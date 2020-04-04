search-for-members-of-the-kennedy-family-discontinued

Two members of the Kennedy politician dynasty are missing after a boat trip in the United States. Maeve Kennedy McKean, grand niece of murdered President John F. Kennedy, and her eight-year-old son Gideon were on a canoe on the South River in Maryland on Thursday, Governor Larry Hogan said on Friday.

The U.S. Coast Guard announced on Friday evening (local time) that the search for two canoeists off Maryland had ended after 26 hours.

The 40 year old Maeve Kennedy McKean is the daughter of Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, former Vice Governor Marylands and daughter of the 1968 murdered US Secretary of Justice Robert Kennedy. His brother John F. Kennedy had already been murdered 1963.

Even later, the family was not spared tragedies. The son of President John Fitzgerald Junior died 1999 in a plane crash. Robert's granddaughter Saoirse Kennedy Hill died of an overdose last year at the age of 22. One of Robert's sons, David, had already died 1984 from an overdose of cocaine at the age of 28. (AFP / dpa)