only allowed to leave their homes to get to work, do some shopping, get medication get or go for a walk with the dog.
Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez had prepared the population for “very hard days” on Saturday evening. “We have to prepare ourselves psychologically and emotionally,” said the Prime Minister in a television speech.
Spain faces the greatest challenge since the Spanish Civil War (1936 to 1939). (AFP)
The worst is yet to come.
Prime Minister Perdo Sanchez
Hanau prohibits hamster purchases
Hanau prohibits hamster purchases. As of Monday, goods may only be handed over to a person to the extent customary in the household, the city council announced. “90 percent of People are reasonable, but the small part of the unreasonable is increasingly endangering the supply situation, “said Mayor Claus Kaminsky. (Reuters)
Rhineland-Palatinate and Swiss cantons want to admit patients from France
Rhineland-Palatinate wants like Baden-Württemberg and treat the Saarland seriously ill coronavirus patient from France. The hospitals in the border region are classified according to their options take over French intensive care patients, like the Rhineland-Palatinate Ministry of Social Affairs, Labor, Health and demography on Sunday announced on Twitter. Especially in Alsace and in the entire Grand Est region, the number of corona infections has recently increased dramatically.
Also the Swiss cantons Jura, Basel-Stadt and Basel-Land now want France to supply Covid with particularly heavy supplies – 19 help sick people. There was a corresponding request from France. At present there is still enough capacity to care for patients from France. (Reuters / dpa)
USA want to adopt trillion stimulus package
The planned in the USA Coronavirus economic stimulus package t can, according to Finance Minister Steven Mnuchin already passed in Parliament on Monday become. “We work around the clock,” Mnuchin said on Sunday in conversation with Fox 5 television. There is a general agreement between Republicans and Democrats. That at least a trillion dollars (900 billion euros) heavy aid package is said to be passed in the Senate on Monday will soon be in the House of Representatives, Mnuchin said. Rapid action is necessary to prevent an economic slump. “We need the money now,” said Mnuchin.
As part of the stimulus package, most taxpayers should, among other things, make a check for 1200 U.S. dollar , per child it should also 500 US dollars. For such direct help alone, according to a presentation by the US Treasury Department, around 500 billion dollars will be spent. The stimulus package is also intended to help small and medium-sized companies with loans. In addition, around 110 billion dollars will flow into the healthcare sector and in view of the threat of layoffs, unemployment benefits will be significantly improved. There should also be loans for large companies such as the aviation group Boeing.
Trump had said on Friday when the if the first direct aid payments are not sufficient , additional payments to the citizens could be decided in a further step. The exact extent of the economic upheaval of the coronavirus pandemic is not yet foreseeable. However, many analysts now fear a recession. (dpa)
EU Commission approves German aid programs
The EU Commission has approved two aid programs to support the German economy in the virus crisis . “Today, shortly after the adoption of our new temporary framework, we approved various measures registered by Germany,” said Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager as announced on Sunday. It is about two loan programs of the Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW) .
The KfW program is said to be up to according to new plans cover percent of risk for loans to companies of all sizes , whereby the loans can run for five years and, depending on the company's liquidity requirements, can amount to up to one billion euros. In the other program, KfW is working with private banks in order to be able to provide larger loans as a consortium . With this regulation, the state-covered risk can be up to 80 percent of a loan, but not more than 50 percent of total debt capital of a company.
A spokeswoman for Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier (CDU) said on Sunday in Berlin that this could make further improvements to the business program. Above all, it is now possible to release the equipment that is now so important for small and medium-sized companies with an exemption from liability 90 percent instead of as before 80 percent guarantee.
The measures will enable KfW to provide the companies affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus with liquidity in the form of discounted loans, the Commission said. This is done in close cooperation with commercial banks. (dpa)
Police clear Norderney
When clearing the East Frisian island of Norderney has been supporting mainland officials since the island police. 26 Police officers met by ferry in the morning on the island. All holiday guests must leave the Aurich district and its islands of Norderney, Juist and Baltrum due to the corona pandemic no later than Sunday – three days earlier than initially planned. The faster return journeys are necessary to protect the population , it said in the corresponding general decree of the district.
