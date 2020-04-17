Schäuble suggests shorter summer holidays

Until the planned Mobile phone app to contain the coronavirus in Germany can be used, according to the Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn still take several weeks . “This is being developed at high pressure,” said the CDU politician on Friday in the ARD “Morgenmagazin”. “But the truth is also: For it to be really good, it takes three to four weeks rather than two weeks.”

Spahn emphasized: “The point is that we have to be as perfect as possible when it comes to data security, data protection and the underlying concept. That must meet the requirements that we otherwise place on such a technology. ”

Such an app has been under discussion for weeks . It is about quickly informing people when they have had contact with infected people . The use should be voluntary . A spokesman for the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday that the app is currently being tested by the Robert Koch Institute.

It is important that if someone has tested positive on Corona, we can quickly track contacts from the last few days, can inform and also ask can ask to stay at home, “said Spahn. “At the moment, this has to be done manually, by phone, by visiting the health authorities. And such an app could of course make this much easier. ”(Dpa)