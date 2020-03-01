Science
Seehofer calls city closure “the last resort”
Seehofer expects vaccine by the end of the year
Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer does not expect the spread of the new corona virus to end quickly. “I expect that we will have a vaccine available at the turn of the year,” said the CSU politician of the “Bild am Sonntag “. Until then, the virus had to be combated with the classic means of disease protection. “We have to consistently interrupt the infection chains.”
Seehofer does not exclude the blocking of regions or cities . “This scenario would be as the last resort .” In order to protect himself personally against the virus, the minister no longer shakes hands with people: “But I always say that it has nothing to do with rudeness.”
North Rhine-Westphalia's Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) meanwhile warned of panic. “To continue life normally and to keep a cool head,” advised Laschet in the “BamS”. So far, the majority of the population has reacted prudently. “This is good because a lot of new problems arise when we lose our nerve. Therefore, now and for every crisis: keep calm.”
He himself is not afraid of being infected, said Laschet: “Meeting people or going to events is part of my job. I cannot and do not want to avoid people for weeks.” (AFP)
Quarantine ended for hundreds in the Heinsberg district
For several hundred residents in the Heinsberg district, the Home quarantine due to the coronavirus has ended. Round 300 Carnivalists who have a session on 15. February in Gangelt, and their families had been called for precautionary measures. Since Sunday, those who do not show any symptoms of the disease have been able to move again without restrictions, a district spokesman said in the morning. The 47 – Year-old, who is considered to be the first infected in NRW and is still in serious health, had attended the carnival session. The estimated 600 to 700 Residents could now participate normally in public life again, said the spokesman.
However, if you show symptoms, you should stay at home and contact the family doctor by phone – according to the instructions given. Approximately 1000 People had gone into domestic isolation in the district near the Dutch border. According to the spokesman, around a third of them will have to wait until the end of next week. Above all, it concerns children – together with their families – from the day care center, in which the infected wife of the first sick is a teacher. (AP)
Australia reports first death
After the USA also Australia reported his first death from the novel corona virus. On 78 – year-old man , the passenger of the cruise ship quarantined in Japan “ Diamond Princess “had died in a hospital in Perth on Sunday, said a spokeswoman for the health agency of the state of Western Australia.
Also his 79 – year-old woman got the virus during the cruise, it said. She will continue to be treated in a hospital in Perth.
The “Diamond Princess” with originally good 3700 Passengers and crew members on board was due to the novel Coronavirus was quarantined on February 5 in Yokohama Harbor for two weeks. More than 700 People on board were found to be infected. In several passengers who were allowed to disembark after a negative test, the virus was only detected after they returned home. (AFP)
South Korea calls the highest crisis alarm
In the fight against the coronavirus epidemic, South Korea the highest crisis alarm level announced. This was announced by President Moon Jae In on Sunday. The government will take all necessary measures to contain the epidemic. “We will be the Covid – 19 – Survive the outbreak and revive our shrinking economy. “
The South Korean authorities reported hundreds of new infections again on Sunday. There are 376 New infections have been registered, the state health authority said. So there have been more than 3500 People infected with the new virus in South Korea.
These are by far the most cases worldwide outside of China , The number of infections is likely to increase even further, as the authorities have more than 260. 000 want to investigate members of a Christian sect in which the first cases occurred in South Korea.
The Chinese government reported on Sunday 573 new cases of infection, so the total number of infected rose to almost 80. 000. However, the number of new infections has been relatively low for a few days, it is well below the numbers from January to mid-February. The death toll was around 35 on 2870 increased, the national health commission further announced. These are also fewer new deaths than on Saturday. (AFP)
New cases of coronavirus in several federal states
More coronavirus cases have been confirmed Saturday. Infections with the pathogen Sars-CoV-2 are now in Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg, Hesse, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Hamburg, Bremen, Schleswig-Holstein and Rhineland-Palatinate . No coronavirus infections have yet been detected in Saarland and the new federal states.
Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) again emphasized that, according to current knowledge, four out of five coronavirus infections were mild or even completely symptom-free. The greater the number of infections, the higher the likelihood that it would lead to severe cases, pneumonia or death, said Spahn.
For all of Germany, the Robert Koch Institute counted until Saturday morning 66 proven infections. A number of additional cases were registered in several federal states during the day. (AP)
Train stopped in Hagen due to suspected corona – all-clear
Due to the suspicion of the corona virus in an employee, a Train in Hagen was stopped by the federal police – for about an hour and a half. The whole thing turned out to be a false alarm, said a spokeswoman for the federal police on Saturday evening. The officials had been alerted because the employee's colleagues had noticed cold symptoms.