On Monday, the police on Norderney will then carry out increased checks, as a spokeswoman for the Aurich / Wittmund police inspection said on Sunday. “If there are still guests on the island, criminal proceedings will be initiated.” The holidaymakers would then be expelled from the island at a charge.
Norderney's mayor Frank Ulrichs (independent) hopes that it won't come to that. Most of the visitors have already left the island, he said on Saturday. (dpa)
Angela Merkel and Prime Ministers discuss exit restrictions
Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU ) and the Prime Ministers gave their deliberations on further measures in the Fight against the coronavirus pandemic started . The German press agency learned this on Sunday from groups of participants. The conference call is mainly about whether it is nationwide There are exit restrictions . In addition to Merkel, the most important ministers for the fight against the spread and consequences of the coronavirus also take part.
So next to Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) also Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) , Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD), Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) and Minister of Defense Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) .
Some federal states – above all Bavaria – have already tightened their regulations. It was unclear how long Merkel's discussions with the heads of state would last. Against 17. 30 Merkel wanted to comment on the results in the Chancellery . (dpa)
Doctors from the Coronavirus Epicenter in Bergamo warn
What a smile between the many very serious and depressing messages … Many people are now familiar with the technical problems associated with home offices. What it would look like if you had it in a conventional meeting can be seen here:
Macron Great Britain is apparently threatened with border closure
French President Emmanuel Macron threatens Great Britain according to a newspaper report with a border closure. The background is the dissatisfaction that the British side is taking less drastic measures in Fight against the coronavirus , writes the French newspaper “Liberation”. Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had called each other on Friday. Similar debates about border closures have also taken place between EU countries in recent days. (Reuters)
In the morning Croatia's capital Zagreb was shaken by earthquakes. Many ran out in fear, despite fear of being infected with the coronavirus.
Greens in the Bundestag criticize the government's social protection package as too timid
The Greens in the Bundestag have criticized the federal government's social protection package as insufficiently extensive. In view of the expected social problems this is “too timid,” said the social policy spokesman for the parliamentary group, Sven Lehmann, the Tagesspiegel .
It was right to now billions of aid packages . “Unfortunately, the largest blank space in the draft law hits the poorest again,” said the Greens politician. It was right to allow access to the child supplement for families who lost income due to the crisis. “Families in Hartz IV are left empty handed with this package of measures,” criticized Lehmann. The current crisis is particularly hard on her. “If there is no lunch in school or daycare, no offers in leisure facilities, then the costs increase at home.”
It be the task of the state to secure quick aid now. “We urgently need an increase in the standard rate for children and adults, at least as a surcharge as part of an additional need during the crisis”, demanded the Green politician.
A unbureaucratic support for families from his point of view would also be a non-deductible direct payment of the highest possible child supplement to all families in addition to child benefit. “This would also cover families in covert poverty who do not apply for state benefits out of shame or ignorance.” Lehmann welcomed the fact that Hartz IV suspended the financial review for a limited time and that the costs of accommodation should be granted without checking the appropriateness.
“Many people will have to apply for social benefits during the crisis . These have to be granted quickly and unbureaucratically, also in order to relieve the job centers and offices. “It would be even more logical to temporarily do without an income check, he said. In addition, all existing sanctions should be suspended so that the subsistence level is always ensured and additional emergencies are prevented in this crisis. (Cordula Eubel)
Tax revenues could decrease by a tenth
Due to the economic consequences of the Corona epidemic, the German government expects economic output to collapse significantly significant tax deductions.
Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) expects that the federal government alone will this year 33 billion euros less will be earned – that's a tenth of the budgeted volume previously estimated. This emerges from Scholz's presentation for the cabinet meeting this Monday, which is available in the Tagesspiegel.
