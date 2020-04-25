Science
Saarland provides mouth protection for citizens
Saarland provides citizens with protective masks Order
Because of the From Monday onwards to cover mouth and nose in certain situations, Saarland provides its citizens with protective masks. Everyone gets five masks , said Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU) of the “Bild” newspaper. In a major effort, these would be issued to the Saarlanders free of charge over the municipalities in the next few days. About a million people live in the state.
Especially in smaller places the masks are said to be brought directly home, among other things by local leaders and firefighters. Elsewhere, for example in Saarbrücken, there are central distribution points . There should also be “drive-in” options for drivers. (AFP)
Turkish government reports 2861 other infections
In Turkey there are 2861 new infections and 106 further deaths known. According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of deaths is 2706. In addition, total 107. 773 people infected. (Reuters)
woman lies in corona coma – and has a baby
In the USA has one Having a baby while she was in a coma because of severe corona symptoms . This was confirmed by the Winthrop Hospital in New York State, where the 41 – year-old had been treated on Saturday the German Press Agency. “It was the best medicine I could get,” the mother now told The New York Post. The newspaper had first reported on the unusual birth. Meanwhile, the 41 – year olds back home.
According to the clinic the woman was six months pregnant than she was was hospitalized on April 5 with a strong cough. Her condition worsened, and the doctors put her in an artificial coma. On April 8th they decided to give birth to the child by Caesarean section . “We decided to get the baby to reduce the mother's oxygen needs,” the attending doctor told the New York Post. At the 10. April woke up the mother from a coma – just on her 41. Birthday. Her little daughter was later tested negative for the corona virus. (dpa)
Number of new infections in Italy declining
In Italy the number of known new infections increases more slowly. The Civil Protection Agency gives 2357 new cases known after 3021 on the previous day – all in all 195. 351. The number of deaths increased by 415 in total 26. 384. (Reuters)
EU accuses Russia and China of fake news campaigns
Moscow and Beijing are spreading in the corona crisis the EU continues to target deliberately misleading or incorrect information. Despite potentially serious effects on public health , “official and state-supported sources from various governments, including Russia and – spread widespread less – China, further on a large scale conspiracy theories and Disinformation “, it says in a report of the EU Foreign Service.
The evaluation refers to the period from the 2nd to the 22. April and is based on publicly available information and reports. Syria and Iran are also mentioned as the source of controlled disinformation. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrel has long spoken of a “global battle of narratives” in the corona crisis.
In the EU report published on Friday Campaign “EU vs. Disinfo “it says, among other things, false information supported by the Kremlin about the coronavirus continued to spread widely on social media – even if they contradict the recommendations of the World Health Organization. Kremlin-friendly sources and Russian state media are therefore pursuing two goals: on the one hand, to undermine the EU response to the pandemic, and on the other, to create confusion about the origin and effects of the coronavirus.
Some media already had a draft report in advance written, the publication was then delayed. The allegation was there that the EU would weaken the report under pressure from China. The Green MEP and China expert Reinhard Bütikofer considers this accusation to be unfounded. He compared the two versions, he said to the German press agency in Brussels. “The differences are marginal. The EU has not buckled. “Some wording has been changed, and an example of Chinese fake news has been removed been. (dpa)
Greens demand up to 1500 Euro Short-time work allowance for solo self-employed
Before their small party congress next Saturday, the Greens are raising a number of demands to improve the economic and social consequences of the corona crisis fight. “Too many of the now open protective shield are not yet covered,” the party leaders Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck write in one Guest contribution for the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.” Specifically, the party therefore demands a short-time allowance for solo self-employed in the amount of 55 percent of the respective tax profit of the last years – maximum 1500 Euro. So far, these groups of people immediately fall into Hartz IV. In addition, there should be a corona parental allowance for parents who cannot work due to a lack of childcare and Hartz IV recipients should have a crisis-related special need of 100 Euro for adults and 60 Euro for children. (Reuters)
Hundreds of thousands in Belarus take part in labor
Hundreds of thousands of people in Belarus (Belarus) have to loosen up despite criticism of one Dealing with the corona crisis participated in a voluntary work assignment . More than 2.3 million citizens, mainly civil servants, were about to plant trees and Cleaning up the parks on the way, as Prime Minister Vladimir Kucharyov said on Saturday the Belta agency in Minsk. Head of state Alexander Lukashenko also took part in the so-called Subbotnik, the traditional day for this work from Soviet times. He helped on a stretch of land on which pine trees were to be planted.
