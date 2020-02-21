severe-setback-for-the-foxes-berlin

On Sunday the jubilation was exuberant, ecstatic and long-lasting. Four days after winning the prestigious duel with SC Magdeburg, the Füchse Berlin have suffered a serious setback in the battle for the targeted Champions League spots on Thursday evening.

The team of coach Velimir Petkovic had to after a convincing start at the end with 25: 30 (12: 15) beaten at GWD Minden. The Berliners had already lost the first leg against the East Westphalia in September, which at the time had led to severe atmospheric distortions and an appeal from manager and superintendent Bob Hanning. This time, too, the foxes were damned hard in front of 2325 spectators. Especially on the defensive, which had convinced on Sunday, not much came together.

At first, little had indicated a surprise. The guests started concentrated and after ten minutes went for the first – and only – time that evening with three goals in front. Frederik Simak had scored 5: 8. As a result, the Berliners increasingly ran out of ideas against a passionate Minden team. The absence of Paul Drux, who could fail for up to four weeks due to inflammation of the sole of the foot, could not be overlooked.

Until the break (15: 12) Minden had with the former Foxes goalkeeper Malte Semisch and the future Berliner Marian Michalczyk then turned the game, which was not least due to the two protagonists. In the second half, the foxes were constantly lagging behind, which they could never shorten so much that tension came up again. (Tsp)