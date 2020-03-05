Self-optimization – a frenzy on the bike

Michael Wiedersich is a sports journalist and cycling coach. Here he writes in alternation with runner Jeannette Hagen.

I like to be up to date in terms of technical support for cycling and training Program or data collection device for self-optimization that I have not already dealt with. But only a few make it to a permanent assignment with me in the end. The electronic aids, which may continue to enjoy my attention, are either really sensible or so absurd that it's funny again.

Health question instead of critical question

Two apps answer the health question when I get up in the morning. Still asleep, I hold my index finger on the camera of my portable phone. My current heart rate appears on the screen, shown in the form of an EKG (electrocardiogram). The software measures my pulse for a minute. I have to be very careful not to fall asleep again and my finger slips off the lens.

If everything went well, I will then be told the resting pulse and how much time between them individual heartbeats has passed. From this you should be able to see whether a cold was developing or whether the training on the previous day was particularly exhausting. Okay, you could also rely on your body feeling. But who wants that when there are programs that judge it totally objectively?

Before breakfast, the way leads me to the bathroom. There is a scale waiting for me that does not even have its own display. For the measurement, I need my bike computer that connects to it via WiFi. As a reward for such circumstances, there is much more information than just giving the weight. Body fat, water balance, bone and muscle mass, the scales know everything about me.

That would be your training status: At least that's what our columnist looks like. Photo: Michael Wiedersich

My favorite function here is the information about my metabolic age. Whole 15 years younger makes me this marvel of technology. That all these measurement results can only be physically determined in the lower extremities.

[Lesen Sie hier die vorige Radkolumne von Michael Wiedersich.]

I don't just share my cycling data with a program platform, it should be clear to everyone. It is astonishing how different the results of the individual providers in evaluating my performance values. With an app, I recently slipped from an alleged top form into a state of unproductivity within a few days. In addition, a significant decrease in the maximum oxygen intake was diagnosed. That this is hardly possible physiologically, sponge over it. Fortunately, there are cycling coaches for such assessments.

Diagrams please: What can be measured is measured by our columnist . Photo: Michael Wiedersich

The latest craze in self-control comes from the United States. With the help of motion sensors, one monitors the movement while cycling. Is the seat on the saddle as quiet as possible? Are there any differences between the right and left legs in the pedaling cycle? And how big is the back angle when you cycle relaxed?

These pressing questions are answered by a control unit that also works as an Android smartphone. I have already taken it to heart. If the flood of information is too much for you, you can simply watch cycling videos on YouTube. But then please turn right and get off the bike.