More than 20. 00 0 Corona deaths in Great Britain
The number of corona infections died in the UK on Saturday is more than 20. 00 0 increased. This was announced by the Ministry of Health in London. According to experts, the country has now passed the peak of the pandemic wave , but the number of newly registered deaths every day is still high. Until Friday evening again 813).
Overall, according to official statistics in Great Britain 20. 319 Infected . So far, however, only the deaths of demonstrably infected people in hospitals have been recorded. The actual number of deaths could therefore be more than twice as high, according to the Financial Times. Nevertheless, calls for easing contact restrictions in the country are getting louder.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson , according to speculated media, could be in the coming week return to official business . He is currently recovering from his own Covid – 19-Illness. The head of government had to be treated in the intensive care unit in a London clinic for several days earlier this month. His government is criticized for having overslept the outbreak of the pandemic. (dpa)
First shopping Saturday in Corona crisis calm
The calm course after the Reopening large parts of the retail in the corona crisis continued over the weekend. In most places, the rush on Saturday remained subdued as during the week. “The majority of the companies are open, many have used the opportunity,” said the Lower Saxony-Bremen trade association. In the city centers, however, was far less busy than on normal Saturdays.
The impressions in the other federal states were similar – about Hessen , where the police headquarters also expressed their satisfaction with the behavior of the people on Saturday. “For the Central Hesse area everything is more than manageable,” said a spokesman for the police in Gießen.
Also in Berlin the Rush within limits . Only in front of some electronics stores of the Saturn chain did longer lines sometimes form. Many stores were closed on Saturday. It seemed comparatively empty on the Kurfürstendamm shopping street, which was particularly popular on Saturdays in the usual times. In neighboring Brandenburg, the inner cities were busier than in previous weeks. Customers looked around in many shops, but there was also no rush.
Since the beginning of the week, stores in most federal states can again have a sales area of up to 800 Open square meters. The German trade association had drawn a first conclusion on Friday with a view to sales. “Despite opening, on average only 40 percent of normal business volume reached ”, the association announced. For the statements, the HDE interviewed nationwide according to its own information 767 trading company. (dpa)
Italy celebrates 75 years exemption in Corona mode
“Bella Ciao” chants , green-white-red flags and a lonely state flag President in Rome: Italy has completely Liberation Day at the end of the Second World War on Saturday due to the Corona pandemic committed differently than usual. Politicians, such as head of state Sergio Mattarella, took part in 62. Anniversary the subject resistance to Nazi occupiers and reconstruction as an occasion to help citizens persevere in the fight against the viral disease
Because larger ceremonies because of the risk of infection prohibited , people in many places sang the song “Bella Ciao”, as the media wrote. For example on windows adorned with Italian flags. Song versions circulated on the net. Jazz trumpet player Paolo Fresu played it on an empty piazza in Bologna and posted the video online. The partisan piece goes back to an older folk song.
Head of State Mattarella went almost alone to the giant “Altare della Patria”, the Altar of the Fatherland called the Unified Monument at the Piazza Venezia in Rome, and had a wreath laid down. In an appeal to the citizens, he wrote that Italy can draw strength from history for the virus crisis: “Our peculiarity that we know how to overcome adversity can still accompany us today, in the tough test of an illness like this destroyed many lives. “
The In Italy, the day of liberation from Nazi occupation does not refer to the official end of the war, but to the uprisings of the resistance movement. In the Mediterranean country, which was initially an enemy country of the Allies and then fought at their side, the Germans had on May 2 1945 surrenders. Before, on 25. and 26. April, Italian partisan brigades had taken control of major cities. (dpa)
Russia defends WHO against allegations from USA
Russia defends the World Health Organization against accusations from the United States, the UN agency does bad work in the corona crisis. “I believe that the WHO does its role as a leading and coordinating body well,” said Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on According to Russian agencies on Saturday. “Yes, it is not ideal. But nobody is perfect. “If there is criticism of the authority, it has less to do with the WHO itself Lavrov said. “In my opinion, these attacks are more likely to justify your own measures, which were too late and inadequate.”
