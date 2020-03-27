science-diplomacy-must-be-an-answer-to-corona

The corona crisis has suddenly become the hour of research and scientific communication: In intensive crisis mode, medical doctors work in patient care, especially virologists explain the clinical picture, inform us and warn us. In research, her colleagues are working intensively on the development of vaccines.

Pooling your skills in the course of a global science strategy could save lives – an acute task for science diplomacy as well?

Just a few weeks ago, US President Trump – in his usual national selfish “ America-First ” – Modus – explained in front of running cameras, the best medical researchers work in the USA. It is all the more bitter that he wanted to exclusively secure the research results on vaccines, which will be developed at the Tübingen company CureVac together with the Paul Ehrlich Institute, also thanks to German tax funds.

Trump's failed takeover attempt is paradigmatic for the inability of populists to respond to crises and conflicts with adequate answers. It also sheds light on the relevance of scientific expertise and the need for international research collaborations and networks.

Science Diplomacy – as Science Diplomacy located in the Federal Foreign Office – in view of Covid – 19 urgently needs further strategic and operational development , strengthened and financially flanked.

[Einen Leitartikel von Sascha Karberg zum Thema der internationalen und interdisziplinären Corona-Forschung lesen Sie hier.]

Those who want to deal with global crises and conflicts need not less, but more international cooperation, solidarity and solidity. However, this is not only imperative for the current corona crisis, but also for crises or wars beyond the media attention.

This is exemplified by the Yemeni war, in which the internationally recognized war Government in irreconcilable confrontation with Houthi rebels supported by Iran. So why not take advantage of the opportunities offered by science diplomacy and activate an international science forum on peace and security research in the Middle East in this frozen conflict and at least reanimate the dialogue?

Internationale Cooperations and not hostile takeovers of research-relevant companies and institutions are the concern of Science Diplomacy.

The SPD member of the Bundestag Daniela De Ridder. Photo: Promo

[Daniela De Ridder ist Mitglied der SPD-Bundestagsfraktion und stellvertretende Vorsitzende des Auswärtigen Ausschusses sowie des Unterausschusses für Zivile Krisenprävention.]

Whether as a European university network (EUN) or in the course of transformation partnerships with the Arab world, as an exchange of researchers and scientists or as scholarship programs for students and doctoral candidates: S cience Diplomacy offers the protagonists the opportunity to step aside and with one, beyond hardened starting positions and run-in tracks Scientific perspective to cultivate dialogue and exchange as peaceful coexistence.

Why should the Taiwanese know-how in medicine and Medical technology should not be included in the expert panels on virus control just because of the regime in Peki reluctant? In view of the global crisis, can we still allow ourselves such strategies of foreclosure?

Binational universities, on the other hand, which, in cooperation with German universities, offer study-related courses in engineering, tourism management or migration research with the high German quality standards, and also combine research excellence, innovation and knowledge transfer in cooperation with medium-sized companies in Germany , make an immense contribution to crisis management and stability.

You can visit this at the German Jordan University (GJU) in Amman or at GuTech, the German-Omani University in Muscat . These different university models not only require adequate financial resources and courageous copyists in other countries who can serve as anchors of stability. They also need acceptance in German society because they guarantee interculturality and diversity and support young women in pursuing academic professions.

Science Diplomacy “Avant la lettre” has been operated by the Federal Foreign Office for a long time: The German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) and the initiative Scholars at Risk To strengthen freedom of science, the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation (AvH) with the Philipp Schwartz Initiative for Persecuted Scientists and the Goethe Institutes make an extraordinary contribution to international diplomacy as intermediary organizations worldwide.

Our plea must now be to sustainably strengthen and expand its potential in view of the current crises and conflicts with an even more ambitious foreign, security and educational policy. As a peace dividend, the Return on Invest will prove us right!