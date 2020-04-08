World
Short-time work for polar bears in Berlin requested
The Deutschlandhalle groaned under the noise of ice hockey fans, although only a quarter of the aged arena was filled with spectators. The professionals of the Berlin Capitals came to the ice in the standing curve with their children on their hands and flip flops on their feet. The frustrated could be comforted.
The Berlin polar bears from the German Ice Hockey League are also clearly feeling the effects of the corona crisis. As the “Berliner Morgenpost” (Tuesday) reported, the employees of the ex-master were sent on short-time work. Manager Peter John Lee confirmed this. “We are no different from other clubs in the crisis. We are also part of the Anschutz Entertainment Group, which is active in the entertainment industry and is therefore currently experiencing very high losses, ”said the 64 year old Lee. “That is why AEG has applied for short-time work for all parts of the company in Germany, including the polar bears.”
According to the report in the newspaper, AEG is the owner of the polar bears assured that the employees 80 percent of their salary. The club's employees are currently in the home office. The Mercedes-Benz Arena, which also belongs to Anschutz, is closed. The DEL season had ended prematurely. (dpa)
The Winnipeg ICE would like to congratulate Nino Kinder for signing in the DEL and wish him the best of luck next season with Eisbären Berlin!
Nino has developed well in Canada. Now he has to prove himself to the professionals
Sports director Stéphane Richer on the commitment of Nino children
U – 20 – International player Nino Kinder will storm for the polar bears again. Most recently, the native of Berlin played at Winnipeg Ice in the Western Hockey League. 2018 / 2019 the attacker played five times in the DEL – now he should have the chance of a regular place get and then use.
The beard stays on! Labrie stays
He was not only popular with fans and colleagues, but also convinced on the ice. And because currently no German player wants to become Florian Busch's successor in terms of entertainment value, the 33 year old Canadian PC Labrie (20 Points in 51 Play) the new contract also deserves. So, for another year in Berlin. Polar Bear Sports Director Stéphane Richer says: “PC has not only helped us a lot with outside, but also on the ice, with its goals and presence.”
The best player of the season is … MARCEL NOEBELS!
The DEL gala is on, but the result is already there . Marcel Noebels has been elected MVP of the league, and he is also striker of the year. Maybe that's a little consolation given the abrupt end of the season. By the way: the future Berlin Mathias Niederberger was chosen as the best goalkeeper. Congratulation!
Marcel Noebels den @Eisbaeren_B was at the EISHOCKEY GALA 2020 as "Forward of the Year" 2020 excellent. With 49 points, Noebels was the smart fit -Topscorer of the capitals and fourth best point collector of the #DEL.
Will Marcel Noebels be elected MVP today?
At least he should have chances if the awards for the season are given. Today, 19 Clock is ready. Although, the DEL gala today is a little different:
This has never been done before. The annual DEL ice hockey gala will take place on the Internet as a digital highlight this year. On Saturday (28. 03.) from 19. 00 o'clock, the best players and the coach of the season are going live via Instagram.
Sheppard leaves the polar bears … towards Cologne
This is a bitter loss for the Berliners, because Sheppard was again one of the top performers last season. He harmonized magnificently in the series with Marcel Noebels and Leo Pföderl, so now he is going west, in Cologne he should have a contract with his old coach Uwe Krupp until 2022 receive:
We didn't care, James Sheppard! Thank you for the one or the other goal, the one or the other check, cool songs on the guitar and funny trashtalk with the opponent. You'll forgive us if we don't wish you too much success …
Two approaches from Bremerhaven –
Polar bears get Norwegian Espeland and experienced German striker Zengerle
The Eisbären Berlin confirm the commitment of defender Stefan Espeland and striker Mark Zengerle. Both come from Bremerhaven, but Espeland actually has a Norwegian passport and therefore plays as a foreigner. The American Zengerle, on the other hand, is German, uh, and does not fall under the quota. This creates space for a German player in the Fischtown Pinguins squad. All young players from Bremerhaven will be looking forward to this opportunity.
There are also official quotes from the polar bears. “Espeland is a defender who fits the polar bears with very good offensive abilities both in game setup and on the blue line,” says polar bear sports director Stéphane Richer. “Zengerle is a very talented, versatile striker, good playmaker and bully player.”
fan arch – at least that moves
There are no play-offs and there is no permission to meet in a relaxed atmosphere around the Analyze victory – but of course there is hope that at some point the fan arch at the new location can also be inaugurated accordingly:
Interview with Peter John Lee
“The main thing is that we are all healthy”
We spoke to the managing director about the current situation:
Peter John Lee, 64, has been 1995 at the Eisbären Berlin. First he played as a striker for the club from the German Ice Hockey League (DEL). He later worked as a trainer and manager. The Canadian-born Canadian is now the managing director of the Berlin club.
Daily mirror | Claus Vetter
It's quick with the team planning
In addition to captain André Rankel, at least five other players will also leave the polar bears after the canceled season. Louis-Marc Aubry, Florian Kettemer and the three goalkeepers Sebastian Dahm, Marvin Cüpper and Justin Pogge say goodbye, as the polar bears announced on Friday. PC Labrie, Landon Ferraro, James Sheppard and Vincent Hessler currently have no ongoing contract with the Berliners, but there are still negotiations with the quartet about further cooperation. How the career of the 17 year-old talent Lukas Reichel, will decide at the end of June at the earliest with the NHL draft, it said. Most recently, the polar bears announced both the farewell of long-time leader Rankel and the signing of goalkeeper Mathias Niederberger from Düsseldorfer EG. (Dpa)
"Every single player gave everything for the polar bears," says polar bear sports director Stéphane #Richer. "We would like to thank those who leave us for their dedication and passion in our jersey."
Niederberger: “I'm full of anticipation”
The polar bears showed clear interest early on and gave me a good feeling. I had great experiences when I was with the polar bears for the first time. Berlin is a traditional club that is successful and ambitious and therefore suits me very well. I am full of anticipation and look forward to what the future holds in Berlin for me.
Mathias Niederberger according to the polar bear press release
According to the association, the 27 year-old national goalkeeper one multi-year contract with the Berliners.
In the future – as before his intermezzo in Düsseldorf – he 35 on the Jersey. The number had been reserved for Niederberger since he left, the club said. The native of Düsseldorf had in the season 2014 / 15 played twelve DEL games for the polar bears before he switched to DEG.
Mathias is an absolute top goal in the DEL. He has grown steadily over the past five years and this season was not only the league's best goalkeeper.
Sports Director Stéphane Richer
It's official: Mathias Niederberger is a polar bear again!
Eisbären Berlin has managed to bring goalie Mathias Niederberger back to Berlin from the Düsseldorf EG. Of the 27 – year-old already played 2014 / 15 11 DEL games for the capital club. Niederberger signed a multi-year contract with #ebb.