In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, US President Donald Trump had a stop of payments to the WHO. The measure met with international criticism. Trump made the organization responsible for the large number of deaths in the crisis. The WHO's mismanagement and reliance on information from China has dramatically worsened the epidemic and spread it globally. Critics in the US also accuse Trump of looking for a scapegoat to distract him from his hesitation at the start of the corona crisis.
Lavrov also emphasized that the pandemic also increased the problems in the European Union and that EU has become weaker . “There is a desire from nation states to want to rely more on themselves,” said the Russian chief diplomat. This is not only due to the problems in the fight against the virus. “It probably reflects a certain amount of tiredness. It is absolutely obvious in the EU how stubborn and compulsive this multilateral and supranational bureaucracy is at times. “The pandemic can only be combated together.
Also in Russia the number of infections is increasing with a delay to the Western European countries. Overall, according to official information, the virus has so far been around 74. 600 people proven; by far there are most cases in the metropolis of Moscow, where strict exit restrictions have been in place for weeks. Nationwide are around 680 People died after an infection. (dpa)
Top talk on rescue package planned for Lufthansa
To a multi-billion dollar rescue package for Lufthansa badly battered in the Corona crisis A crisis discussion at the highest level is planned for the beginning of next week. As the German press agency learned on Saturday, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD), Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU), Minister of Transport Andreas Scheuer (CSU) and Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr want to Negotiate state aid . Previously, the “Bild” newspaper reported that such a top meeting was planned shortly.
The rescue package was about Volume of nine to ten billion euros , it was said in government circles. However, there is still controversy in the federal government in what form the federal government is helping Lufthansa and how much say the politicians should have in the event of a temporary state participation. In government circles it was said that Lufthansa should not be pulled from all sides, the situation was already dramatic enough.
Die Lufthansa is severely affected by the corona crisis. The group had announced on Thursday that could no longer be saved from the corona crisis on its own . The operational loss of 1.2 billion euros in the first three months of the year will be compounded in the current quarter the company had announced a higher minus. For the foreseeable future, the group would no longer be able to meet the current capital requirements with additional funds raised on the market. (dpa)
Police discovered illegal hairdressing in the Basement, cellar
The police have two illegal barber shops discovered in the district of Miltenberg in Lower Franconia. The customers sat in basements of apartment buildings, a spokesman for the police reported on Saturday. The two hairdressers were professionally equipped , said the official.
Two people were waiting for their haircuts in a basement in Elsenfeld. In Mömlingen, the investigators found a customer in the basement on Friday . It is not known whether the two hairdressers knew each other.
Residents reported their observations to the police in times of Corona. The three suspected customers are now being investigated. They are accused of violating the Infection Protection Act and leaving their homes for no good reason. Meanwhile, the investigators are checking whether the hairdressers have a registered business and whether money has been paid for the services. (dpa)
Survey: Corona crisis most important problem
The corona crisis and its consequences are according to a current one Survey for many citizens currently the most important problems in Germany. For 60 percent of respondents pandemic is the biggest problem , followed by the negative effects on the German economy (44 percent), as from the RTL / ntv published on Saturday Trend barometer emerges. Accordingly, the environmental and climate protection loses importance in the long term: In the summer of last year, it still called 37 percent as the most pressing problem, today it is only 10 Percent.
Also the Immigration is only from 11 Percent of respondents perceived as the biggest problem (July / August: still 29 percent). Only for many AfD supporters (41 percent) is still the number of refugees and foreigners in Germany the biggest problem. AfD supporters rate immigration as almost as important as the corona crisis (42 percent).