It says: “In the current situation, the duration of the pandemic and the associated measures cannot be estimated. However, a clear decline in the gross domestic product must be assumed for this year. ”In the absence of available data, it is said, the supplementary budget is based on an updated assessment of the economic development, which, due to the lack of available current data, is based on the experiences of the financial crisis 2008 / 2009 oriented. “
2009 the German economy shrank by five percent t. However, it then recovered faster than was expected in the crisis year. (Albert Funk)
Baker appeals to customers and threatens employees with termination
With a urgent appeal Customers and politicians have reached a baker from Hanover hundreds of thousands of people on Facebook within hours. “The middle class is dropped. It is a disaster, ”said Gerhard Bosselmann, owner of the Bosselmann bakery chain, in a Facebook video released on Friday. The promised federal government funding would not reach small businesses.
Just under Half a million users saw within a few hours how Bosselmann also appealed to his customers in a voice that was sometimes choked with tears: “Go to your bakery around the corner! […] And it doesn't give a shit how that means you save jobs.” Without a certain minimum turnover you can his company only survive six to eight weeks, 205 places would be on the Game.
Internally, however, Bosselmann gives a different picture – he threatened t Employees with layoffs if they become lightly infected.
At the end of the video, Bosselmann also announced that all employees in the health service “all they need for household bakery products” in to get its branches for free in the future. “ All rescue workers are always welcome – as a thank you.”
Later it became known that Bosselmann meanwhile threatened his own employees with termination without notice, you should get “carelessly” sick.
In a letter to the staff it said: “Sickness reports for a cold without fever are only accepted with corona testing. Otherwise we will not pay any continued wages. ”Bosselmann confirmed the authenticity of the letter from the“ Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung ”and defended his approach. (Tsp, dpa)
Spanish government wants to extend curfew – almost 400 New deaths
The Spanish government wants to curb the Corona crisis Media reports the emergency and the curfew across the country by two weeks until 12. April extend. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez told the regional presidents at a video conference on Sunday, reported the state television station RTVE and the newspapers “El País “And” El Mundo “citing government circles. An extension of the so-called alarm condition, the third highest level of emergency, must however be approved by Parliament.
The current Nationwide emergency with a 15 – day curfew had come into force in Spain on the previous Sunday. Violators face fines or even prison terms. After Italy, Spain is the country most severely affected by the crisis. By Saturday, the Ministry of Health in Madrid reported almost 25 00 0 infected – 5000 more than the previous day. The number of dead climbed to more than 1300 after about 1000 on Friday. (dpa)
Government plans improvements to loan program
The federal government plans in the coronavirus Crisis Improvements to special credit programs for medium-sized and large companies . According to this, the state development bank KfW should instead take credit for working capital as before 80 percent now 90 Take over percent of the credit risk, as the German press agency learned on Sunday from circles of the Ministry of Economic Affairs. (dpa)
Norway starts digital reporting system for suspected corona
In Norway, people can now suspect that they have been infected with the corona virus have to inform the health authorities online . On the website of the authorities there is a scheme in which you can enter what symptoms you have had, since when and whether you suffer from chronic diseases. The information is anonymous and is intended to help the health institute get an overview of how many could be infected with the virus. As in many other countries, not everyone who has cold symptoms can be tested in Norway. Up to Saturday there were around in Norway 50. 00 0 people tested , round 2000 were positive. Seven people died. (dpa)
Counties resist Spahn's plans
Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) is criticized for his plans for a reform of the Infection Protection Act . The German district council accused Spahn of securing extensive competencies in the area of the states and municipalities in the area of infection protection in the course of the coronavirus crisis to want. President Reinhard Sager said on Sunday in Berlin that districts and countries would do their best to act in a coordinated and consistent manner in the difficult situation. The decentralized structures worked. “A change of responsibilities would rather unsettle in the crisis situation, because new processes have to be imported.”
The Draft law to protect the population in an epidemic situation of national scope should be part of the crisis decisions of the Federal Cabinet on Monday. Among other things, federal powers are to be expanded to the detriment of states and municipalities. According to Spahn's submission, the health authorities should also be given the authority to determine contact persons for sick people using cell phone location data. (dpa)