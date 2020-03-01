seehofer-calls-city-closure-“the-last-resort”

Seehofer expects vaccine by the end of the year

Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer does not expect the spread of the new corona virus to end quickly. “I expect that we will have a vaccine available at the turn of the year,” said the CSU politician of the “Bild am Sonntag “. Until then, the virus had to be combated with the classic means of disease protection. “We have to consistently interrupt the infection chains.”

Seehofer does not exclude the blocking of regions or cities . “This scenario would be as the last resort .” In order to protect himself personally against the virus, the minister no longer shakes hands with people: “But I always say that it has nothing to do with rudeness.”

North Rhine-Westphalia's Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) meanwhile warned of panic. “To continue life normally and to keep a cool head,” advised Laschet in the “BamS”. So far, the majority of the population has reacted prudently. “This is good because a lot of new problems arise when we lose our nerve. Therefore, now and for every crisis: keep calm.”

He himself is not afraid of being infected, said Laschet: “Meeting people or going to events is part of my job. I cannot and do not want to avoid people for weeks.” (AFP)