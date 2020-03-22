Shutdowns are not enough to defeat Corona – more tests are needed

Ryan especially advised, as in China, Singapore and South Korea, the number of tests to be massive to drive the height . In conjunction with exit restrictions, this is a model for Europe that has replaced Asia as the epicenter of the pandemic. “If we suppress the transmission, we can fight the virus,” he said. British Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said the test production in the UK will double next week. Ryan urged that vaccine development be realistic. The development and necessary tests would take “at least a year,” he said.

In the USA A new quick test on Sars-CoV-2 has just been allowed. According to the manufacturer Cepheid, it should be within 45 minutes of infection. In a statement from the drug agency FDA, the test made it possible to get results “within hours”. Cepheid plans to deliver the tests next week. It is designed for a diagnostic device from the same manufacturer.

Other companies are also working on faster test procedures for Sars-CoV-2. In Germany the pure test time currently takes about according to the Robert Koch Institute 4 to 5 hours . The time between taking a sample and reporting the results could be one to two days, depending on the number of samples, the results may take significantly longer. (Reuters)