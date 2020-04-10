Semiconductor Memory Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants SAMSUNG, Renesas Electronics Corporation., ATP Electronics,Inc., TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION, Western Digital Corporation, Crocus Technology, and More

Data Bridge Market Research recently published a research report titled, “Semiconductor Memory Market Report, History and Forecast to 2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Semiconductor Memory Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Global semiconductor memory market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 29.25% in the forecast period to 2026. Increasing data centers and rising demand for mega facilities for storage are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Semiconductor memory is a semiconductor device which is often used to store data and other information in all computer applications. These days, they are widely used in mobiles, camera, laptop and others. RAM, ROM, DRUM, SRAM, EEPROM and others are some of the common type of the semiconductor memory devices. They are widely used in application such as consumer electronics, medical, telecommunication, industrial and others. Increasing demand for IoT technologies in different industries is fuelling the market growth.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of IoT technologies in different industries is driving the growth of this market

Growing demand of semiconductor memory from electronic industry will also propel the market growth

Increasing prevalence for high capacity and low power memory is another factor driving the market growth

Rising consumption of smartphones, laptop and other electronic device will also drives the growth of this market

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019; Base year – 2019; Forecast period- 2020 to 2026

Key Players Mentioned in the Semiconductor Memory Market Research Report: NXP Semiconductors, Intel Corporation, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, SK HYNIX INC., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., SAMSUNG, Renesas Electronics Corporation., ATP Electronics,Inc., TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION, Western Digital Corporation, Crocus Technology, Everspin Technologies Inc., Alliance Memory, ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR., Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP, ELITE SEMICONDUCTOR MEMORY TECHNOLOGYINC, Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, NVE Corporation, and others.

If opting for the Global version of Semiconductor Memory Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2017, Macronix International Co., Ltd. announced the launch of their NAND flash memory product AEC-Q100 Grade 2/3. This new product has 36nm semiconductor manufacturing technology and is available in 1Gb to 8Gb densities. To meet the different functional and specification need, they have 4-bit ECC and ECC-free solutions. The main aim of the launch is to meet the automotive industry demand for high reliable memory product.

In October 2016, Fujitsu Semiconductor announced the launch of their largest density mass- produced ReRAM product 4 Mbit ReRAM MB85AS4MT which is designed along with Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd. It has the ability to work in different power supply voltage of 1.65V to 3.6V. They are very suitable for medical and wearable a device which requires high density. The main aim of the launch is to meet the need of customer and provide them better solutions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Market Ecosystem

Market Characteristics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market Sizing

Market Size And Forecast

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power Of Buyers

Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

Threat Of New Entrants

Threat Of Substitutes

Threat Of Rivalry

Market Condition

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Segmentation

Comparison

Market Opportunity

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Regional Comparison

North America

South America

Europe

MEA

APAC

Market Opportunity

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape Disruption

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Vendors Covered

Vendor Classification

Market Positioning Of Vendors

Part 16: Appendix

List Of Abbreviations

See The Complete Table Of Contents And List Of Exhibits, As Well As Selected Illustrations And Example Pages From This Report.

