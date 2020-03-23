sharp-criticism-of-bolsonaro-for-downplaying-the-covid-19-crisis

The coronavirus pandemic is also worsening in Brazil. While many Brazilians are aware of the seriousness of the situation, President Jair Bolsonaro's contradictory and, in part, irresponsible reactions have generated intense controversy the criticism is great, there are demonstrations against him. He has even lost popularity with some of his followers.

In Brazil there are – as of Sunday – 1078 registered cases of coronavirus infections and 18 deaths. Compared to other countries like Germany, the number still seems to be lower, but like in the rest of the world, the virus has spread quickly in Brazil.

Only people in serious condition are tested

At the 20. The day after the first infected people were discovered, there were positive diagnoses in Brazil 291. In Italy, there were three registered cases in the first 20 days of the epidemic.

The Brazilian health system also only tests people who are are in serious condition and thus violate the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendation to carry out mass tests to immediately identify and isolate the infected.

Many Brazilians are now beginning to understand the seriousness of the situation. Bands have canceled performances and are playing online. Recordings of popular telenovelas by the largest Brazilian television broadcaster Rede Globo have been suspended.

Many Brazilian states have closed schools, universities, shopping centers and other facilities.

Bolsonaro names Reactions to the “Hysteria” pandemic

Most of the restrictive measures were taken by order of the state governors. President Jair Bolsonaro criticized the governors for this. He downplayed Covid – 19 using words like “imagination” and “hysteria” when referring to the disease – and even said that “it there is no crisis. ”

Only in the past few days, perhaps too late, did Bolsonaro change his way of dealing with the pandemic. He called for “unity” to address the problem. The federal government is beginning to tighten up its measures. Now even prisons are being set up for those who do not adhere to quarantine or other medical recommendations.

The contradictions do not go unnoticed

Nevertheless: The Contradictions in Bolsonaro's actions did not go unnoticed in public. It was demonstrated against him nationwide on two consecutive days this week. In Brasilia, Salvador, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Fortaleza, Belo Horizonte, Recife and other cities, many shouted “Bolsonaro Out” from their homes and made noise against him with pots and spoons.

It was the first time that Bolsonaro was the target of a pot demonstration – a form of protest that became popular during impeachment against former President Dilma Rousseff. Overall, it can be seen that for the first time, those who have supported in so far are turning away from him.

Mockery also from his own supporters

Mockery brought a Bolsonaro Press conference on Wednesday. After initially accusing the media of exaggerating the disease, he now appeared in front of the cameras wearing a mask, as did eight of his ministers. The president said he was wearing protective gear because two Brazilian ministers diagnosed the disease.

The mask dangled from one ear for a while. And although he now wanted to pay special attention to Covid – 19, Bolsonaro repeated that there was no reason for hysteria.

” We have had more serious problems in the past that did not have this excitement or echo in the Brazilian media, ”said Bolsonaro. “It is serious, it is troubling, but there is no reason for national excitement.”

Bolsonaro had previously had to be tested for the corona virus because of the risk of infection. But even though his doctors had isolated him, he stepped up to his supporters and welcomed participants to a demonstration for his government and against the Brazilian National Congress and the Supreme Court. A second Bolsonaro test result was released on Tuesday: It was negative.

The son of Bolsonaro's insulted China

Outrage triggered the insults the Bolsonaro's son Eduardo targeted China, which is Brazil's largest trading partner.

The son of President, who is also a congressman, wrote on Twitter that the Coronavirus pandemic was the responsibility of the Chinese Communist Party.

The answer also came on Twitter: The Chinese embassy said that Bolsonaro Junior was infected with a “psychological virus”. The Chinese ambassador to Brazil, Yang Wanming, also asked Eduardo to “withdraw his comment immediately” and apologize to the Chinese people.

