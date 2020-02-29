security-in-dortmund,-torpedo-alarm-in-mainz

In Dortmund, safety is very important, Gladbach defeats the statistics and Mainz makes Paderborn black. Borussia Dortmund – SC Freiburg 1: 0

The football stadium of Dortmund was like a bastion on Saturday against almost all the dangers of our time. Because of the corona virus, numerous disinfection stations have been installed in the arena. Washing hands is almost as popular these days, even among football fans, as a freshly drawn beer. There are even supposed to have been trailers in Dortmund that were seen more often when disinfecting the ten fingers than at the beer stand. This was also due to the fact that BVB was doubly concerned about safety in the game against SC Freiburg. Because the audience was not allowed to bring disinfection bottles, which could have been misused as projectiles.

With so much caution in the wide arena it was no wonder that the two teams initially avoided risk on the grass. Dortmund coach Lucien Favre even went so far as to put his striker Erling Haaland on the bench. He has scored nine goals in the Bundesliga since joining BVB – five more than the entire Freiburg team per year 2020 together.

Dortmund without Haaland became really dangerous exactly once before the change. And this one good attack led to the 1-0 by Jadon Sancho. There was not much more before the break, but the second round then started completely unsportsmanlike. The game was briefly interrupted because Dortmund's supporters gave Dietmar Hopp patron of Hoffenheim. As it continued, opportunities remained scarce. So Haaland had to come. But the goal almost fell for Freiburg. Nils Petersen had already beaten Roman Bürki by head, but Lukas Piszczek saved on the line – and thus secured BVB's narrow victory.



FC Augsburg – Mönchengladbach 2: 3

Gladbach's trainer Marco Rose will not have stayed with statistics for long before the game. They would have been too frustrating, after all, Borussia had never won at FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga. And then the game started with a startling moment when referee Markus Schmidt received a tip from Cologne after an alleged handball by a Gladbacher in the FCA penalty area. But the referee saw no reason for a penalty whistle and the guests were able to take a deep breath. They did that for a long time and were in line with the Augsburg team, because it didn't get really interesting in the first half.

That changed after the beginning again when Ramy Bensabaini started Leadership hit and a little later Lars Stindl increased to 2-0 for Borussia. The way to the first victory in Augsburg seemed prepared, but it shouldn't be that easy. Eduard Löwen brought the hosts back in with his header. And a lot happened. First Stindl restored the old gap with his second goal, but Alfred Finnbogasson then shortened again for Augsburg. It remained at 2: 3, the Gladbachers had defeated the statistics.



Where is he? The game between Mainz and Paderborn was only partially an eye-catcher. Photo: Torsten Silz / dpa

1. FSV Mainz 05 – SC Paderborn 2: 0

In the middle of the first half the spectators in Mainz went black. And then all the dams broke. It was storming and pouring like a bucket, football was actually out of the question. The fans on the cheap seats quickly moved under the roof, which was easily possible given the many gaps in the stadium. The Paderborn footballers were somewhat impressed by this locust-like flight movement. Because while the water was splashing on the lawn, the guests had to watch Mainz combine like a torpedo through the floods and scored a goal through Karim Onisiwo. It was 2-0, previously Robin Quaison had met for the 05. At first it had not really indicated that Paderborn could be so wet.

After all, the bottom of the table still had the second half and it actually got better. However, this only referred to the weather, because the sun briefly appeared over Mainz. However, nothing changed in the result. (Tsp)