Shots in two hookah bars – perpetrators on the run

In a violent crime in Hanau, eight people were killed and around five injured in the night of Thursday according to police reports. The number of injuries could still change up or down, it said.

There is still no reliable knowledge of the backgrounds. A spokesman said it could be “a relationship act or an indiscriminate act.” The officials did not disclose the victims' identity and nationality.

“The search for the perpetrators is in full swing,” said the police. She asks on the number 06181 100 – 123 for advice.

According to information the police fell on Wednesday evening from about 22. 00 clock shots in and in front of two Hanau shisha bars. According to the police, three people were killed and at least one person seriously injured in the inner city, in the area of ​​the hay market. A dark car drove away from there.

According to police, another crime scene is located on Kurt-Schumacher-Platz. It is located about two and a half kilometers from the Heumarkt in the Kesselstadt district. According to the police, five people died there.

Third shootout in Lamboy is not confirmed

Before the snack at the Heumarkt, cartridge cases were found, according to a dpa reporter. The tracks were marked with paint spray. The police asked curious passers-by to leave the area and go to their homes and on-site premises.

A possible third shootout in Lamboy was not confirmed. The police were also there with a large contingent on site. A spokesman for the prosecutor said no one was killed there.

On Twitter, videos of the crime scenes were posted shortly after the crimes, when the number of deaths and injuries was still unclear.

The police cordoned off the area around the two crime scenes. Officials with submachine guns secured the area. People stood near the areas cordoned off and wept. Images from Hanau during the night showed several cordoned off areas that were guarded by armed officials. A police helicopter circled the city.

A photo from the district of Kesselstadt showed a car covered with thermal film. There were pieces of glass next to the car. Rescue workers were deployed.

Hanau is located in the Main-Kinzig district about 20 Kilometers east of Frankfurt / Main and has about 100. 000 Inhabitants.

Police officers from Lower Franconia in Bavaria were on site to support their Hessian colleagues in Hanau , The control center of the Presidium in Würzburg did not give a number.

Mayor of Hanau shocked: “That was a terrible evening ”

The member of the Bundestag for the Hanau constituency, Katja Leikert (CDU), was dismayed after the fatal shots. “On this terrible night in Hanau, I wish the families of the dead a lot of strength and condolences,” wrote the deputy chairwoman of the Union faction on Twitter. “Hopefully a quick recovery for the injured. It's a real horror scenario for all of us. Thanks to all emergency services !! ”

The German press agency said:“ I am shaken by what is happening. I follow the events on Twitter. ”

The Mayor of Hanau, Claus Kaminsky, was shocked to hear of the violence in his city with eight deaths and several injuries. “It was a terrible evening, it will surely keep us busy for a long, long time and will be remembered sadly,” said Kaminsky during a special broadcast of “Bild live” at night. There were apparently eight dead and several injured, whom he wished “all the best”. For the mayor “an evening like you can hardly imagine”. Kaminsky could not say anything about the background, the perpetrator (s) and the motives. (AP)