second-quarantined-greek-refugee-camp

rapes during curfew in Rwanda

in Rwanda According to media reports, government soldiers raped several women during the curfew due to the corona crisis . On their tours, the soldiers beat up residents of poor neighborhoods and raped women, the French broadcaster RFI reported on Sunday. In the East African country there has been a strict curfew since the end of March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday in the capital Kigali that criminal investigations had begun and five people had been arrested . The ministry did not give precise details of the allegations. The curfew allows citizens to leave the house only in urgently needed cases. The Rwandan government had announced on Wednesday that the measures by 19. April extend. In Rwanda, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) until Saturday 89 Corona infections confirmed.

In various African countries, the police and the military enforce curfews and contact restrictions with sometimes excessive violence . In Kenya, according to media reports, a 13 – year-old boy shot by the police, several people were also killed in Uganda and South Africa. (epd)