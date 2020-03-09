Science
Second Covid 19 death within a very short time in NRW
For the first time in Germany, two people died after a coronavirus infection. One victim is one 89 – year-old woman from Essen who has been treated in the university clinic there since the beginning of March. She died of pneumonia as a result of the coronavirus infection, as the city of Essen announced on Monday. In the evening, the district administrator of Heinsberg wanted to give more information about one or the other dead. (dpa)
In Germany, two people died for the first time as a result of the #Corona virus. The authorities have confirmed a death in Essen and in the district of Heinsberg. ZDF reporter Heiko Rahms with further information. #coronavirusdeutschland https://t.co/qTUgn8RbSZ
First dead by coronavirus in the district of Heinsberg
For the first time in Germany a person died from the corona virus. A spokeswoman for the Heinsberg district confirmed that a person had died, but did not want to give any information on age and gender. A press conference with district administrator Stephan Pusch will follow in the evening.
How right-wing extremists use the coronavirus against refugees
Right-wing populists and neo-Nazis create fear of migrants with fear of viruses. Hate is propagated in social networks, right up to the call for attacks. By Frank Jansen
Corona paralyzes politics – eight dead politicians in Iran
In Portugal President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa went into a two-week self-isolation because of a possible infection with the virus. So far, the 71 – year-old politician but no symptoms and wants to continue working from his house.
Also in the USA Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz voluntarily went into quarantine. He had a later covid – 19 – Patients shook hands at a conference (CPAC). Also the former Ukrainian Minister of Health Sorjana Skalezkaja went into quarantine out of solidarity with returnees from China.
In Italy have been proven to have infected several politicians. In addition to the President of the Piedmont Region, Alberto Cirio, and the Chief of the Army, General Salvatore Farina, the party leader of the Social Democrats in Rome, Nicola Zingaretti, is among them.
The National Assembly of France reports five MPs affected by the lung disease. Two employees were also infected.
The is particularly badly affected Iran. According to local media, at least eight officials have died from the lung disease. In addition to the former deputy foreign minister Hussein Sheikholeslam, the newly elected MP Fatemeh Rahbar and an adviser to the senior leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei are among the victims. 14 other officials tested positive for the coronavirus.
At the seat of the European Commission in Brussels No cases of sick politicians are known yet. On Monday, however, the Parliament's Presidium decided to shorten the plenary week to one day due to the risk of infection. In addition, the EU Council of Ministers restricted the number of its meetings. (dpa)
The Ski Flying World Championships in Planica, Slovenia, will take place without spectators due to the new Corona virus. This was announced by the organizers of the winter ski jumping event on Monday.
You are following a government decision that all sporting events with more than 500 viewers without audience should take place. For the event from 19. until 22. March thousands of ski jumping fans were expected.
The races in the Alpine Ski World Cup in Kranjska Gora also take place on the weekend without spectators. (dpa)
Service tweet for Corona Prepper: there are still full Bulgur shelves in Turkish supermarkets. It cooks just as quickly as noodles and lasts for years when packed dry 😉 And there are recipes for bulgur pans free of charge on the net Netz 1, 2, … 🏃🏼♀️🏃🏽♂️
“There are some therapies that are now being put into clinical trials. You have to see whether they are really effective.”
Prof. Dr. Susanne Herold, lung specialist
Susanne Herold, professor of infectious diseases of the lungs @jlugiessen on therapeutic options against the virus. The whole interview at: https://t.co/G1HY5mulU5 https://t.co/Ny2uSFsPDF
“In principle, we already have an active ingredient. It only has to be confirmed as such in animal experiments.”
Prof. Dr. Rolf Hilgenfeld, Director of the Institute for Biochemistry at the University of Lübeck
More than a third of Berlin's coronavirus patients apparently contracted a visit to the Schöneberger Club “Trompete”. As the Senate Health Administration confirmed on Monday, 16 from more than 60 Contacts of the first “trumpet” case positive on Covid – 19 has been tested. The men and women are all connected to the district employee from Reinickendorf who 29.
Poland controls travelers on the border with Germany
In order to prevent the spread of the corona virus, Poland will control the temperature of travelers at four border points with Germany and at a further crossing to the Czech Republic. He had already informed Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and his Czech counterpart Andrzej Babis about this step, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in Warsaw on Monday. Tour buses and minibuses with more than eight people would be checked. In the coming days, an expansion of the controls to other border points as well as international long-distance trains and ports is planned.
According to Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski, the controls should start on Monday afternoon . At the border with Germany this will be in Swiecko on the A 12 near Frankfurt / Oder, in Olszyna on the A 15 near Cottbus, in Kolbaskowo on the A 11 near Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania as well in Jedrzychowice (Hennersdorf) on the A4 near Görlitz. In Jedrzychowice, truck drivers had been checked sporadically since the early hours of the morning. (dpa)
K dancer #Merkel zu #Covid 19: The most effective remedy for the #Coronavirus is the time factor, to slow down its spreading and to stretch it over a longer period of time. https://t.co/EsVd0eutWC
