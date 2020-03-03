Saarbrücken after crazy penalty thriller in the cup semi-finals

1. FC Saarbrücken made DFB Cup history and became the first fourth division football team to reach the 1935 competition reached. The regional league defeated Bundesliga club Fortuna Düsseldorf on Tuesday evening in a mad penalty shootout in the quarterfinals with 7: 6 (1: 1, 1: 1, 1: 0).

Tobias Jänicke had Saarbrücken in the 31. Minute led. After Rouwen Hennings had failed towards the end (83.) With a penalty kick against goalkeeper Daniel Batz, Zanka succeeded in the 90. Minute of compensation. Zanka then ensured the victory of the Saarlanders in front of 6800 spectators in Völklingen when he failed at the last penalty on Batz. The FCS is back in the semi-finals for the first time since 1985. “They made the best of their possibilities,” said Rouwen Hennings after the game on Sky.

The ball does not want to hit Fortuna Dusseldorf

The Fortuna suffered a severe setback after the slight upswing under the new coach Uwe Rösler and missed the opportunity to claim the supposedly easiest lot for the first semi-finals since 33 years.

There were reasons why Rösler scolded himself after less than half an hour. His team had a lot more ball contacts, a lot more chances.

Whether Rouwen Hennings (9th minute) started with a 20 – Meter shot and towards the end with a penalty kick (83.) or Alfredo Morales with a header (26.) or later again and again the first 18 years of Kelvin Ofori during his first start as a professional -Football – the ball did not want to enter the goal. Above all, because Saarbrückens Batz parried brilliantly several times as with the 911 and caught a day that an underdog needs in a duel with a favorite.

The hosts, who have been playing in Völklingen for four years due to construction work at the Ludwigspark Stadium, took action against it. In 1. FC Köln and Jahn Regensburg as well as Karlsruher SC, the current league leaders of the Regionalliga Südwest had already eliminated a first and two second division teams.

One thing: Tobias Jänicke scored the lead for his Saarbrückers. Photo: Thomas Frey / dpa

The team coached by Lukas Kwasniok was not deterred by the injury-related loss of central defender Boné Uaferro after a good quarter of an hour. On the contrary: after a good half hour, the FCS fans in the stands hardly knew what to hold when Jänicke scored 1-0. A counter like from the textbook.

Even after the break little changed in the game shares, Düsseldorf was driven by Ofori significantly more in possession, but failed again and again with his chances. The penalty awarded seemed emblematic. But then: At a corner, Fortuna goalkeeper Florian Kastenmeier moved into the box and headed Zanka.

It was the 30. Goal attempt by the Dusseldorf. The stadium immediately became quiet. Spectators and players recovered quickly, however, and the Saarlanders had the first chances in extra time. The decision was made only in the penalty shootout. (AP)