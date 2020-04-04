Science
Sebastian Kurz wants to present a plan for easing the shutdown on Monday
Austria's Chancellor Kurz wants to gradually correct Corona measures with a “timetable”
Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) announced on Saturday in an interview with the newspaper “Der Standard” a road map for the next steps in the corona pandemic.
The “first attempt of a timetable”, according to Kurz, should be presented on Monday. Here is the idea of a tracking app or special key fobs for the population in the room. The issue of masks for medical professionals as well as for the population should also be promoted. Briefly is considering a gradual dismantling of the strict measures and a reopening of the trade.
With Kurz is satisfied with the current development – however, the current measures should not suddenly be relaxed . The Austrian Chancellor warned that there was a second wave of infection in Singapore after easing.
Read the whole interview here:
Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) explained the next steps in the corona crisis in conversation with the STANDARD on Saturday. At the moment a broad team, consisting of over a hundred experts, ministry employees and the think tank Think Austria, is working on the question of how to “start up Austria” again. The “first attempt of a timetable” will be presented on Monday.
The April 4th data for the US death curves @FT and @OurWorldofData (<-not as updated) There is some modest decreased slope; we'll take what we can get but it is a sign of encouragement https://t.co/6iCTaCtyhH
“It is forbidden to change the Basic Law in times of crisis – the left will not support that.”
Dietmar Bartsch, Franktion Chairman Die Linke
Resistance to Schäuble's push to change the Basic Law in Corona times
Wolfgang Schäuble, President of the Bundestag, met with widespread resistance in the proposal to amend the Basic Law to ensure that Parliament was able to act even during the Corona crisis Parliamentary groups. The chairman of the left-wing faction, Dietmar Bartsch, told the Süddeutsche Zeitung: “It is forbidden to change the Basic Law in times of crisis – the left will not support it.” Parliament is able to act, the democratic opposition is “extremely willing to compromise and we should not additionally unsettle the population with such discussions – what should doctors think?”
The First Parliamentary Managing Director of the Green Group, Britta Haßelmann, made a similar statement. “I am irritated that we are again faced with proposals for constitutional changes – times of crisis are not the time to get something so far-reaching out of the way,” said Hasselmann to the newspaper. In addition, “the last week of the session showed that the parliament was able to work”. (Reuters)
Corona – only real with crowns?
Chancellery Minister Helge Braun: Corona has not yet reached its climax in Germany
This can happen very, very quickly, we saw it in New York. So the question arises: how much solidarity can we still have? afford before we get into trouble ourselves?
Chancellery Minister Helge Braun (CDU) in an interview with the FAZ
Before the current restrictions began, there was a “doubling every three days”. However, in order not to overwhelm the healthcare system, doubling times of well over ten days are required. “Probably even twelve or fourteen days.” At the same time, one has to weigh up “how quickly we can create additional hospital and intensive care beds and improve contact tracking”. (Reuters)
You can read the entire interview here:
Minister, you worked as a doctor in intensive care units. How do you feel when you see your colleagues in Italy or Spain now have to let patients die to save others? The pictures from Italy or Spain make the seriousness of the situation very, very clear. The doctors and nurses there have an incredibly difficult job.
“When you are united there is nothing you can't do.” New York Governor Andrew #Cuomo encourages his citizens in the #Corona virus crisis – and makes NYC a great declaration of love. @Tagesspiegel https://t.co/vMdfQXFdbY
If someone is angry about hamster buyers, the tweets of the police in Sydney are recommended. She had tweeted an emergency shopping list two weeks ago. It said: nothing. Because all goods were available in sufficient quantities.
Will the social paradise come after the end of social distancing?
Corona crisis: Yemen's rebels release prisoners
To prevent the possible spread of the corona virus in the country marked by civil war, Yemen's Houthi rebels have until Saturday 1600 Prisoners released. This is intended as a protective measure against the virus in the Houthis-controlled areas, said Nabil al-Asani, a representative of the judicial authorities in the rebel areas. The government units had previously released hundreds of prisoners from overcrowded prisons. So far, nobody in Yemen has officially contracted the corona virus. (dpa)
Italy reports decline in corona intensive care patients
For the first time in over a month, the number of intensive care patients infected with the coronavirus in Italy has decreased. 3994 people are currently being treated in intensive care units, 74 less than the day before, civil defense chief Angelo Borrelli said on Saturday. “This is very important news, because it gives our hospitals a respite.” In the region of Lombardy, which was particularly badly affected, about 50 patients who Leave intensive care unit.
The number of people with Covid's lung disease – 19 people who died in Italy increased on Saturday at 681 Dead to close 14. 700. The rise in the number of victims is steadily weakening, said Borrelli. At the end of March, almost a thousand deaths were registered within a day.
This is good news, said the head of the National Health Council, Franco Locatelli. Italy has not yet passed the “critical phase”. The latest development is only an indication that the measures in the fight against the pandemic have had an effect. (AFP)
Number of corona cases in Canada increases to almost 13. 00 0
Second return flight started – still travelers in Pakistan
After a second return flight for stranded travelers in Pakistan, people are still waiting for a flight back to Germany. German ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck tweeted late Saturday evening (local time) to find ways to bring the remaining Germans back. A flight with 361 Germans and passengers from other European countries are from Pakistan's capital Islamabad via Doha to Frankfurt (Main) on the way, wrote Schlagheck.
