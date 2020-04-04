Science

Sebastian Kurz wants to present a plan for easing the shutdown on Monday

bcc April 4, 2020
sebastian-kurz-wants-to-present-a-plan-for-easing-the-shutdown-on-monday

Austria's Chancellor Kurz wants to gradually correct Corona measures with a “timetable”

Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) announced on Saturday in an interview with the newspaper “Der Standard” a road map for the next steps in the corona pandemic.

The “first attempt of a timetable”, according to Kurz, should be presented on Monday. Here is the idea of ​​a tracking app or special key fobs for the population in the room. The issue of masks for medical professionals as well as for the population should also be promoted. Briefly is considering a gradual dismantling of the strict measures and a reopening of the trade.

With Kurz is satisfied with the current development – however, the current measures should not suddenly be relaxed . The Austrian Chancellor warned that there was a second wave of infection in Singapore after easing.

Read the whole interview here:

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) explained the next steps in the corona crisis in conversation with the STANDARD on Saturday. At the moment a broad team, consisting of over a hundred experts, ministry employees and the think tank Think Austria, is working on the question of how to “start up Austria” again. The “first attempt of a timetable” will be presented on Monday.

THE STANDARD

Two graphics give some hope in the Corona crisis. They show that the daily death toll in Italy and Spain is decreasing. Germany and France have not yet reached the top, but here, too, the curve no longer rises steeply. Great Britain and the USA, on the other hand, see death rates continuing to rise sharply.

The April 4th data for the US death curves @FT and @OurWorldofData (<-not as updated) There is some modest decreased slope; we'll take what we can get but it is a sign of encouragement https://t.co/6iCTaCtyhH

– Eric Topol on Twitter (@erictopol) https://twitter.com/EricTopol/status/1246534024643760129

“It is forbidden to change the Basic Law in times of crisis – the left will not support that.”

Dietmar Bartsch, Franktion Chairman Die Linke

Resistance to Schäuble's push to change the Basic Law in Corona times

Wolfgang Schäuble, President of the Bundestag, met with widespread resistance in the proposal to amend the Basic Law to ensure that Parliament was able to act even during the Corona crisis Parliamentary groups. The chairman of the left-wing faction, Dietmar Bartsch, told the Süddeutsche Zeitung: “It is forbidden to change the Basic Law in times of crisis – the left will not support it.” Parliament is able to act, the democratic opposition is “extremely willing to compromise and we should not additionally unsettle the population with such discussions – what should doctors think?”

Dietmar Bartsch, Fraktionsvorsitzender der Partei Die Linke, spricht sich gegen Änderungsvorschläge von Bundestagspräsident Wolfgang Schäuble aus.
Dietmar Bartsch, party leader of the party Die Linke, speaks out against changes proposed by Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble. Image: Kay Nietfeld / dpa

The First Parliamentary Managing Director of the Green Group, Britta Haßelmann, made a similar statement. “I am irritated that we are again faced with proposals for constitutional changes – times of crisis are not the time to get something so far-reaching out of the way,” said Hasselmann to the newspaper. In addition, “the last week of the session showed that the parliament was able to work”. (Reuters)

Corona – only real with crowns?

Crowns, suction cups, buds, spines – whether the virus would agree with its illustration in science?

Chancellery Minister Helge Braun: Corona has not yet reached its climax in Germany

Kanzleramtsminister Helge Braun (CDU)
Chancellery Minister Helge Braun (CDU) Image: Oliver Killig / zb / dpa

According to Chancellor Minister Helge Braun (CDU), the peak of the corona pandamic crisis in Germany has not yet been reached. In a pre-published conversation with the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung” he said that the government's job was “to prepare us for our population for the most difficult part of this crisis. The time with the highest infection numbers is still ahead of us.” According to Braun, the yardstick for the continuation or relaxation of measures to contain the disease is “that fewer people become infected at the same time intervals”.

This can happen very, very quickly, we saw it in New York. So the question arises: how much solidarity can we still have? afford before we get into trouble ourselves?

