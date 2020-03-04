seven-teams-criticize-ferrari-and-fia

In Formula 1, an argument rages just before the season starts. In a joint letter, seven teams, including series world champion Mercedes, fiercely attacked the automotive world association Fia. The reason for this is an investigation into Ferrari's controversial drive unit. At the end of the investigation, the Fia had agreed with the Scuderia that all content should remain between the two parties. Sebastian Vettel's employer Ferrari was repeatedly accused of cheating on the engine last season.

“We, the signing teams, were surprised and shocked,” says the joint statement by Mercedes, McLaren, Red Bull, Alpha Taurin, Renault, Racing Point and Williams on Wednesday. They refer to the notification from the Fia dated 28. February.

In just under six lines, the regulatory authority had announced that they would not disclose anything to each other and that they had agreed with Ferrari on a number of technical obligations in order to improve the monitoring of the drive unit.

Between the lines, quite a few read that at Scuderia last year not everything had to be done rightly with the so-called power unit. Not only had there been 2019 corresponding directives from the Fia. After years of superiority of the Mercedes engine, Ferrari's drive had suddenly been up to half a second faster on the straights last year.

Only Ferrari's partner teams were missing

The agreement now angered the competition, which had suspiciously watched the goings-on of the Italians. An international sports authority has the responsibility to act with the highest standards of leadership, integrity and transparency, it said in the statement that Formula 1 also published on its website.

You have to know: As an association, the Fia is responsible, among other things, for the rules and their compliance, the owners of Formula 1 have above all the commercial rights. The teams asked the Fia to disclose the results of the investigation. “We do this in the interest of the fans, the participants and the owners of Formula 1,” emphasizes. The Fia did not respond at first.

The seven teams, which only Ferrari's partner teams Haas and Alfa Romeo did not join, reserve the right to take legal action in the matter as part of the Fia's procedure .

Around a week and a half before the start on 15. March in Melbourne in a season that could be severely affected by the corona virus, this argument should not be resolved quickly. If the results are published, the front against Ferrari could become even more massive and the Fia could put a strain on themselves if they did not punish the rules accordingly. (dpa)