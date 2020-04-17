saxony-is-the-first-federal-state-to-introduce-a-mask-requirement

UN feared because of pandemic 88 millions more hungry people

The United Nations has warned of a sharp rise in global hunger as a result of the corona pandemic . In the worst case, the number of starving people threatens to 88) million, said the chief economist of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Maximo Torero , on Friday in a video conference in Geneva. In the year 2019 according to FAO had around 820 million people under Hunger suffered.

The effects of the pandemic on children could be particularly bad , the aid agency Unicef ​​warned. Hundreds of thousands of children could die, many as a result of malnutrition.

Poor countries in particular would be exacerbated affected by the global food crisis , emphasized the FAO chief economist. Many people would have already lost their jobs due to the onset of the severe economic crisis.

They would no longer have the financial means to purchase food. It can be expected that the number of job losses will continue to increase. In addition, the severe restrictions affected the production and delivery of food. (epd)