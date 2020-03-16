Sequencing Driven Metagenomics Market 2019: Danaher, Merck KGaA, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN

The Global Sequencing Driven Metagenomics Market report comprehensively studies market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and key developments in the market. It comprises of fundamental, secondary and advanced information related to the global status and trend, market size, sales volume, market share, growth, future trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2019-2026.

Global sequencing driven metagenomics market is expected to register a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing investments undertaken by various organizations along with the increasing application areas of metagenomics in industries, life-sciences and biotechnological areas.

Global Sequencing Driven Metagenomics Market By Product (Kits & Reagents, Sequencing & Data Analytics Services, Instruments, Consumables, Others), Application (Environmental, Human Health, Agriculture, Biotechnology, Biofuel, Others), End-Users (Pharmaceutical Industries, Biotechnology Companies, Research Laboratories, Pathology Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutes, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Some of the major competitors currently working in the global sequencing driven metagenomics market are Danaher; Merck KGaA; Illumina, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; QIAGEN; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Novogene Corporation; PerkinElmer Inc.; Arc Bio, LLC; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Promega Corporation; Takara Bio Inc.; IntegraGen; Zymergen; Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.; BGI; Eurofins Scientific; Macrogen Inc.; yaazhxenomics.com; CD Genomics; Microsynth AG; GENEWIZ; SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd; BaseClear B.V.; Swift Biosciences Inc.; ENTEROME; Aperiomics, Inc.; Second Genome and Cosmosid Inc among others.

Market Definition: Global Sequencing Driven Metagenomics Market

Sequencing driven metagenomics is an innovative field of metagenomics study, wherein thousands of organisms are monitored in a parallel environment resulting in sampling of all genes associated with the organisms. This method involves actionable insights into the functioning and knowledge regarding the vast biodiversity of the environment, this technique helps in detection of microbes that are significantly low in numbers.

Market Drivers

Trend of decreased costs associated individual sequencing analysis is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing understanding and advancements in the technologies of DNA sequencing methods is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Availability of better understanding the functions, characteristics and strains of microbes in the environment through this technique are factors driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Lack in the availability of standards and inaccurate nature of this technique for diagnostic testing is also expected to restrict the adoption rate

Absence of knowledgeable professionals in the market is also expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Sequencing Driven Metagenomics Market

By Product

Kits & Reagents Library Preparation Kits Sample Extraction Kits Metagenomic Sequencing Kits

Sequencing & Data Analytics Services

Instruments

Consumables

Others

By Application

Environmental

Human Health Infectious Disease Diagnostics Gut Microbe Characterization

Agriculture

Biotechnology Biosurfactants & Antibiotics Production Clinical Diagnostics Microbial Diversity

Biofuel

Others

By End-Users

Pharmaceutical Industries

Biotechnology Companies

Research Laboratories

Pathology Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Others Environmental Institutes Chemical Companies Others



By Geography

North America US. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy UK. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. announced that they had initiated the commercialization of “Sequel II System”, inclusive of “SMRT Cell 8M”, instrument control software, chemistry and “SMRT Link” software package. This combined system will help in significant reduction of costs and time required as compared to the previous “Sequel System” available in the market

In November 2018, Illumina, Inc. announced that they had agreed to acquire Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. This acquisition will help extend the capabilities of sequencing genomic solutions available with the company. This acquisition will extend Illumina’s short-read sequencing platforms by including the long-term sequencing platforms of Pacific Biosciences

Competitive Analysis:

Global sequencing driven metagenomics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sequencing driven metagenomics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Current and future of global sequencing driven metagenomics market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