2nd repatriation flight now underway! On board 361 mostly #COVID 19 vulnerable #German and EU citizens. Thx to 🇵🇰 authorities for good cooperation! We stay tuned to looking at ways to secure returns for remaining German citizens in #Pakistan.
Already on Tuesday there were over 250 People from Pakistan flew back to Germany. Despite the nationwide curfews, the Pakistani authorities have shown themselves to be “very cooperative”, according to the Federal Foreign Office. (dpa)
Getting the second flight from Karachi and Islamabad to Frankfurt on the way. 354 Passengers are informed and could be taken into account for tomorrow's flight. Have a safe trip home!
Newspaper report: Several CDU politicians for corona bonds
681 new deaths in Italy
The number of deaths in Italy has increased. The Ministry of Disaster Protection reports 681 new deaths within 24 hours. Overall, now 15. 362 People died of lung disease. The number of new infections rose by 4805 on 124. 632. (Reuters)
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo: “I want it all over.”
According to Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York is heading for the summit in the corona crisis. Based on various projections, he expects this in about a week, he said at his daily press conference on Saturday. “I would prefer the summit to be tomorrow. I want it all to be over. ”
In the state of New York with around 19 Millions of inhabitants have so far been scarce 114 00 0 people infected with the pathogen, said Cuomo. These are round 10 00 0 more than on Friday. 3565 people died more than 500 of which since Friday. (dpa)
Italy's national team provides training center in Corona crisis
Overall 54 Rooms are provided in the Coverciano training center. The facility otherwise serves as a training center for the national team. The team should also move into their quarters there during the European Championship that was originally planned for this summer. The Mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella, thanked the association for the help: “It is the first time that this complex has been used for health purposes. That will go down in history and help us to cope with the emergency. ”(Dpa)
You can find out more about sport and the corona crisis in our live blog
13 Football professional clubs face bankruptcy + report on coronavirus plans in the Bundesliga + BVB stadium as a place of treatment + More in the sports news blog. The Bundesliga is up to 30. April interrupted. Otherwise, almost all leagues have stopped playing because more and more professionals are affected by the corona virus.
Reul (CDU): Corona crisis could also be a social opportunity
The North Rhine-Westphalian Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) sees a big social opportunity in the corona crisis
. The value of solidarity is rising and rising, Reul said in an interview with the Tagesspiegel. He was grateful for that every day. So he decided to pass on this thanks to the many helpers.
In the Refugee crisis the great mood and great willingness to help in the population was smashed by the “nagging populists”. At the time, he predicted the end of volunteering. Reul was extremely pleased that he “had to withdraw the sentence now”. The interior minister of the most populous federal state pointed out how the people also said in the authorities . For example, in North Rhine-Westphalia over the weekend 150. 00 0 funding applications have been approved by the five district governments. 700 Volunteers would have made this possible.
Regarding the situation in NRW, Reul explained that the challenge for politics was “ that one knows so little and is dependent on third, fourth, others ”. That is why decision-making only goes step by step. The main thing is that – after the experts have given advice – the politically responsible act. For all considerations as to when the restrictions could be lifted, Reul's opinion is the examination of the course of the infection in Heinsberg near Aachen really important. Heinsberg was a hotspot of infection with the corona virus. The approximately two-week examination is carried out by the now known Bonn virologist Hendrik Streeck and his team . He is also an important advisor to NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet, also CDU.
Like Laschet, Reul believes that the Transition to greater normalcy in everyday life, as soon as it is possible, must be explained well and “positively.” Above all what after that it should be cleverly avoided for the time being, like gatherings of people. Legislative changes based on the Infection Protection Act, which in the meantime have caused a lot of criticism with regard to the restriction of fundamental rights according to the Minister of the Interior, do not apply indefinitely. They should be valid for a year at the longest. (Stephan -Andreas Casdorff)
Association fears lawsuits in case of corona outbreak in nursing homes
With the spread of corona cases in nursing homes the Association of German Elderly and Disabled Aid fears many complaints about deficiencies in care . “We simply cannot meet the hygiene standards,” said Federal Managing Director Thomas Knieling. The protective material is too scarce. The defects are not due to the fault of the facilities and the complaints are therefore unjustified. “You have to square the circle,” said Knieling. In the event of an outbreak, the caregivers could not change mouthguard and gloves after each examination, as prescribed by the Robert Koch Institute.
Tax-free bonuses are intended to be recognized for additional work in the corona crisis be. In the long run, professions like geriatric care would have to be better paid Greens and leftists demand.
Brazil: More Corona dead feared than officially known
That Image shows dozens of open graves, one next to the other, in the cemetery of the Vila Formosa in São Paulo . Since the beginning of the Corona crisis, the number of funerals in the cemetery, one of the largest in Latin America, has increased according to a report by the portal “UOL” on Saturday 30 percent. The number of corona infected people in Brazil was officially more than 9000, 365 People have so far died in connection with the virus, most of them in the state of São Paulo. He is with more than 40 Million inhabitants of the most populous state in the country.
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro asked in an interview with the radio station “Jovem Pan” whether the photo was possibly a “fake”. The “Washington Post” published it on Thursday on page 1. However, according to media reports, the number of corona deaths in Brazil is actually much higher. (dpa)
Billions of aid packages due to corona crisis for Poland, Portugal and Greece
The EU Commission has multi-billion aid packages with which the governments of Poland, Portugal and Greece want to help their respective economies. Aid and credit guarantees are particularly important. The approval of the Brussels authorities was necessary because the measures must not violate European competition rules . These have already been eased by the Commission last month due to the Corona crisis. (Reuters)