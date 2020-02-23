scandal-over-gladbach-soccer-chaos

Max Eberl was ashamed of “50 Hornox”, but his club also sent a remarkable signal for civil courage and against hatred in football on Saturday stadiums. “This sign of many people against the intellectual contempt for fewer idiots is greater than the sown hatred,” praised Alexander Rosen, the director of professional football from Mönchengladbach's opponent TSG Hoffenheim, after a 1-1 that was about to be canceled and only after on the sidelines, soccer was talked about.

When the head of Hoffenheim's patron Dietmar Hopp was held up on a poster in a crosshair on the north curve of Gladbach, fans, players and officials positioned themselves immediately. “Ultras out” chants and loud whistles could be heard in the curve. Manager Eberl and captain Lars Stindl went into the curve to appease, referee Felix Brych interrupted the game until the poster was removed. “I said that I would only continue playing when the poster was no longer visible,” confirmed Brych.

The same was true for the Hoffenheim team , for whose goalkeeper Oliver Baumann the poster is to be carried “under the threat of death”. “I said: If the poster doesn't go away, we'll go home,” said coach Alfred Schreuder: “Then they can have the three points.” His players would have followed this instruction. “If the poster hadn't gone down, we would have stopped playing,” said defender Benjamin Hübner: “You have to make a statement.”

Ultimately, the Gladbach fans set that. Even if there were different interpretations. According to Fanhilfe Mönchengladbach, the whistles were given in the announcements by stadium spokesman Torsten Knippertz, because he initiated his warning with a reference to a minute's silence before the game. Knippertz put the action “completely wrong in a context with Hanau”, tweeted the fan help: “That misunderstood the curve and therefore whistled.” Everything was a “misunderstanding”.

“I'm ashamed of that”

But chose the reference to the minute's silence for the victims of the allegedly racist attacks in Hanau the brackets respect and tolerance of some involved. “Before the game we take a minute's silence and then we see things like that,” said Schreuder. Eberl said: “We made a clear statement before the game. We are against racism and exclusion. And then 50 horn oxen have to hold up such a poster. I'm ashamed of it. ”

But in the end there was also the positive sign. “Big compliments to Max and the audience,” said Schreuder. “Max and Lars Stindl set an example,” said Rosen: “And had to be insulted before the curve.” But the Gladbach manager was over it. “What I said there is also not for adults,” said Eberl: “But what should I do with these people?”

Ultimately praised Eberl, “that 99 percent of the audience showed that they don't want anything to do with it”. And immediately asked for help in identifying the perpetrators. “They are cowards, hide under the flag, put on masks and disappear in the crowd,” he said: “Of course we hope that we can find and exclude these people. And if we don't find them, then maybe others in the fan curve. And then, with all the honor that there is in the fan scene, say: That was it! We saw in Münster that something like this is possible. “There fans in another third division game had reported another supporter who had called monkey sounds to the police.

Sporting was due to the 1-1 of Bundesliga debutant Lucas Ribeiro (90. + 2) after the goal by Matthias Ginter (11.) Gladbach's impressive home series torn after eight wins. But hardly anyone spoke about it on Saturday evening. (AP)