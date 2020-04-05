Science
Second quarantined Greek refugee camp
Second refugee camp in Greece under quarantine
Greece has a second refugee camp after an infection is placed under quarantine . A 53 – year old man from Afghanistan in the camp Malakasa round 40 Kilometers northeast of Athens had been tested positive for the coronavirus , the Government with. He was transferred to a hospital in the capital . On Thursday, the authorities had quarantined the Ritsona refugee camp in central Greece after 20 Asylum seekers had tested positive . (Reuters)
Indonesia prescribes mask requirement
In Indonesia people now have to wear protective masks made of fabric wear when they leave their homes. The order is announced by the Ministry of Health. Medical protective masks should therefore be reserved for medical personnel. In the Southeast Asian country, the number of infections identified has recently increased by 181 on 2273 and the number of deaths increased by seven to 198. (Reuters)
EU Commissioner expects normalization at borders after Easter
The situation on the According to EU Interior Commissioner Ylva Johansson, internal Schengen borders could soon normalize . “I hope that after Easter we will gradually return to full normality at the borders,” said Johansson to the news magazine “Der Spiegel”. After all, there is the new type of corona virus in all member states, as well as rules to keep away. “Border controls don't make much sense,” said the EU Commissioner.
In addition, the interior without borders is an important prerequisite for the economic recovery . “Freight traffic across the border is already running again, commuters can also continue to cross the border,” said Johansson. (dpa)
rapes during curfew in Rwanda
in Rwanda According to media reports, government soldiers raped several women during the curfew due to the corona crisis . On their tours, the soldiers beat up residents of poor neighborhoods and raped women, the French broadcaster RFI reported on Sunday. In the East African country there has been a strict curfew since the end of March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday in the capital Kigali that criminal investigations had begun and five people had been arrested . The ministry did not give precise details of the allegations. The curfew allows citizens to leave the house only in urgently needed cases. The Rwandan government had announced on Wednesday that the measures by 19. April extend. In Rwanda, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) until Saturday 89 Corona infections confirmed.
In various African countries, the police and the military enforce curfews and contact restrictions with sometimes excessive violence . In Kenya, according to media reports, a 13 – year-old boy shot by the police, several people were also killed in Uganda and South Africa. (epd)
Söder wants 500 Euro bonus for nurses in Bavaria
For their often The state government wants all nursing staff in Bavaria to make a tax-free bonus payment of 500 Euro . “We in Bavaria don't just talk about it – we do it. We will 500 pay euros as a bonus to all nursing staff, ”said Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) the” Bild am Sonntag “.
According to a government spokesman all nurses in hospitals, rehabilitation clinics, old people's homes, nursing homes and handicapped homes should receive the bonus – in total 252. 000 employees . The Free State costs the bottom line 126 million euros.
The bonus payment should will be decided on Tuesday in the cabinet and the money will arrive at the nursing staff as soon as possible.
“For the time being” the 500 Euro to be paid once , it said. Depending on how long the fight against the corona virus lasts, it is not excluded that there will be further payments later t. Together with North Rhine-Westphalia, Bavaria is the country most affected by the corona virus. (dpa)
Now for the positive news: As the John Hopkins University reports round 274. 000 people officially by Covid – 19 recover . Spain is in the lead in Europe: just over a quarter of all confirmed cases, i.e. around 34. 000 People who have recovered from the lung disease (around 126. 000 infected). Also in Germany more than a quarter of the officially infected (around 96. 000) recovered again. The university records around 26. 000 Cases.
Israeli hospital wants to allow relatives a protected farewell
One of the largest hospitals in Israel wants it Allow relatives to say goodbye to the dying corona infected in protective clothing at the bedside . At Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, this is already practice, a spokesman confirmed on Sunday. The Israeli newspaper “Haaretz” wrote that other hospitals in Israel were looking for similar creative solutions. In Germany, dying people can be visited in many clinics.
Ichilov director Professor Ronni Gamzu said: “The stories of patients who die alone , horrify me as a person and as a clinic manager, and we must not allow such things to happen in our health system . “Therefore, relatives“ in full protective equipment, which is supplied by the hospital, may say goodbye to their loved ones “. This is “our moral duty as medical personnel and as people,” said Gamzu. “I think the rest of the world will follow our example.”
There are shocking personal reports from relatives all over the world who either don't or could only say goodbye to dying people via video chat. (dpa)
Federal Association of German Industry expects GDP to decline by up to six percent
The Federal Association of German Industry (BDI) expects severe consequences for the corona crisis German and international business. “For Germany this year must be accompanied by a decline in gross domestic product of three to six percent can be expected, “said BDI – General Manager Joachim Lang “Welt am Sonntag”.
