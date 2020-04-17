Science
Saxony is the first federal state to introduce a mask requirement
Saxony introduces a mandatory mask
Saxony is the first federal state for the public Local transport as well as for retailers decided to wear a mask . The regulation applies from Monday , said Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) on Friday after a meeting of the State Cabinet in Dresden. The head of government emphasized that it does not have to be an expensive FFP2 mask to cover the nose and mouth; a simple cloth or scarf is also sufficient. (dpa)
Laschet expects corona restrictions until 2021
North Rhine-Westphalia's Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) assumes that people in Germany have to adjust to a long phase of renunciation. “There will still have to be restrictions, certainly until the end of the year, and probably beyond,” said Laschet in a conversation in the current issue of Der Spiegel. “We will not be able to live our old life for a long time. Distance and protection will remain the rule and standard of our everyday life.”
The Prime Minister had recently advocated a debate about exit strategies, while Chancellor Angela Merkel had dampened expectations of easing. “There are different approaches,” says Laschet. “I think it's important to point out perspectives. I trust the citizens to do something. And I believe that people can participate better if you give them a perspective and discuss publicly transparent criteria for decision-making.”
To accuse him of delivering a remote duel with the Bavarian head of state Markus Söder in the crisis, says Laschet: “We do not have a duel, which would also be completely inappropriate given the location. Markus Söder is under particular pressure: the proximity to Austria, Ischgl, South Tyrol, then came the strong beer festival in the Tirschenreuth district, where the number of infected people was rapid So everyone has their own special burdens. “
940 Military in France tested positive
After the Coronavirus outbreak on the French aircraft carrier “Charles de Gaulle” Hundreds of other military personnel have tested positive for the virus. In total there are now 940 positive test results, said Maryline Gygax Généro, chief director of the Armed Forces Health Service, on Friday before a Senate committee. 645 Seafarers were tested negative. Affected 2300 Military personnel who were traveling on the aircraft carrier or with the accompanying aircraft carrier combat group. The rest of the test results are still open – the number could increase significantly. (dpa)
Germany has to wait longer for the Corona app
From today's perspective “It is more like four weeks than two weeks” until a functional app is available that meets all requirements, said Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn on Friday. Originally, such an application should already be published in mid-April. It is considered an essential means to prevent infection chains and thus the spread of the Keep corona virus under control. Spahn referred to the high requirements for data security and protection as well as the epidemiological benefits. (Reuters)
Is the German economy threatening to sell out?
Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier has confirmed to prevent a possible sell-out of German and European companies during the corona pandemic. To do this, a state aid decision from Brussels is necessary, says the CDU politician. Many observers fear that German companies could be targeted by foreigners in the face of losses in value and liquidity problems due to the corona crisis . (Reuters)
Sea lions populate Argentina city in the Corona crisis
Germans buy more wine and spirits in corona crisis
Intoxicated by the corona crisis? From the end of February to the end of March the Germans apparently bought significantly more alcoholic beverages in retail stores than in the same period 2019 . This emerges from the data of the GfK consumer researchers. First, the “mirror” reported about it. The Germans bought around a third more wine compared to the same period last year. Gin and grain were also bought in around a third more . The demand for beer increased with 11, 5 percent a little less. Scan for the GfK examination 30. 000 Households regularly take their enemas.
The drug commissioner of the federal government Daniela Ludwig (CDU) is concerned: “Corona drives many more addicts into isolation. Bars and restaurants are closed, so this form of public consumption is no longer necessary. They drink behind closed doors. ”
UN feared because of pandemic 88 millions more hungry people
The United Nations has warned of a sharp rise in global hunger as a result of the corona pandemic . In the worst case, the number of starving people threatens to 88) million, said the chief economist of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Maximo Torero , on Friday in a video conference in Geneva. In the year 2019 according to FAO had around 820 million people under Hunger suffered.
The effects of the pandemic on children could be particularly bad , the aid agency Unicef warned. Hundreds of thousands of children could die, many as a result of malnutrition.
Poor countries in particular would be exacerbated affected by the global food crisis , emphasized the FAO chief economist. Many people would have already lost their jobs due to the onset of the severe economic crisis.
They would no longer have the financial means to purchase food. It can be expected that the number of job losses will continue to increase. In addition, the severe restrictions affected the production and delivery of food. (epd)
No new infection in Jena for eight days
For almost two weeks there has been a Mask requirement in public transport and in the supermarket . About a week ago, the regulations were tightened and the obligation for the workplace expanded. The measure seems to be working: Jena has not had any new infections for eight days. In Jena are from 108. 000 residents 155 people infected with the coronavirus. 103 have already recovered.
