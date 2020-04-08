short-time-work-for-polar-bears-in-berlin-requested

The Berlin polar bears from the German Ice Hockey League are also clearly feeling the effects of the corona crisis. As the “Berliner Morgenpost” (Tuesday) reported, the employees of the ex-master were sent on short-time work. Manager Peter John Lee confirmed this. “We are no different from other clubs in the crisis. We are also part of the Anschutz Entertainment Group, which is active in the entertainment industry and is therefore currently experiencing very high losses, ”said the 64 year old Lee. “That is why AEG has applied for short-time work for all parts of the company in Germany, including the polar bears.”

According to the report in the newspaper, AEG is the owner of the polar bears assured that the employees 80 percent of their salary. The club's employees are currently in the home office. The Mercedes-Benz Arena, which also belongs to Anschutz, is closed. The DEL season had ended prematurely. (dpa)

