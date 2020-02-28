see-and-be-seen

The digitized and real estate world will soon be on a line like sun and earth during a lunar eclipse. It's hard to say who or what moved there first. The classic brokerage business moves into completely different spaces – artificial intelligence makes it possible. “It could change the whole brokerage,” says Björn Dahler, broker and managing director of DC Developments. Digitization is a big topic in his industry, says the Bremen native in his office in Hamburg's HafenCity. He means the representation and “accessibility” of real estate via portals on the Internet, with which brokers and potential customers can save time-consuming on-site appointments. But not only that.

“The more intelligent the technology, it could also be possible to hold a negotiated conversation in an automated form,” says Dahler. A “chat box” could make the broker superfluous at this point: “Ideally, you make the decision on the computer – you can go there again before the notary appointment.” In the real world.

That classic brokerage business is moving to virtual space

The digital brokerage industry naturally also includes financial service providers. Stefan Schulte sees his company, the PlanetHome Group from Munich, as a pioneer here: “The prop-tech industry offers promising potential above all integrated broker platforms that transfer the classic brokerage business into the digital space and also expand it with a wide range of additional services “Says the director for Big Data and Data Sciences. Allianz also relies on the “flow” of algorithms.

The real estate subsidiary Allianz Real Estate set up a “tenant experience platform” for its “The Icon” office property in Vienna at the end of last year. An app offers tenants and users of the building a seamless connection to the offers, services and community life in and around the property: as a digital concierge and as a “remote control” for the building. This enables users to make bookings, check the current capacity of the canteen, call elevators and have doors opened. In addition, the app offers instant access to local services and events. Essentially, the app is a tool for users that helps them to move around the building's community.

This is preceded by a computer program developed on behalf of DC Developments: potential buyers can find out here look around in a building that has not yet been built – in this case in the luxury residential tower “Fiftynine Strandkai” within sight of the Elbphilharmonie. The virtual tour takes the place of an image film.

“The project developer DC Developments and AUG.PRIEN Bauunternehmung use the specially designed novelty to make their real estate project come alive in advance”, Dahler proudly announces via his PR agency: “The respective view from each apartment was visualized and presented realistically – whether it is a view of the Elbe, Speicherstadt, HafenCity or Elbphilharmonie. ”

This seems extremely practical – if you take a lot of money in hand, you want to know at times whether a really unique one in the positive sense Look is to be expected. On top of that. Dahlers Tool (https://www.strandkai.com/wohnungen) also makes it possible to design areas of the apartments to scale: wall design, floors, furniture, fittings, room layout.

“I am not one The only case known in Germany in which around 800 computer visualizations were created for an object, ”says Dahler and praises the full-service agency Cadman Real Estate Marketing, which describes itself as“ one of the best in Germany ” , In any case, the effort for the programs in English and German was great – several hundred thousand euros went into the visualizations.

The furnishing styles offered are based on the tastes of the clientele sought: “Blue Motion”, ” Elegant Classic ”,“ Touch of Nature ”and“ Modern Chic ”. In a similar way, the apartment company Vision Apartments (Zurich) – also in Berlin – is present: Here there are the design directions: “St. Moritz “,” Black Nobility “,” Ibiza “and” LED “is made of plexiglass and nubbed leather in a brownish shade (” Sophisticated Elegance “).

” Interior design only makes sense if you make the floor plan tangible, ”says Dahler:“ It must be as tangible as if it were already there. ”

Presentation and marketing are optimized using artificial intelligence

In the current competition for virtual design for the real estate industry, Cadman Real Estate Marketing may be one of the best, but not the only agency in the German country. “Inreal Technologies” (Karlsruhe) also depicts office and residential properties virtually and offers asset managers, project developers and property developers various electronic tools (tools) to make the presentation and marketing of the objects clearer and more effective. Through the use of special virtual reality tools, the special request management can be made significantly more time and cost efficient, the company says and describes itself as “already one of the leading providers of virtual reality in the real estate industry”.

Anyone who chooses their home based on a virtual experience world may be happy if this level is maintained for a long time. In Berlin, of all places, which is capped by rent, a project “Virtual Assisted Living” has started in the eastern part of the city. Innovative technologies such as AAL sensors (Ambient Assisted Living = age-appropriate assistance systems) are supposed to register critical changes in the everyday movement patterns of the elderly, which are passed on as a warning sign to trained neighborhood assistants by the social service provider Sophia Berlin, Sabine Pentrop for the municipal housing association Howoge said.

It may also be recognized whether tenants see double images.