Federal government warns of nationalism in the corona crisis
The federal government has in the Corona crisis warned of nationalism in the EU . Government spokesman Steffen Seibert did not go into detail on Friday in Berlin on warnings from French President Emmanuel Macron that a lack of solidarity in the EU could help populists in Italy, Spain and perhaps France to win.
Chancellor Angela Merkel has repeatedly expressed that Germany, located in the middle of Europe and internationally networked, does not look good economically or humanly this crisis will come out, if this does not succeed in all of Europe . “I think it is always necessary, and this is particularly the case in the corona pandemic, to show citizens that a multilateral, common, solidarity-based, European approach is better than any relapse into nationalisms,” continued Seibert.
Macron sees the coronavirus crisis as a danger to the European Union if richer countries fail to show solidarity. For Europe, the crisis is a “moment of truth,” Macron told the Financial Times on Thursday (online). The richer countries have a special responsibility. “We need financial transfers and solidarity, if only to keep Europe going,” he said. (dpa)
Galeria Kaufhof is suing the closure of the department stores
The Ailing department store giant Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof is taking legal action against the closure of its branches in the Corona crisis . The group has filed a lawsuit against the Münster Higher Administrative Court that the department stores in North Rhine-Westphalia may not open . According to the court, the country has now been given the opportunity to comment. A decision could be issued in the coming week . A group spokesman initially did not want to comment. The chain with their over 28. 000 Employees break sales in the face of closed branches. (Reuters)
Clinical vaccine testing in Germany should begin soon
The President of Paul Ehrlich Institute, Klaus Cichutek , stated that the clinical trial of a vaccine will soon begin in Germany . So far, four clinical trials have been started worldwide. “I am very confident that we will show progress in Germany in the near future” , said Cichutek at the federal press conference on Friday morning. Cichutek also stressed that it would take several vaccines to respond to global demand.
Spahn speaks out against nationwide mask requirements
Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn spoke out on Friday morning against a national mask requirement . Most citizens would be “very responsible” with the current situation , said Spahn. In conclusion, therefore, he basically relies on voluntariness, participation and acceptance . The “correct use” of the mask is also important. It had to be washed at the appropriate temperature, and correct wearing was also crucial. “Everyday masks that are not used properly increase the risk of infection,” said Spahn. The handling of masks must therefore be learned.
RKI President warns to be careful with the reproduction number
Currently lies the number of reproductions in Germany on average at 0.7 . This means that an infected person infects less than another person on average. RKI President Lothar Wieler emphasized that this goal should be treated with caution. It is a “ snapshot “. In addition, the value alone is not decisive. It also depends on the number of infections per day. “The R value is an important measure, but it is not the only value that we can rely on”, said Wieler. There are also regions in Germany where the value is still over 1.
Spahn continues to focus on targeted tests
In Germany according to Spahn 1.7 million tests have been carried out so far . This corresponds to around a week 350. 000 Testing. There is a theoretical capacity in the laboratories of up to 700. 000 Testing. “Comprehensive tests make little sense,” said Spahn . It is only a snapshot. Therefore, further targeted testing is carried out according to the recommendations of the Robert Koch Institute. Especially with regard to nursing homes and health facilities, one wants to carry out more targeted tests in the future.
Also Lothar Wieler, President of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) emphasized that the use of tests should be “even more strategic” in the future. At the moment around nine percent of the tests are positive . In the future, tests will increasingly be carried out in old people's homes and nursing homes in order to identify another outbreak there in good time.
Nationwide tests make little sense.
Health Minister Jens Spahn on the tests in Germany
Spahn: Humble but not high-spirited
According to Jens Spahn's assessments Germany in international comparison “good from” . “That makes us humble, but not cocky,” said Spahn . It was right to only loosen existing measures carefully. International colleagues would ask why Germany is so successful in the fight against the coronavirus.
Federal Minister of Health Spahn referred to “numerous factors”. The German health care system is in “good shape” . According to Spahn, the close-knit network of family and specialist doctors is important. Currently six out of seven would be Covid – 19 – Patients are treated and accompanied on an outpatient basis. The hospitals could thus concentrate on the difficult course . The interplay between outpatient and inpatient treatment is great Meaning.
Spahn now calls Coronavirus “manageable”
Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) draws a first interim assessment of the corona measures In mid-March, an emergency brake was pulled in Germany. “That was successful” , Spahn said on Friday morning at the federal press conference in Berlin. “We managed to bring dynamic growth back to a linear one.” The outbreak had become “more manageable and manageable” as of today The health system was “at this point never overwhelmed”.
