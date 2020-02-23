severin-freund-is-on-the-go

Severin Freund has really experienced almost everything in his ski jumping career. Rasnov, a 15 000 Inhabitant city in Romania, but is also new terrain for the once successful pilot. “This is a station I have never been to,” he said before the World Cup: “It will be extremely exciting and exciting.”

This assessment has nothing to do with that here According to legend, Count Dracula was at home in Transylvania. Rather, the great Severin Freund made a comeback here at the two normal hill jumps in the ski jumping province on Friday and Saturday. At the age of soon 32 his might be his last attempt to get back on the top of the world. The results, however, were rather expandable, on Friday he was 32, on Sunday he jumped into place 29 – Stefan Kraft from Austria won. Allgäu Karl Geiger, winner on the previous day, was second.

Fast 14 months have been since the last World Cup appearance of Bayern Freund in New Year's jumping 2019 past. In front of a large backdrop in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Severin Freund only landed at the most famous annual ski jumping event in the world 41 and then flew from the German team due to poor form.

In the Transylvanian provincial town of Rasnov, which is called Rosenau by the German-speaking inhabitants, he has now returned. More than one place in the midfield was allowed for the 32. Don't expect Thursday's qualification – but for the winner of the past, after a long period of suffering, this is one of the greatest successes of his eventful career.

“I am just so excited to be part of the team again. So much time has passed since the last competition, ”he says. In this new forced break, he had to in February 2019 – at the same time as the opening of the Nordic World Ski Championships, in which his team-mate Markus Eisenbichler three times Gold won – had another knee surgery. When he had struggled back to the German ski jumping team after a long preparation, his back pinched.

On the bench: Severin Freund was not on the hill for a long time. Photo: Daniel Karmann / dpa

At the end of November, another operation was necessary. Now Severin Freund has done it again. After a strong last training session in Planica, national coach Stefan Horngacher surprisingly appointed him to the World Cup team. The chief coach found the risk of a failed comeback or even a new injury to Freund to be comparatively low on the smallest hill in the entire World Cup calendar.

Horngacher also wanted to send out a signal that he will continue to give the experienced Severin Freund a fair chance in a strong team in the future: “It will definitely take some time before he has a certain level. But although Severin has had so many injuries in recent years, he continues to fight. And he's definitely one of the best ski jumpers in the world. ”

Severin Freund's last victory was a long time ago

It has been a while, that the Olympic champion of 2014, three-time world champion and overall World Cup winner could show that. Severin Freund celebrated the last of his 22 World Cup victories on 26. November 2016 in the Finnish Kuusamo. At that time, he had just struggled back after a hip operation, which was necessary after an injury sustained during the four-hill tour jumping competition in Innsbruck the Olympic Winter Games 2018 and had to be suspended for a total of almost two years. There followed a short comeback and the recent 14 – monthly break until the return now in rasnov.

There he flies: Severin Freund in his element. Photo: Alexandra Wey / dpa

Others would have given up long ago, but Severin Freund just kept going. This is certainly because the intelligent man has always had to fight hard for everything in his aviation life. Freund made the big breakthrough relatively late with 25 after the team Olympic victory 2014. And he just doesn't want to resign as someone who's injuries have forced the end of his career. “I feel that there is still something waiting for me and I'm still hungry for ski jumping”, he once said.

The Ski Flying World Championships should come too early for Severin Freund

The originally planned Ski Flying World Championships in Planica in March should come too early for Severin Freund. But at the latest at the home world championship next winter in Oberstdorf, he would like to “sit competitive on the bar”. In any case, the fighter has the respect of the entire ski jumping scene and especially of his teammates.

The Olympic champion Andreas Wellinger, the three-time world champion Markus Eisenbichler and especially in the the recent German pilot Karl Geiger jumped in the breach for him, now even more with his victory on Saturday in Rasnov.

In the team structure, Severin Freund is again right at the top due to his experience and human competence. And if things go wrong with the comeback of the Bachelor for International Management, life will go well for Severin Freund. He is married to his long-time girlfriend Caren and became a father almost one and a half years ago. Right after the birth, Severin Freund posted a photo of a little hand of his daughter. With the hashtag “What really counts”.