school-closings-due-to-corona-yes,-no-lessons-canceled!

The 16 federal states have decided to start their daycare centers and schools until the Easter holidays close. Nobody can predict what will happen next. As a precaution, all actors should assume that school operations did not return to normal at the end of April and that schools may have to remain closed.

Epidemiologists call school closures one unpleasant “collateral damage”, which is absolutely inevitable and necessary in the fight against the spread of the corona virus. Their arguments are convincing: Hundreds and thousands of social contacts take place in schools in a confined space every day, opening the door to an uncontrolled spread of the virus.

Therefore the closings are accepted, although the social and economic costs are unimaginable. How high – nobody can say that at the moment. But the damage can already be roughly estimated.

Social: Every week, educational processes for eleven million students fail. The children and adolescents lose any time structure, many of them slip into passive media consumption, many lose their rhythm of work and are weaned from learning. In addition, family conflicts and tensions will certainly increase significantly, especially since the whole thing takes place in a psychologically tense atmosphere that is unpredictable for everyone.

Economically: If you assume once This means that working parents have to limit their professional achievements by 25 per week because they supervise and guide their children at home Damage from 16, 5 billion euros per week. By the end of April, the costs would have been over 100 billion euros.

But where is it written that school closings must automatically mean a loss of lessons? And isn't there the possibility to keep collateral damage within limits or even to gain a “collateral benefit” in some areas?

It would be more than negligent to consider the coming weeks of school closure as an extended vacation and none at all Submit learning offers. The 820 would not be understandable. 000 Send teachers who are no longer able to give face-to-face classes during the week to passivity.

If this was previously incomparable Crisis has an advantage for the German education system, then this one: There is the opportunity to rethink the value of education and the role of the teaching profession in a modern society and thereby to remedy two of the biggest weaknesses of the pedagogical work to date: First, the inadequate change the learning processes based on digital patterns and secondly the unsatisfactory cooperation between the professionally trained teachers and the parents.

[Über unsere Gastautoren: Dieter Dohmen ist Inhaber und Direktor des FiBS Forschungsinstituts für Bildungs- und Sozialökonomie in Berlin. Klaus Hurrelmann ist Senior Professor of Public Health and Education an der Hertie School, University of Governance in Berlin.]

If schools have to close, this does not mean that classes will no longer take place. Good schools have always paid attention to giving students impulses that they can deepen outside of school. This has become even easier in the digital age.

If schools have an adequate and functioning infrastructure, they can shift their lessons to a learning platform or an app. The school remains closed, but classes continue. The students work just like the teachers at home: new German home work for some, home office for others.

School closings yes, but no lessons lost – that is the motto of the hour now. So far, it is likely that only a small minority of ten or fifteen percent of schools in Germany can implement this motto.

The vast majority of schools are far from it removed to meet the requirements of a tele-lesson – especially not in high-load operation and during exam times as they are currently due. This also applies to the many nationwide learning platforms. There are almost 16 times, but their performance and functionality is very different and sometimes just insufficient.

It is no longer enough to have a platform, it has to meet certain conditions. Now it's about functioning in real operation. In addition, even the use of cross-platform platforms – by whoever they were developed – requires a powerful IT infrastructure.

[Pädagogik-Professorin Birgit Eickelmann gibt im Interview Tipps, wie Lehrkräfte auch niedrigschwellig weiter unterrichten können]

All of this has been overslept in Germany in the past few years – in fact, since the beginning of the millennium. And that is now paying off bitterly.

The much-touted digital pact between the federal and state governments should basically start here, but its financial resources are inadequate and the outflow of funds has so far been too low. The reasons have been known for over a year and a half: The application process is too demanding and bureaucratic.

Students have to digitize Break out of the crisis

In particular, the requirement that the school must present a finished media concept in order to receive the funding , is simply counterproductive. All of this has meant that a lot of time has gone into the country without the schools having even taken a step in the purchase of the IT infrastructure.

So far hardly any funds have flowed out of the digital pact. This is an unsustainable condition in the current critical situation. Simplifications and standardization of the application process should now take place immediately – across borders. If necessary, professional agencies must be provided to the authorities and schools.

It does not need an application wording for the approval of the funds, but concrete steps to obtain the IT. All of our neighboring European countries have succeeded in equipping schools with servers, WLAN, PCs or laptops. We are lagging behind. The Italian schools managed to switch to digital or online learning in just one week.

The pupils in Germany must now afford to survive the crisis. Sure, individual schools show their goodwill and try to start with homework via email and WhatsApp group. By the way, children and adolescents are often the drivers, because they have long been pushing for more digitalization of teaching.

Lessons lost for weeks? Unthinkable for Germany

The latest international comparative survey on the digital competencies of schoolchildren in Germany has shown that the The majority of the students have surprisingly good skills in using computers or smartphones, but around a quarter have very little.

The school ministries and school management are in demand to finally follow suit and support the less digital-savvy teachers to face the new challenges. This is learning by doing, as you do it in everyday school life – and usually even quite successfully.

The alternative of the non-replacement of lessons for several weeks or In any case, months is simply not an option for a country with an international key economy.

In addition to the holey IT infrastructure, the second weak point of German educational work is also coming into focus: the Communication between the teachers and the parents of the students. Mothers and fathers not only have to supervise and care for the children in the weeks of school closure now beginning, but also to accompany, support and – above all – motivate them during learning.

This gives parent work and parent communication a completely new dimension. It is no longer limited to the role of the class teacher and the parents' day (which must be canceled for the foreseeable future anyway), but is a core task for all teachers across all classes. In the next few weeks, teaching will mean, above all, not only targeting the pupils but also their parents.

[Was können Eltern beim Homeschooling “aufgeben” und wo können Kinder und Jugendliche selber auf die Suche gehen? Hier finden Sie Tipps aus der Redaktion]

The parents now have an extremely important task: In the coming weeks and – possibly – months more than ever, they will become the main contact for the children when it comes to direct support and support during the learning process. Many of them will not only encounter their own pedagogical but also their content-related competence, knowledge and learning limits. The parents actually need support themselves, be it from the children's teachers or from other sources.

Access to the devices also poses a serious problem and platforms for communication. This is often incomplete for parents who are less educated, which presents teachers with particular challenges when it comes to integrating them into the learning processes. Successful educational and upbringing partnerships between schools, parents and pupils are therefore not a “nice to have”, but an elementary prerequisite for successful teaching and teaching processes.

Three immediate measures

The new situation presents schools, teachers , Students and parents face completely new and very difficult challenges. What should be done now?

First: Politicians must quickly create the framework conditions for successful success so that schools provide their students with tasks and instructions and can involve parents in the learning process.

Second: The digital pact must be activated and increased immediately, application, decision-making and payment procedures must be simplified; The subsequent procurement procedures with their tendering regulations are to be liquefied.

Third: School management and teachers need training, parent work and communication with parents to expand and professionalize.

How can this be done? One possibility would be to use the “Education Council” of the federal and state governments immediately and to network with an existing research institution. This would result in a neutral and independent scientific advisory institution for politics and practice – analogous to the Robert Koch Institute for Epidemiological Expertise.

The Education Council would only have one task: It is intended to make suggestions on how to maintain school closings in times of the corona crisis and how the education of children and adolescents can be successfully implemented with the help of parents.