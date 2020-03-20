Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market Current and Future Demand 2026 with Top Players very Dennison Corporation; 3M; Intertape Polymer Group; NITTO DENKO CORPORATION; tesa SE – A Beiersdorf Company; NICHIBAN Co., Ltd.; Shurtape Technologies, LLC

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Avery Dennison Corporation; 3M; Intertape Polymer Group; NITTO DENKO CORPORATION; tesa SE – A Beiersdorf Company; NICHIBAN Co., Ltd.; Shurtape Technologies, LLC; Mactac Americas; Ajit Industries Pvt. Ltd.; Advance Tapes International; Cantech; Industrias TUK, S.A. de C.V.; Berry Global Inc.; Adhesives Research, Inc.; Stick Tapes Private Limited; Can-Do National Tape; Euro Tapes Private Limited (Unit Of Euro Technologies); UltraTape; U Pack; Xinxiang Yongsheng Packaging Materials Technology Co., Ltd. and RAJAPACK Ltd among others.

Global sealing & strapping packaging tapes market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 24.79 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased usage of the product from a wider application area.

Market Definition: Global Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market

Sealing packaging tapes are adhesive tapes that are utilized to seal the cartons and corrugated boxes. These tapes generally compose of pressure-sensitive adhesive present on the backing material that has high level of shear strength capable of handling heavy loads.

Strapping tapes are high-strength adhesive tapes providing large-scale tensile strength due to its production method which involves utilizing pressure-sensitive adhesives on a backing material made of fiberglass filaments and PVC or PP films. The grading of these tapes depend on their tensile strength and their sizing.

Market Drivers:

Increasing usage of packaging products from the developing regions of the world due to a surge in e-commerce industry is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Widespread adoption and preference of these tapes due to the comfort of usage; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Longer duration of shelf-life and better adhesion strength are characteristics fostering growth of the market value

Market Restraints:

Increasing prices of the product due to a surge in pricing of raw materials; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Presence of strict compliances regarding the usage of adhesive-based tapes is expected to hamper growth of the market

Global Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market Segmentation:

By Material

Paper

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Polyester



By Adhesive Type

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

Others

By Application

Carton Sealing

Strapping & Bundling

Wide ranging Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes market research report studies key opportunities in the market and influencing factors which is valuable for the businesses. The market analysis puts a light on various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest business development amid the estimate forecast frame. All the statistical and numerical data, which is calculated with the most established tools such as SWOT analysis, is represented with the help of graphs and charts for the best user experience and clear understanding. This Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes report provides complete background analysis of the industry which includes an assessment of the parental market.

Global Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes market research report makes use of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to disclose the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats in the industry. This report highlights all-inclusive professional study of the industry which focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, competitor analysis, leading segments and geographical analysis. All this data and information serves businesses refine their strategic decision making. Strategic planning helps businesses improve and enhance their products which customers will prefer to buy. Thus, the report is a great source of an in-depth market analysis to prosper in this competitive environment.

To comprehend Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes market size of Skilled Nursing Servicesare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year to 2026

