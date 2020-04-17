Science
Schäuble suggests shorter summer holidays
Schäuble brings shortening of the summer vacation into play
President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble talked about shortening the summer vacation. “With a few exceptions, the schools will remain closed for some time. So I wonder if those responsible in the countries are thinking about shortening the school holidays in the summer time , “said the CDU – Politician of the newspaper “Augsburger Allgemeine”. Such a step would give schoolchildren the opportunity to catch up on the teaching material missed by the corona pandemic.
“At the moment it is still unclear for many reasons when and how you can travel in summer,” said Schäuble. “The vacation account of many parents may already be under strain due to the crisis.” Therefore he can understand those “who are wondering how they should organize six weeks of summer vacation there ”. (dpa)
Corona app should take several weeks
Until the planned Mobile phone app to contain the coronavirus in Germany can be used, according to the Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn still take several weeks . “This is being developed at high pressure,” said the CDU politician on Friday in the ARD “Morgenmagazin”. “But the truth is also: For it to be really good, it takes three to four weeks rather than two weeks.”
Spahn emphasized: “The point is that we have to be as perfect as possible when it comes to data security, data protection and the underlying concept. That must meet the requirements that we otherwise place on such a technology. ”
Such an app has been under discussion for weeks . It is about quickly informing people when they have had contact with infected people . The use should be voluntary . A spokesman for the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday that the app is currently being tested by the Robert Koch Institute.
It is important that if someone has tested positive on Corona, we can quickly track contacts from the last few days, can inform and also ask can ask to stay at home, “said Spahn. “At the moment, this has to be done manually, by phone, by visiting the health authorities. And such an app could of course make this much easier. ”(Dpa)
Car sales in the EU are changing 55 percent one
The car market is in the European Union because of the corona crisis shrunk by more than half . In March came with around 567. 000 vehicles 55 percent less new cars on the streets than a year ago, as the manufacturers' association ACEA announced on Friday in Brussels. The reason was the restrictions on public life to curb the virus pandemic, which brought auto trading to a standstill. In addition, the car manufacturers stopped the tapes in mid-March to protect the employees from infection.
The greatest decrease in sales was negative 85 percent in Italy , followed by minus 72 percent in France and Spain with minus 69 Percent. In Germany, new registrations fell by just under 38 percent. All brands listed in the ACEA statistics posted a drop in sales. Since the beginning of the year, demand for cars across the EU has shrunk by a quarter to just under 2.5 million vehicles. (Reuters)
Daily mirror | Juliane Schäuble
In Africa is the Fear of hunger greater than that of the corona virus. Violence often occurs when distributing food:
Denmark continues to loosen restrictions
Denmark loosens his everyday restrictions in the fight against the corona virus. From Monday, some small businesses such as hairdressers, beauty salons and driving schools may reopen , as the government announced. It was only on Wednesday that daycare centers and schools up to fifth grade were reopened. “Nobody wants to keep Denmark closed a day longer than absolutely necessary,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Facebook. “But we mustn't go any faster than we can keep the epidemic under control.” (Reuters)
More than 138. 000 Infection cases in Germany
In Germany the number of reported infection cases according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) at 3380 on 133. 830 gone up. The number of deaths as a result of infection with the novel coronavirus increased within 24 hours at 299 on 3868 too. Round 81. 800 People have recovered accordingly , they are round 4700 more than the day before, as the RKI announced on its website.
The daily mirror carries the data for Germany live from the counties together. This results in a slightly higher number . Accordingly, on Friday morning more than 138. 000 Infection cases recorded. The number of deaths is at 4093 . (Reuters, Tsp)
deaths in Wuhan at 50 percent corrected upwards
The Chinese city of Wuhan surprisingly has the number of corona deaths around 50 percent corrected upwards. As the authorities reported, there are still in the central Chinese metropolis where the pandemic started, 1290 People as a result of the lung disease Covid – 19 died. This increases the total number of dead in Wuhan to 3896 dead . So far, only 2579 Dead people have been reported.
The nationwide total of so far 3342 Dead people in China have not yet been officially corrected, but this should increase to more than 4600 increase. The new information confirms long-standing assumptions that many cases were not included in the official Chinese statistics .
