Schools can buy laptop class sets – but not for all students

According to recent surveys, 90 until 99 percent of the students in Germany a computer with which they can take part in distance learning during the corona crisis . However, because these are online surveys, those children and adolescents who do not have functioning devices are not recorded, for example because several people in the household share one device.

These disadvantaged students should now have access to digital devices with massive financial help from the federal government. As reported, the grand coalition in the federal government had at the end of April an immediate program of 500 Million euros agreed. It was immediately criticized that out of this pot 150 euros should be paid to low-income families in order to To buy tablets or laptops.

Too little money per device, unclear distribution criteria and expenditure control: At least these criticisms have been taken into account by the federal and state governments in an agreement on the program presented on Friday. Now the 500 million euros are to be paid directly to the school authorities, whereby the 16 countries receive their shares according to the Königstein key.

[Alle aktuellen Entwicklungen in Folge der Coronavirus-Pandemie finden Siehier in unserem Newsblog. Über die Entwicklungen speziell in Berlin halten wir Siean dieser Stelle auf dem Laufenden]

Accordingly, for example, Berlin gets a 5.1 percent share 25, 6 million euros, Bavaria with 15, 5 percent three times as much. Schools are allowed to spend the money on student computers – and on their own equipment, in order to be able to create “professional online courses.”

“Schools can best judge by what criteria the devices should be used, “explained Federal Education Minister Anja Karliczek (CDU) the new process. They would know about the social situation of their students and their families.

“Everyone made their way”

Children and young people who do not have suitable digital devices and who have been “more difficult to reach for distance learning teachers” should be taken into account, said Stefanie Hubig (SPD), President of the Conference of Ministers of Education (KMK ) and Minister of Education in Rhineland-Palatinate.

Both ministers praised schools and teachers who, since the school closings from mid-March, would have given an “incredible boost” to digital learning. “Everyone has made their way,” said Hubig. Karliczek also highlighted the role of parents who “have become close learning companions”. Nevertheless, it is important to prevent “breaks in educational biographies”, the immediate program should contribute to this.

[Lesen Sie auch unseren aktuellen Bericht über eine Umfrage unter Jugendlichen: Reduziert uns nicht aufs Homeschooling.]

It is clear that because of the continuing risk of infection and the distance rules after the summer holidays, a mix of distance learning, homeschooling and classroom hours will remain in the school for the time being. As long as there are no drugs and no vaccinations against Covid – 19 not thinking of a return to normal school life, said Karliczek.

First installments of the 500 million euros – plus a ten percent share of the country, which these already fulfill with their own tablet, laptop and educational software programs – should be available before the summer vacation if possible. Karliczek expects that the parliamentary procedure in the federal government will take two or three weeks, then the state governments and sometimes also the parliaments have to agree.

Berlin Senator for Education Sandra Scheeres (SPD) handed over the first tablets for socially disadvantaged students at the end of April. Photo: Britta Pedersen / dpa-Zentralbild / dpa

Positions for equipment maintenance not from the federal government

The program was agreed as an addition to the digital pact for schools, through which 5.5 billion euros will be invested in the digital infrastructure of schools – 90 percent come from the federal government, ten percent from the federal states. Karliczek defended the decision of 2019, primarily to expand the broadband connections and the WLAN equipment of the schools – and not the subsequently approved devices for the students.

Class sets with digital devices were only allowed to buy schools from this pot that are already well networked. It is only now that the corona crisis has made it possible to equip more schools with rental equipment. Stefanie Hubig did not want to see it as a failure either, even though she had already pleaded in the digital pact to finance jobs for equipment maintenance at schools. Now set up your country on your own.

Reports on school closings and homeschooling

Educational researchers on disadvantaged students : “Everyone back to school”

Discussion about digital teaching: “We are in a huge learning process”

Surveys on homeschooling: schools are committed but haphazard

It will be difficult to keep your distance: What youth researchers say about school opening

The Danish example: For Lessons in the forest

Recommendation of the Ministers of Education: Everyone back to school – but only on a daily basis

Postpone summer vacation? The big holidays are defended

School recommendations of the Leopoldina: “Well-being of women not addressed”

But now there is a mix of smartphones, tablets, laptops and PCs with a wide variety of software that are not are compatible with each other? This was recently criticized by the chairwoman of the German Philological Association, Susanne Lin-Klitzing. After the announcement of the 500 million euro program on Friday, she again asked for “class sets from Loan computers for all pupils “and service equipment as well as official e-mail addresses for the teachers.

It can be expected from the federal and state governments that this will also apply after the summer holidays are available like “an adequate digital infrastructure with data protection compliant learning platforms and video conferencing systems”. In the current emergency situation, it may go faster than before in many places, but a Tagesspiegel survey in January showed that the digital pact is being implemented slowly.

GEW: Distribute money according to social index

The education and training association raised further questions that the federal and state governments had failed to clarify in advance: it is unclear who the devices are selected and procured, who then puts them into operation and waits, according to which criteria individual students receive them and whether they are insured. The Education and Science Union called for the money to be distributed to schools according to a social index.

On the insurance issue, Hubig said that the cost of damaged equipment should be weighed against potential insurance costs. So far, pupils in Rhineland-Palatinate have treated loaners well. Karliczek explained that they were talking to providers of SIM cards in order to guarantee Internet access for everyone.

But how do the countries want to help students educate their learning deficit from the Catching up school closings? Teaching is primarily in core subjects, and so far not according to national standards. When asked about concepts for the period up to the summer vacation and on vacation – for example with summer camps, school offers or vouchers for tutoring providers – the KMK President had to pass.

However, the KMK is working on a framework concept for teaching in the next school year, said Stefanie Hubig.