Chancellery Minister Helge Braun (CDU) in an interview with the FAZ

Before the current restrictions began, there was a “doubling every three days”. However, in order not to overwhelm the healthcare system, doubling times of well over ten days are required. “Probably even twelve or fourteen days.” At the same time, one has to weigh up “how quickly we can create additional hospital and intensive care beds and improve contact tracking”. (Reuters)

You can read the entire interview here:

Minister, you worked as a doctor in intensive care units. How do you feel when you see your colleagues in Italy or Spain now have to let patients die to save others? The pictures from Italy or Spain make the seriousness of the situation very, very clear. The doctors and nurses there have an incredibly difficult job.

FAZ.NET | Konrad Schuller

“When you are united there is nothing you can't do.” New York Governor Andrew #Cuomo encourages his citizens in the #Corona virus crisis – and makes NYC a great declaration of love. @Tagesspiegel https://t.co/vMdfQXFdbY

– Juliane Schäuble on Twitter (@berlin_juliane) https://twitter.com/berlin_juliane/status/1246508300818096134

If someone is angry about hamster buyers, the tweets of the police in Sydney are recommended. She had tweeted an emergency shopping list two weeks ago. It said: nothing. Because all goods were available in sufficient quantities.

Will the social paradise come after the end of social distancing?

Image: Klaus Stuttmann

Corona crisis: Yemen's rebels release prisoners

Ein Unterstützer der Huuthi-Rebellen in der Hauptstadt Sanaa.
A supporter of the Huuthi rebels in the capital Sanaa. Image: REUTERS / Mohamed al-Sayaghi

To prevent the possible spread of the corona virus in the country marked by civil war, Yemen's Houthi rebels have until Saturday 1600 Prisoners released. This is intended as a protective measure against the virus in the Houthis-controlled areas, said Nabil al-Asani, a representative of the judicial authorities in the rebel areas. The government units had previously released hundreds of prisoners from overcrowded prisons. So far, nobody in Yemen has officially contracted the corona virus. (dpa)

Italy reports decline in corona intensive care patients

Eine kurze Pause - aber noch kein Scheitelpunkt in der Corona-Krise.
A short pause – but not yet a vertex in the corona crisis. Image: REUTERS / Alberto Lingria

For the first time in over a month, the number of intensive care patients infected with the coronavirus in Italy has decreased. 3994 people are currently being treated in intensive care units, 74 less than the day before, civil defense chief Angelo Borrelli said on Saturday. “This is very important news, because it gives our hospitals a respite.” In the region of Lombardy, which was particularly badly affected, about 50 patients who Leave intensive care unit.

The number of people with Covid's lung disease – 19 people who died in Italy increased on Saturday at 681 Dead to close 14. 700. The rise in the number of victims is steadily weakening, said Borrelli. At the end of March, almost a thousand deaths were registered within a day.

This is good news, said the head of the National Health Council, Franco Locatelli. Italy has not yet passed the “critical phase”. The latest development is only an indication that the measures in the fight against the pandemic have had an effect. (AFP)

Number of corona cases in Canada increases to almost 13. 00 0

In Canada the number of coronavirus infections increases to 12. 924 from 11. 747 at the Previous day. The number of dead is on 214 from 152), the health authorities report. (Reuters)

Second return flight started – still travelers in Pakistan

After a second return flight for stranded travelers in Pakistan, people are still waiting for a flight back to Germany. German ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck tweeted late Saturday evening (local time) to find ways to bring the remaining Germans back. A flight with 361 Germans and passengers from other European countries are from Pakistan's capital Islamabad via Doha to Frankfurt (Main) on the way, wrote Schlagheck.

2nd repatriation flight now underway! On board 361 mostly #COVID 19 vulnerable #German and EU citizens. Thx to 🇵🇰 authorities for good cooperation! We stay tuned to looking at ways to secure returns for remaining German citizens in #Pakistan.

– Bernhard Schlagheck on Twitter (@germanyinpak) https://twitter.com/GermanyinPAK/status/1246480218203791368

There was a lot of praise for the return campaign on social media, but some people wishing to leave were also disappointed, because not all of them were able to leave immediately.

