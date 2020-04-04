sebastian-kurz-wants-to-present-a-plan-for-easing-the-shutdown-on-monday

Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) announced on Saturday in an interview with the newspaper “Der Standard” a road map for the next steps in the corona pandemic.

The “first attempt of a timetable”, according to Kurz, should be presented on Monday. Here is the idea of ​​a tracking app or special key fobs for the population in the room. The issue of masks for medical professionals as well as for the population should also be promoted. Briefly is considering a gradual dismantling of the strict measures and a reopening of the trade.



With Kurz is satisfied with the current development – however, the current measures should not suddenly be relaxed . The Austrian Chancellor warned that there was a second wave of infection in Singapore after easing.