For this assumption the BDI from an interruption of economic activities of a maximum of six weeks. Six percent correspond to the decline in economic output in Germany as a result of the financial crisis in the year 2009. Lang assumes that a “strong recession” cannot be avoided either in the USA or in Europe this year. In the euro zone and the EU, economic power will drop by three to five percent. In the US, it will break away by two to four percent. For China, the starting point for the current crisis, the association is forecasting growth of up to two percent. (Reuters)
I hope that in the coming years everyone can be proud of how they dealt with this challenge.
Excerpt from the special speech by the Queen, which will be broadcast on Sunday evening
Iranian economy should slowly start up again
In Iran, the should Economic sectors with low risk at 11. April work will be resumed . This will happen next Saturday under the supervision of the Ministry of Health, says President Hassan Ruhani, without naming specific areas. The decision does not contradict the authorities' recommendations to citizens to stay at home.
The ban on “riskier activities” such as social, cultural, sporting and religious events will last until 18. April extended , as well as the closure of schools and universities. Iran is the country most severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the Middle East. (Reuters)
Austria's Vice Chancellor hopes for learning effect for “Turbo Globalization”
Austria Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) hopes that the world will learn economic issues from the corona virus crisis, especially with a view to . “If the completely crazy turbo globalization is not shaken violently now, then humanity really can no longer be helped,” said Kogler of the “Kronen Zeitung” (Sunday). He believes that entire continents have freed themselves from the production of medical goods is “insane” . “At least one or two generations should have learned that something has to change.”
He had the hope that after the Corona crisis people would quickly invest in the most modern goods and technologies, “he did Thank God to do a lot with environmental protection ”. In addition, Kogler hopes that respect for the work of, for example, cashiers, nurses for the elderly and nurses will be maintained even after the crisis. (dpa)
If the completely crazy turbo globalization is not shaken violently now, then humanity really cannot be helped anymore
Austria's Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler on the learning effect of the corona crisis
Daily mirror | Georg Ismar
Sanchez calls EU for “rigorous solidarity”
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called on the EU partners in the Corona crisis to “rigorous solidarity” and his request for a community of debts confirmed. In order not to fail as a union in the pandemic, the EU “had to set up a war economy and the resistance, the Reconstruction and European economic recovery “, Sanchez writes in an article for Faz.Net. “As early as possible with debt support measures that we borrow in many countries.” After the pandemic, a “new Marshall Plan” was necessary for the reconstruction . Europe must act in solidarity and in the medium term need a “new mechanism for the communitization of debts”. (Reuters)
Maas calls for compliance with the ban on contact over Easter
Given the dramatically increasing death toll worldwide of the corona pandemic, Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas urged to comply with the ban on contact in Germany . “A look beyond our borders shows even more dramatically than with us how deadly the corona virus is,” said the SPD politician of the German Press Agency. Consequences must be drawn from this: “We must continue to do everything we can to avoid spreading too quickly in Germany. Unfortunately, this also applies to Easter – so bitter that it is for many families and groups of friends. “
Maas was impressed by how consistently the vast majority of people in Germany have so far adhered to the rules for avoiding contact . “This also shows how great the sense of community and solidarity are in our country. This is exactly what we have to build on to get through this crisis as well as possible. ”(Dpa)
Japan opts for flu medication
Considering the fight against the corona virus Japan, Verify the supply of the flu drug Avigan from Fujifilm Holding larger . This is evident from documents that Reuters could see. According to local media reports, Japan hopes to triple the production of the drug compared to the current level. This could then around 700. 000 Coronavirus patients are treated . Avigan has limited approval for use against corona in Japan and usually prevents the flu virus from replicating in the body. The government in China recently announced that from Wuhan , from where the virus spread, promising clinical studies are available . (Reuters)
RKI reports shortly 6000 New infections in Germany
The number of reported new infections in Germany is according to the Robert Koch Institute according to at 5936 on 91. 714 increased and thus again around 100 less than the day before. The number of deaths was around 184 on 1342 grown. (Reuters)
Kekulé considers ghost games to be “purely virologically possible” from May
virologist Alexander Kekulé considers ghost games in the Bundesliga to be “purely virologically possible” from May. “You could theoretically secure the games, that is possible,” said Kekulé on Saturday evening in “News.” ZDF Sports Studio. “Of course, everything is possible, a You always have to think about how to explain to people that football receives such special treatment . “The Bundesliga is currently at least until the end of April.
For ghost games , the professionals would have to isolated and tested regularly . The virologist also uses protective measures such as wearing face masks. “You would have a kind of special bubble for the football players,” he said.