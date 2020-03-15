senate-regulation-could-have-serious-consequences-for-football

Two game days break – the Bundesliga has ordered the Berlin professional clubs Hertha BSC and 1. FC Union and the Berlin Football Association for amateur sports. But the Senate's decision to contain Sars-CoV-2 goes far beyond that. It also includes regulations for all public and private sports facilities.

These are like many other things until the end of the Easter holidays on 19 . Closed in April. No kick in the Olympic Stadium, no cheering in the old forester's house: For Berlin's Bundesliga club, the decision means not only the loss of two but five games – until 30. Matchday inclusive. The season should be on anyway 16. May end, because a European championship is planned in the summer.

That is not yet certain, because the regulation also provides for exceptions, but only on the state's public sports facilities. That would apply to the Olympic Stadium, but not to the Alte Försterei, which is owned by Union through an AG. In addition, exceptions are only granted in “particularly justified individual cases”. This is of course a matter of interpretation.

It is uncertain whether Bundesliga games will be included, in any case football is not one of the two cases mentioned explicitly: the preparation of top athletes for the Olympic Games 2020 and the sports business with animals, insofar as it is “absolutely necessary” for animal welfare. Amateur football is likely to have an even more difficult time, as there can hardly be any more individual cases. Maybe the season for the Berlin Football Association has been running since Saturday.