In the Sunday question it looks good for the Union: CDU / CSU remain compared to the previous week according to RTL 39 percent. The SPD comes up again 16 percent, the Greens back on 15 percent. The FDP wins a percentage point with 6 percent, the AfD loses one and slips under the 10 – percent mark. (dpa)
Hans campaigns for correction of the corona rules – and warns of a new shutdown
Saarland's Prime Minister Tobias Hans campaigns for a correction of the rule agreed between the federal and state governments that only corona-related closed shops with a sales area below 800 square meter may open again. In the “Rheinische Post” the CDU politician instead advocated that one customer per 20 square meters in one Business left. “With this regulation we would not need any additional 800 – Rule of square meters, which is interpreted very differently and too a large number of customers in the shops. “At the conference with the Prime Minister and Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) on 30. April he will suggest that.
Hans also warned of a second shutdown if the contact restrictions are relaxed too quickly and extensively. “I am very concerned that at the end of April we will find that we have slipped further into the crisis,” said the Prime Minister. If the number of infections rose again, the wheel had to be turned back.
Hans also pleaded for elderly people under special protective measures to allow more contact to their relatives in Corona times. “We have to protect older people with protective clothing and tests so that they can see their families,” said Hans. He warned: “We shouldn't forget one thing: it's not just the virus itself that can lead to death. It may also be loneliness in old people's and nursing homes – triggered by the distance rules in the corona crisis – that takes the air to life. ”(Dpa)
Families violate quarantine: Corona tests in 117 Apartments
Because two families in one high-rise in North Rhine-Westphalia have left their quarantine despite corona infections, all 450 residents the 117 apartments to be tested. A spokesman for the Rhein-Kreis Neuss confirmed that the complex in Grevenbroich will be fenced on Sunday and that the tests would then be carried out for around for eight hours should be. The “Rheinische Post” had previously reported.
According to the district spokesman, the members of the families had – including both adults and children – further contact with neighbors . The test of the other high-rise residents is initially voluntary. However, those who cannot be tested will have to remain in quarantine as a precaution. Until the test results are there after about two days, all residents would have to stay in the high-rise anyway. The fences and the control of entrances and exits remained until then, according to the district spokesman.
According to the “Rheinischer Post”, the sick families have meanwhile become housed elsewhere by the health department. There it was also ensured that the eight people remained in quarantine. (dpa)
CDU Economic Council supports catering openings
The CDU Economic Council advocates easing for pubs and restaurants in the Corona crisis under certain conditions. “If distance rules, maximum number of guests outside and inside, and possibly also reduced business hours are prescribed, nothing should stand in the way of a gentle relaxation of the restrictions in the catering industry,” said Economic Council General Secretary Wolfgang Steiger to the editorial network Germany (RND / Saturday). “Under certain circumstances, you can also consider a temporary ban on serving high-proof alcohol.” (dpa)
Woidke asks Poland for opening for commuters
Brandenburg's Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD) has asked Poland to relax the strict corona rules for commuters who work in Germany. “In my view, commuters should have the opportunity to get to their jobs on the other side of the border” , wrote Woidke, who for the German government said German Coordinated Polish cooperation to the Germany coordinator in Poland, Bartosz Grodecki. He campaigned for pragmatic solutions if the restrictions were extended. The “Märkische Oderzeitung” from Frankfurt (Oder) reported on Saturday. (dpa)
The CDU chairwoman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer does not believe that citizens are currently particularly interested in the question of their successors. “First of all, we see that this is a question at the moment, which, I believe, in the Federal Republic of Germany, but also in our own party, no one is seriously interested at the moment, “she told the SWR in an interview that was to be broadcast on Saturday evening.
The special party convention for the election of Kramp-Karrenbauer's successor was actually planned for this Saturday. However, due to the corona pandemic, he had to be postponed indefinitely, and the election may now be held at the regular party convention scheduled for December. (Dpa)