As a result, the alarmed federal police took the personal details from
Turkey bans flights to risk areas
Turkey has banned all flights to and from Italy, South Korea and Iraq. That is part of the measures against the spread of the novel corona virus, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca. Turkey had previously banned flights to Iran and China. The ban for the three other countries applies from midnight at night to Sunday. (AP)
Travel restrictions for visitors to Iran
The USA are tightening their travel restrictions to stop the spread of the corona virus. Foreign travelers in the past 14 days in Iran were now also subject to the new requirements, the authorities said. (Reuters)
Trump speaks in the White House: “No need to panic”
At a press conference in the White House, US President Donald Trump announced the latest developments regarding the corona virus. A mid-fifty-year-old woman from Washington State died last night. In the United States until Friday, according to the health agency CDC, 15 People infections with Sars-CoV-2 have been detected. Further 47 There were cases among US citizens who were brought back from Japan or China to the United States
China is making great strides in fighting the virus, praised the President. Overall, the country is well prepared for the impending epidemic. They are also working on a vaccination. 43 Millions of masks have already been stored. “There is no need to panic,” Trump said.
The USA is also tightening its travel advice for affected regions in Italy and South Korea. US Vice President Mike Pence said at the White House in Washington on Saturday that level four would apply to these areas. Travel is thus discouraged.
First death in the USA confirmed
The USA announced its first death on Saturday due to the novel corona virus. A patient in the state of Washington died, a spokesman for the local health authorities said. According to official information, more than 59 people infected with the novel corona virus, most of them in California. US President Donald Trump wanted to comment on “the latest corona virus developments” in the evening. (AFP)
First case of illness confirmed in Bremen
The first corona case was confirmed in Bremen. The patient concerned is currently in the Bremen-Mitte clinic and currently has only mild symptoms, as reported by the Senate. It is a woman who returned from Iran on Thursday. In addition, according to the information, two other suspected cases and their contact persons have been in quarantine at home since Friday. A suspected case on Friday could leave home quarantine due to a negative test result. (Reuters)
Strong infection increase in Italy
In Italy the number of coronavirus cases is on 1128 gone up. That was an increase of around 240 in the past 24 hours, the competent authority said. So far, 29 People died of lung disease. (Reuters)
Fifth infection found in hotel in Tenerife
A fifth infection was found in the hotel in Tenerife, which was sealed off due to the corona virus. According to the local health authorities, it is a person of Italian nationality. (Reuters)
Second corona case reported in South America
Ecuador reports the first case of illness. The Ministry of Health reports that it is an elderly woman who 14. February by direct flight from Madrid.
The first corona infection in Brazil was known three days ago. (Reuters, Tsp)
Churches call for caution in services
The churches plan to worship the services on Sunday called for increased caution and mindfulness because of the new corona virus. In view of the further spread of the pathogen, the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD) advised its parishioners not to drink from the same goblet during the sacrament . “It is possible to use individual chalices temporarily during the distribution,” said a spokeswoman on Saturday. “Since we trust that we receive the fullness of salvation in bread, only bread can be consumed in times of great risk of infection.” The Catholic Church had advised similar preventive measures.
The EKD emphasized that there is “no reason to be overly concerned or even panic” give. However, many people have to take their concerns seriously. During the sacrament, contacts could also be minimized by immersing the wafer (“intinctio”). “However, care must be taken that the fingertips do not come into contact with the wine or grape juice .”
At the German Bishops' Conference (DBK) it was said that in the services, the so-called chalice communion should be avoided if possible . The DBK had already announced on Thursday that drinking wine from a common goblet requires special caution because of the increased risk of infection. This was communicated to all Catholic dioceses so – the recommendations still exist, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Restraint should also be exercised when using the holy water pool . Believers should have the host put on their hand and not in their mouth. Priests and helpers of the communion have to wash their hands before their service, people with symptoms of illness should not attend the service. In Baden-Württemberg the diocese of Rottenburg-Stuttgart also advised hand communion because of the risk of infection.
In addition, worshipers do without the peace salute, s suggested the DBK. Normally, in the fair for peace, you shake hands with your neighbors. Of course you do not want to prescribe anything to anyone – but it is recommended to do so. (EPD)
Five Serie A games postponed to the end of May
The Italian football league has five games in Serie A this weekend on the 13. May postponed. Below that is the peak encounter between the championship leader and champions Juventus Turin and the currently third-placed Inter Milan, which was originally supposed to take place on Sunday evening. The league announced on Saturday.
The other games affected are AC Milan against CFC Genoa 1893, Parma against Spal Ferrara, Sassuolo against Brescia and Udinese against AC Florenz. The games should initially take place without spectators because of the coronavirus outbreak. (AP)