There were several reasons for the significant Called correction. Patients initially died at home . Also, hospitals were overwhelmed and doctors and medical staff were too busy with the rush of the infected, “which led to late, missing and incorrect reports led “, as the official news agency Xinhua reported. (dpa)
Medical President warns: Do not avoid medical practices in Corona times
Medical President Klaus Reinhardt has the citizens asked to visit a doctor's office despite a corona pandemic with symptoms of illness or pain . “There are actually a large number of chronically ill who currently do not appear in the practices, although they would normally do that, ”said Reinhardt of the“ Rheinische Post ”. “The number of stroke and heart attack patients in the clinics is also declining.”
It should be feared that these people Avoid practices and clinics for fear of a coronavirus infection , said the President of the German Medical Association. “Therefore my advice: In case of severe pain or signs of serious illnesses, such as appendicitis or stroke and heart attack symptoms, please always consult a doctor.” (Dpa)
China's economy collapses by 6.8 percent
Because of the Corona crisis, the Chinese economy plummeted at the beginning of the year . From January to March, the gross domestic product shrank by 6.8 percent compared to the previous year, as the statistics office announced on Friday. It was the first minus since at least 1992 than with the recording economic performance data was started. The People's Republic had massively restricted public life due to the epidemic, with many companies no longer able to work. (Reuters)
Emergency aid payment stopped in Saxony
Also in Saxony are fraudulent websites surfaced for applying for Corona emergency aid for businesses. “The payment of the federal relief grants will be stopped until the matter is clarified,” said the Sächsische Aufbaubank (SAB) on Thursday evening With. “The loans from the Free State of Saxony are not affected.” The bank has “taken all necessary measures to avoid misdirection of public funds.”
Applications for both programs could continue, the bank said. In order to avoid damage, applicants should make sure that the SAB internet address is spelled correctly when accessing the website: https://www.sab.sachsen.de/.
Previously, in North Rhine-Westphalia n was the emergency aid program for small businesses after frauds temporarily stopped in the Corona crisis. This Friday it should start again and then be better protected against fraud. (dpa)
France: No rents for small businesses
France's economy minister Bruno Le Maire expects large real estate companies to cut the rent for small businesses in the corona virus crisis . He had met with all the major real estate companies and asked for one, he said on Thursday night on French television. “For the very small companies that have been forced to close, those with fewer than ten employees, I do not ask them to postpone the rent: I ask them to cut three months' rent . “In France, all non-basic stores have been closed since mid-March. (dpa)
Boeing production should start again
The ailing US aviation giant Boeing wants the due to the Corona crisis stopped aircraft production start again in the coming week . Operations in the factories in the Puget Sound region of Washington State are said to be 20. April will be gradually ramped up again, announced the Airbus rival on Thursday in Seattle. Boeing's share reacted after the exchange with a price jump of over eight percent. (dpa)
Media reports: Trump with three-point plan to relax
US President Donald Trump Media reports suggest a three-step plan for relaxation of restrictions in the coronavirus epidemic . Shortly before a much awaited statement from the Republican on Thursday evening (0. 00 hrs CEST) the Reuters news agency has a document on the recommendations.
Accordingly, large facilities such as restaurants and cinemas should open first, which could guarantee a sufficient distance between the customers. In phase two schools could open and also not absolutely necessary trips be allowed. In the third phase, especially vulnerable people could move around in public again. The phased plan should then be initiated by the respective states if the number of cases had been in decline for two weeks.
Trump had previously announced a press conference for the evening at the White House on Twitter. State governors should welcome the recommendations, he later said. Government officials said it would be flexible recommendations based on the data on the course of the disease. Medical experts on the government's Corona crisis team agreed to the recommendations. The previous government guidelines in Washington apply until 31. April. (Reuters)
First figures for intensive care beds in Germany
It was long unclear how many intensive care beds are free in Germany. Now there are figures for the first time.
