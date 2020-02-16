“schimanski”-successor-planned

It's a very brave idea, but is it also a very good one? Schimanski, this legendary, not only the 1980 years shaping television figure, is to be resurrected. Not the “crime scene” investigator himself – his congenial actor Götz George died 2016 – but through his film daughter Emilia. None, but a kind of sequel.

The idea of ​​producer Torsten Rüther is still in the project stage. So far, according to “Bild am Sonntag”, six and a half minutes have been shot, a model for television stations or streaming services that are supposed to go into production, especially financing the planned eight episodes.

“His daughter” is being played by Luise Großmann. The 25 – year-old actress acts in the ZDF series “Blutige beginners”, has 2018 participated in the short film “Entzwei”, played theater and made advertisements. Großmann told “BamS” that two years ago she developed the idea with producer Rüther. “For us it is a bow to what Götz George has created. Now we are trying to bring the old and the new generation together. ”

“ His daughter – is she really? ”

Her Emilia is a budding one Journalist at “FACT-ed”, a research network in Kreuzberg. “A car bomb explodes. Emilia's identity collapses. She has to question everything she believed from one second to the next, ”says a message from Hello Moment Productions. Emilia's journey begins, always connected with the question: “His daughter – is she really?”

Chiem van Houweninge, who once played Schimanski's colleague Hänschen, is back again.

Legitimate question. In 29 episodes “Schimanski” there was never any mention of a daughter, on the other hand the investigator had Marie-Claire despite her constant friend quite a few women's stories. Everything was there, including a daughter.

“His daughter” deliberately wants to succeed the ARD classic. Former companions have been hired, “Schimmi” inventor Hajo Gies is on board as a consultant, and Chiem van Houweninge, who once played Schimanski's colleague Hänschen and takes on a role in “His Daughter”, is supposed to provide further credibility, while practically taking on the personnel Will build a bridge between father and daughter. The 79 year old actor thinks “the idea is terrific and great. Luise is young, has an enormous poetry and plays very well.

Schimanski's daughter is played by Luise Großmann. Photo: Anne Schönharting

The production undoubtedly has ambition. The cast proves it, Herbert Knaup, Tim Oliver Schultz, Gitta Schweighöfer, Vinzenz Kiefer and Constantin von Jascheroff are named for the cast list. This is not just anyone, it is first row.

Götz George as Horst Schimanski has remained in the audience's mind, 2008 his bull was voted the most popular “crime scene” commissioner of all time. “His daughter” must prove itself in this cosmos.