Already on Tuesday there were over 250 People from Pakistan flew back to Germany. Despite the nationwide curfews, the Pakistani authorities have shown themselves to be “very cooperative”, according to the Federal Foreign Office. (dpa)

Getting the second flight from Karachi and Islamabad to Frankfurt on the way. 354 Passengers are informed and could be taken into account for tomorrow's flight. Have a safe trip home!

– Bernhard Schlagheck on Twitter (@germanyinpak) https://twitter.com/GermanyinPAK/status/1246016172539154433

Newspaper report: Several CDU politicians for corona bonds

Several CDU politicians have talked to the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung” about common EU bonds to combat the corona crisis. Among them was the CDU board member Elmar Brok, the chairman of the Union parliamentary group in the Foreign Affairs Committee, Roderich Kiesewetter, and the vice president of the European Parliament Rainer Wieland. Brok told the paper, according to the preliminary report, “that given the number of victims in the south, we cannot imagine what is going on in Italian, Spanish, French souls.” Because of the disaster in these countries, “clearly defined and limited” European “corona bonds” are “inevitable” as part of a package of aid. Italy, Spain and France are also demanding European bonds to deal with the consequences of the corona crisis. Other EU countries such as Germany and the Netherlands are against it. (Reuters)

681 new deaths in Italy

The number of deaths in Italy has increased. The Ministry of Disaster Protection reports 681 new deaths within 24 hours. Overall, now 15. 362 People died of lung disease. The number of new infections rose by 4805 on 124. 632. (Reuters)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo: “I want it all over.”

Mitarbeiter bringen eine Leiche in ein Bestattungsinstitut im Stadtteil Brooklyn. Die Ostküste ist das Epizentrum der Corona-Krise in den USA.
Staff take a body to a funeral home in the Brooklyn neighborhood. The east coast is the epicenter of the corona crisis in the United States. Image: John Minchillo / AP / dpa

According to Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York is heading for the summit in the corona crisis. Based on various projections, he expects this in about a week, he said at his daily press conference on Saturday. “I would prefer the summit to be tomorrow. I want it all to be over. ”

In the state of New York with around 19 Millions of inhabitants have so far been scarce 114 00 0 people infected with the pathogen, said Cuomo. These are round 10 00 0 more than on Friday. 3565 people died more than 500 of which since Friday. (dpa)

Italy's national team provides training center in Corona crisis

The Italian national football team provides its national training center for the accommodation of patients after surviving corona infection. Starting Monday, the complex in Florence will accommodate people who have survived the disease but have still tested positive for the virus and should therefore be isolated. “We are ready with all our means to help deal with this emergency,” said association president Gabriele Gravina on Saturday.

Overall 54 Rooms are provided in the Coverciano training center. The facility otherwise serves as a training center for the national team. The team should also move into their quarters there during the European Championship that was originally planned for this summer. The Mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella, thanked the association for the help: “It is the first time that this complex has been used for health purposes. That will go down in history and help us to cope with the emergency. ”(Dpa)

You can find out more about sport and the corona crisis in our live blog

13 Football professional clubs face bankruptcy + report on coronavirus plans in the Bundesliga + BVB stadium as a place of treatment + More in the sports news blog. The Bundesliga is up to 30. April interrupted. Otherwise, almost all leagues have stopped playing because more and more professionals are affected by the corona virus.

Daily mirror

Reul (CDU): Corona crisis could also be a social opportunity

The North Rhine-Westphalian Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) sees a big social opportunity in the corona crisis

. The value of solidarity is rising and rising, Reul said in an interview with the Tagesspiegel. He was grateful for that every day. So he decided to pass on this thanks to the many helpers.

In the Refugee crisis the great mood and great willingness to help in the population was smashed by the “nagging populists”. At the time, he predicted the end of volunteering. Reul was extremely pleased that he “had to withdraw the sentence now”. The interior minister of the most populous federal state pointed out how the people also said in the authorities . For example, in North Rhine-Westphalia over the weekend 150. 00 0 funding applications have been approved by the five district governments. 700 Volunteers would have made this possible.

