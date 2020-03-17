short-time-work-benefits-are-expected-to-rise-to-90-percent

That unions want money from employers is part of normal business. But on Wednesday afternoon in the Federal Ministry of Labor, there is a special type of recovery: the Corona social partner discussion with the Federal Ministers Hubertus Heil (work) and Peter Altmaier (economy) shows the amount of the short-time allowance, from which millions of employees will have to live in the coming months. at the top of the agenda. On March 8, the leaders of the coalition decided on a significantly expanded short-time worker regulation, including the acceptance of social contributions by the Federal Employment Agency (BA). This was premature, the unions now think, and want more money for short-time workers.



Short-time work allowance is 60 percent

The short-time allowance to be paid by the BA is 60 percent of net income and for employees with children 67 percent. But there are above all in industrial sectors (metal and chemistry) as well as in some corporations collective or operational regulations about an increase to 80 or even 100 percent by employers. The union NGG agreed on Tuesday with the employers to increase to 90 percent for the 120 000 employees in system catering (McDonald's, Starbucks, North Sea) and protection against dismissal.



A group tariff for all companies

This is what the unions want on Wednesday reach in the Ministry of Labor for all employees. “Our goal is to regulate an increase to 90 percent through a group collective agreement”, Verdi boss Frank Werneke told Tagesspiegel. Every company that wants to claim payment of social security contributions by the Federal Employment Agency must first join this tariff. “Many employers want to get the reimbursement of social security contributions for themselves and not pass anything on to the employees,” says the Verdi chairman, preparing for difficult negotiations. “When it comes to short-time benefits, employers are extremely hard-working.”



Continued payment of wages for parents

In addition to this topic, social partners and ministers also deal with the continued payment of wages for employees who have to look after the children and are therefore unable to work. According to Werneke, the Infection Protection Act applies here, since schools and daycare centers are closed due to official instructions. As a result, the children have to be looked after by the parents and the continued payment of wages has to be clarified. According to the social partners, this should be done by the state and not by employers, as provided for in paragraph 616 of the German Civil Code (BGB).

In a paper on the labor law consequences of the pandemic, the Federal Association of Employers' Associations (BDA) also speaks about the paragraph 616. If at all, according to the BDA, the obligation to continue paying wages only affects the employer for a “relatively short period of time. Reference is made to a judgment of the BGH from the year 1978 in which six weeks are mentioned, i.e. the same period as for the usual continued payment of wages in the event of illness. If the state now relieves employers of continuing to pay wages during childcare, employers could in turn get involved in the collective wage agreement to increase short-time benefits.



No occupational safety in retail

Verdi boss Werneke wants to talk also address the “unreasonable” work situation in retail with the Ministers Heil and Altmaier. “When it comes to protecting employees, the retail groups are slimming down,” Werneke told Tagesspiegel. Of the approximately three million employees in retail, around 1.5 million are employed in grocery stores. “We demand regulated access to the grocery stores. It cannot be that people are still running in the crowd in the shops. ”

