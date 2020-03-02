World

Security guard takes revenge for termination

bcc March 2, 2020


A former security guard is said to have shot out of anger at his dismissal in a shopping center in the Manila area and took about 30 people hostage.

Hundreds of visitors and employees were taken to safety.

Previously, shots were heard from the second floor, a police spokesman said in the Philippines on Monday. A security guard was injured and was hospitalized.

The man is said to be armed and has grenades with him.

According to the mayor of San Juan, Francisco Javier Zamora, the man is said to have resigned his previous employer to have been upset. The hostages are safe, the hostage-taker is being negotiated, Zamora told reporters.

The police sealed off the mall and called on people to stay away from the area. The hostages held in an office are said to be employees. The pictures showed how military police officers were approaching. (AP)

bcc