Der Innenmiister von NRW, Herbert Reul, bei einer Pressekonferenz.
Interior minister of NRW, Herbert Reul, at a press conference. Image: David Young / dpa

Regarding the situation in NRW, Reul explained that the challenge for politics was “ that one knows so little and is dependent on third, fourth, others ”. That is why decision-making only goes step by step. The main thing is that – after the experts have given advice – the politically responsible act. For all considerations as to when the restrictions could be lifted, Reul's opinion is the examination of the course of the infection in Heinsberg near Aachen really important. Heinsberg was a hotspot of infection with the corona virus. The approximately two-week examination is carried out by the now known Bonn virologist Hendrik Streeck and his team . He is also an important advisor to NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet, also CDU.

Like Laschet, Reul believes that the Transition to greater normalcy in everyday life, as soon as it is possible, must be explained well and “positively.” Above all what after that it should be cleverly avoided for the time being, like gatherings of people. Legislative changes based on the Infection Protection Act, which in the meantime have caused a lot of criticism with regard to the restriction of fundamental rights according to the Minister of the Interior, do not apply indefinitely. They should be valid for a year at the longest. (Stephan -Andreas Casdorff)

Association fears lawsuits in case of corona outbreak in nursing homes

With the spread of corona cases in nursing homes the Association of German Elderly and Disabled Aid fears many complaints about deficiencies in care . “We simply cannot meet the hygiene standards,” said Federal Managing Director Thomas Knieling. The protective material is too scarce. The defects are not due to the fault of the facilities and the complaints are therefore unjustified. “You have to square the circle,” said Knieling. In the event of an outbreak, the caregivers could not change mouthguard and gloves after each examination, as prescribed by the Robert Koch Institute.

Tax-free bonuses are intended to be recognized for additional work in the corona crisis be. In the long run, professions like geriatric care would have to be better paid Greens and leftists demand.

Daily mirror | Cordula Eubel

The Foundation for patient protection had previously requested that the public prosecutor's office should use chain infection for chain infections Corona virus in nursing homes also operate without ads. “If several people in need of care die in a facility, the law enforcement authorities must take a close look,” said board member Eugen Brysch. (dpa)

Brazil: More Corona dead feared than officially known

A photo causes concern and unrest in Brazil during the Corona crisis. Because the image of dozens of open graves leads to speculation in the media that the number of Coronavirus victims could be higher than the statistics show.

That Image shows dozens of open graves, one next to the other, in the cemetery of the Vila Formosa in São Paulo . Since the beginning of the Corona crisis, the number of funerals in the cemetery, one of the largest in Latin America, has increased according to a report by the portal “UOL” on Saturday 30 percent. The number of corona infected people in Brazil was officially more than 9000, 365 People have so far died in connection with the virus, most of them in the state of São Paulo. He is with more than 40 Million inhabitants of the most populous state in the country.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro asked in an interview with the radio station “Jovem Pan” whether the photo was possibly a “fake”. The “Washington Post” published it on Thursday on page 1. However, according to media reports, the number of corona deaths in Brazil is actually much higher. (dpa)

Totengräber auf dem Vila Formosa-Friedhof graben neue Gräber nachdem die Zahl der Toten durch Covid-19 in Brasilien angestiegen ist.
Gravediggers at the Vila Formosa cemetery are digging new graves after the number of deaths by Covid in Brazil has risen. Image: REUTERS / Amanda Perobelli / Archive

Billions of aid packages due to corona crisis for Poland, Portugal and Greece

The EU Commission has multi-billion aid packages with which the governments of Poland, Portugal and Greece want to help their respective economies. Aid and credit guarantees are particularly important. The approval of the Brussels authorities was necessary because the measures must not violate European competition rules . These have already been eased by the Commission last month due to the Corona crisis. (Reuters)

bcc

Related Articles

health-minister-spahn-writes-alarm-letter-to-clinics
March 14, 2020
20

Health Minister Spahn writes alarm letter to clinics

soder-threatens-to-curfew-across-bavaria
March 19, 2020
73

Söder threatens to curfew across Bavaria

“the-corona-virus-is-an-unprecedented-global-threat”
March 3, 2020
72

“The Corona Virus Is An Unprecedented Global Threat”

schoolgirl-with-suspected-viral-illness-in-potsdam-clinic
January 30, 2020
24

Schoolgirl with suspected viral illness in Potsdam clinic

Close