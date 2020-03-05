Senegal Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Guide Report 2020

Senegal offers production sharing agreements for upstream petroleum operations. The country has made a significant update to its previous framework with the introduction of a new petroleum code and local content regulations in early 2019. The updated regime increases the fiscal burden for new investments, reflecting the countrys recent exploration success. Following the introduction of the new legislation, a licencing round will be officially announced on January 31, 2020. Recent discoveries have generated significant interest in the country’s upstream sector, though this round will be the first test of the attractiveness of the new terms.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2886401

Senegal Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Guide, presents the essential information relating to the terms which govern investment into Senegals upstream oil and gas sector. The report sets out in detail the contractual framework under which firms must operate in the industry, clearly defining factors affecting profitability and quantifying the states take from hydrocarbon production. Considering political, economic and industry specific variables, the report also analyses future trends for Senegals upstream oil and gas investment climate.

Scope of this Report-

– Overview of current fiscal terms governing upstream oil and gas operations in Senegal

– Assessment of the current fiscal regimes state take and attractiveness to investors

– Charts illustrating the regime structure, and legal and institutional frameworks

– Detail on legal framework and governing bodies administering the industry

– Levels of upfront payments and taxation applicable to oil and gas production

– Information on application of fiscal and regulatory terms to specific licenses

– Outlook on future of fiscal and regulatory terms in Senegal

Reasons to buy this Report-

– Understand the complex regulations and contractual requirements applicable to Senegals upstream oil and gas sector

– Evaluate factors determining profit levels in the industry

– Identify potential regulatory issues facing investors in the countrys upstream sector

– Utilize considered insight on future trends to inform decision-making

Single User License: US $ 1500

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2886401

Table of Contents in this Report-

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Regime Overview – Production Sharing Agreement

2.2. Timeline

2.3. State Take Assessment

3. Key Terms – Production Sharing Agreements

3.1. Bonuses and Fees

3.1.1. Signature Bonus

3.1.2. Production Bonus

3.1.3. Surface Fees

3.1.4. Education Fees

3.1.5. Training and Support Contributions

3.1.6. Royalty

3.2. Cost Recovery

3.2.1. Limit on Recovery

3.2.2. Recoverable Costs

3.3. Profit Sharing

3.4. Abandonment Fund

3.5. Natural Gas

3.6. Direct Taxation

3.6.1. Corporate Income Tax

3.6.2. Deductions and Depreciation

3.7. Indirect Taxation

3.7.1. Customs Duties

3.7.2. Value Added Tax (VAT)

3.8. State Participation

3.9. Domestic Market Obligation

3.10. License Terms

3.10.1. Duration and Relinquishments

3.10.2. Work Obligation

3.11. Fiscal Stabilization

4. Regulation and Licensing

4.1. Legal Framework

4.1.1. Governing Law

4.1.2. Contract Type

4.1.3. Title to Hydrocarbons

4.2. Institutional Framework

4.2.1. Licensing Authority

4.2.2. Regulatory Agency

4.2.3. National Oil Company

4.3. Licensing Process

4.4. Local Content

5. Appendix

5.1. References

5.2. Contact Us

5.3. Disclaimer

and more..