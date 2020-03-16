shutdown-also-expected-in-berlin-science

The measures against the spread of the corona pandemic in Germany are becoming increasingly drastic, for example through the extensive closure of shops. Berlin's universities are also preparing to reduce all their activities to an absolute minimum, not only in teaching.

“We asked all universities and non-university research institutions to prepare everything for so-called emergency operation” State Secretary of Science Steffen Krach told Tagesspiegel on Monday evening.

Emergency operation occurs “if there are further restrictions on public life throughout the city,” said Krach.

In the institutes, emergency operations are expected to be announced almost every hour. “We have already shut down as much as possible with all devices,” says Lars Merkel, head of administration at the Institute of Chemistry at the Technical University. For example, incubator shakers and fermentation reactors were stopped in biologically oriented working groups.

Anyone who works in experimental science – from professors and doctoral students to bachelor and master students – would be particularly hard hit. Experiments with microorganisms, for example, would have to be stopped and restarted at a later time. That costs weeks to months of valuable working time – and possibly also third-party funding.

However, some devices would have to be cooled with nitrogen or helium, even if they were switched off, says Merkel. State Secretary Krach explains that “critical infrastructure” such as data centers or building security must of course be maintained. This also applies to administrative functions such as the payment of salaries or the student loan.

The work that is not stopped in emergency operation also includes corona research, for example in projects of the Charité and Max- Delbrück Center (MDC), says Krach. It is also clear that laboratory animals must continue to be cared for.

MDC spokeswoman Jutta Kramm emphasizes that it is about “highly sensitive, very expensive and very valuable research that must continue” – despite the possible imminent termination of regular research . But the MDC is also doing everything necessary to protect its employees and stop the spread of the corona virus. For example, many administrative staff are in the home office. “Science doesn't just take place in the laboratory,” says Kramm.

The TU Berlin had already prepared its researchers for emergency operation on Sunday with an information letter. If devices and other technical systems cannot be shut down quickly, “prepare immediately for such a case of decommissioning,” it says there.

TU President Christian Thomsen turned to Monday night with one Video message to the university members – to attune to the upcoming emergency operation.

Where on-site support is still required, scientists should inform the crisis committee of the Presidium and the faculty administration of how much staff is required in the information letter. Well-founded exceptions will then be discussed.

In addition to all business trips and research stays, researchers must also postpone and cancel all scientific examinations and experiments outside their own university.

So who Cooperating with other universities or non-university institutes must now put this relationship and above all the projects on hold – or continue via email, telephone and video conferences from the home office.