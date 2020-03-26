should-the-eu's-corona-loans-be-conditional?

At today's EU summit on Thursday, the heads of state and government want to take extensive measures to contain the economic consequences of the corona pandemic. The 27 EU Member States are concerned with providing financial backing to countries hard hit by the Corona crisis, such as Italy, Spain and France. Otherwise, it is feared that these countries would not be able to borrow on the financial markets for the economic aid programs that have already been promised or will be in the future to avoid and not even to start discussions about whether economically troubled countries like the highly indebted Italy are still creditworthy. The concern is not unfounded: the risk premiums that Italy had to pay for government bonds had already risen dramatically in the past week. After the recent announcement by the European Central Bank to buy government bonds on a large scale, the situation has largely calmed down. Yields are now back in the range they were before the Corona crisis.

The ESM is coming back

The ESM (European Stability Mechanism), the 2012 was founded to shield the euro zone and helped Greece, Ireland, Spain and Portugal out of the financial crisis, should step in. The ESM has 410 billion euros. The plan is for member states to get loans up to two percent of their economic output from the ESM.

The conditions such as the interest rate and the other conditions should be fixed by the end of next week. Every member state of the EU is entitled to these loans. The ESM has enough firepower for this. The ESM capital that the euro countries previously paid in corresponds to 3.4 percent of the economic output of the euro zone.

So far, the EU member states have issued rescue packages for their economy in one volume about two percent of the EU's total economic output. That means: Member States could now fund their pledged aid packages entirely through the ESM. And they would not have to take on more debt on the financial markets than before the crisis.

It doesn't have to stay at two percent

The prospect is that the limit of two percent may drop even if the crisis worsens . First, it was discussed that all EU countries would take out loans from the ESM. The aim was to prevent individual countries claiming aid from being stigmatized. However, this had been abandoned in order not to overstretch the financial strength of the ESM.

The proposal for this approach comes from the finance ministers of the EU member countries. But it still has to be decided by the heads of state and government on Thursday at their summit, which will be held via video. There are also controversial issues. The terms on which the loans are to be paid out are controversial. At that time, the ESM had only granted the funds under strict conditions.

The so-called “program countries” had to undertake hard reforms, for example in the pension system or on the labor market, or to carry out privatizations. Nobody wants that now. But the southern EU countries want the ESM loans to be unconditional. Germany, the Netherlands and many Scandinavian countries insist that there are conditions. Care must also be taken to ensure that the states do not become over-indebted.