Daily mirror | Helena Wittlich
Altmaier suggests further easing for business
Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier has indicated further cautious easing for the economy. “What we can be responsible for, we will also do”, says the CDU politician in the ARD. But this could only be done gradually. It would be catastrophic if loosening had to be withdrawn later because the number of infections rose again very sharply. The limit in single hands l with 800 square meters of retail space is not chosen arbitrarily, but rather the boundary between large and small shops. (Reuters)
RKI reports falling infection rate
According to the numbers of According to the Robert Koch Institute in Germany, new infections also decrease the infection rate the targeted brand . Statistically speaking, an infected person is now less infected than another person, the RKI announced on Thursday evening in the daily camp report. The so-called reproduction rate (R) is about 0.7 . The fluctuation range of the estimate is between 0.5 and 0.8. In the past few days the value had been one or slightly above, on Wednesday just below 0.9 for the first time.
RKI boss Lothar Wieler had repeatedly emphasized that the goal was to reduce the value to one and, if possible, below it. Chancellor Angela Merkel also emphasized in her press conference on Wednesday that this brand was also an important criterion in terms of relaxing the corona requirements . (Reuters)
An infected person is currently infecting another person in Germany. Even a small increase in this number can have serious consequences, Merkel calculates.
Daily mirror | Inga Barthels
Bolsonaro dismisses Minister of Health
Due to Disagreement about measures in the fight against that Coronavirus has the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Minister of Health Luiz Henrique Mandetta released. Mandetta even posted this on Twitter Thursday announced. “I just got the message from President Jair Bolsonaro heard about my release, ”he wrote after meeting Bolsonaro on Government seat in Brasília. “I want to thank you for the opportunity Dealing with the pandemic to plan the big challenge ahead of ours Health system stands. ”
Demonstrated upon announcement Brazilians in different cities in the country. In so-called panelaços, for example in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, people hit pots and pans in protest Pans, even “Bolsonaro out” calls were made from open windows. How often Solidarity among people is great in Latin America, who can follow the international recommendations and stays at home. Just had of it Bolsonaro and Mandetta have different opinions. The president played down the corona virus as “gripezinha”, triggered mass accumulations and called to Return to normality on.
The Minister of Health, since the beginning of Government in January 2019 in office, represented restrictions on public life and social distancing . Both made their positions public Press conferences and television interviews clearly show what their relationship is worsened in recent weeks. “The Brazilians don't know if they should listen to the president or the minister, ”said Mandetta in the popular TV show “Fantástico” on Sunday.
Bolsonaro had Mandetta “lack of modesty” accused. The health minister surpassed that President's popularity. A poll by the polling institute According to Datafolha from last week, there were 33 percent of respondents Bolsonaro's handling of the corona crisis for good, 76 percent that of Mandetta. His release had been expected in political Brasília for some time. Cancer doctor Nelson Teich was traded as the successor. (dpa)
Corona apps should work across the EU
When introducing Corona apps to contain Covid – 19 the EU countries rely on cooperation and common standards. The different smartphone apps should work across borders , so that citizens are also protected when crossing national borders, according to a concept published on Thursday the EU Commission and the EU countries.
It is also emphasized that the apps should be compatible with the EU regulations on data protection and privacy protection are in line. “While we should be innovative and make the best possible use of technology to fight the pandemic, we will not jeopardize our privacy values and requirements,” said Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton.
In addition, the apps should be installed voluntarily and deactivated as soon as they are no longer necessary. “Since they are likely to be based on Bluetooth-based proximity technology , they do not allow any determination of the location of the users.” In addition, the Programs are introduced in close coordination with the health authorities and are based on anonymized data.
Germany is also planning to introduce a Corona app . When it is ready, it is not yet clear, said a spokesman for the Ministry of Health on Wednesday. Some EU countries already use such apps. (dpa)
Laschet wants to open church services
North Rhine-Westphalia's Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) penetrates the Corona crisis on a opening of services to the general public . “Together, the state government and religious communities in North Rhine-Westphalia want to show a way under which conditions public services can be possible again in the future,” said the NRW State Chancellery on Thursday evening in Düsseldorf. This path could become a model for all of Germany. ” The Prime Minister had previously consulted with religious representatives on how to proceed in the crisis. (KNA)
Czech Republic resolves debt moratorium
Companies and individuals in the Czech Republic can Suspend credit and mortgage payments once for up to six months n. The reason is the coronavirus pandemic. After the House of Representatives, the Senate also voted on Thursday for a corresponding bill. The missing installments including interest must be repaid at a later date. (dpa)