Secure Web Gateway Set to take Giant Positive Leap | Symantec, Intel McAfee, IBM, Cisco, Check Point Software Technologies, Microsoft

Secure Web gateway is a type of security solution that prevents unsecured traffic from entering an internal network of an organization. It is used by enterprises to protect their employees/users from accessing and being infected by malicious Web traffic, websites and virus/malware. Secure Web Gateway is a sort of security arrangement that keeps unbound traffic from entering an inner system of an association. It is utilized by endeavors to secure their workers/clients from getting to and being contaminated by pernicious Web traffic, sites and infection/malware. It additionally guarantees the execution and consistence of the association’s administrative strategy.

Market Research Inc research analyst predicts the Secure Web Gateway Market to grow at a CAGR of +20% during the forecast period.

Leading vendors in this Secure Web Gateway Market are:–

  • Symantec
  • Intel McAfee
  • IBM
  • Cisco
  • Check Point Software Technologies
  • Microsoft
  • Dell
  • Citrix

Scope of the Report:

Increasing malware threat and growing demand for end-to-end security suites are pushing the growth of the Secure Web Gateway market. The major players involved in this ecosystem include Websense, Blue Coat Systems, F5 Networks, iBoss Network Security, WatchGaurd, Juniper Networks, and Zscalar among various others. However, it is anticipated that the major vendors would face tough competition from the local vendors from diverse regions especially in the field of web and email security.

Different global regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and India have been examined to get a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The research report analyses the market size, pricing structures, and shares. The recent advancements in the technology sector

Market Segment by Type, covers

  • Email gateway
  • Data loss prevention
  • Social media control
  • Content inspection management

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

  • Telecom and IT
  • Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
  • Education
  • Healthcare
  • Government

 Key points of Secure Web Gateway Market Report

  1. Market Overview of Secure Web Gateway Market
  2. Production & Consumption
  3. Major Manufacturers Introduction,Recent Developments
  4. Market Size, News and Trends
  5. Product Type Segment
  6. Product Type
  7. Price & Channel
  8. Market Drivers & Investment

Key Market Features:
The study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments. Secure Web Gateway Market size is calculable in terms of revenue (USD Million) production volume during the forecast period.

