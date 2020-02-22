ryanair-boss-causes-criticism-with-anti-islam-statements

The head of Irish low-cost airline Ryanair has advocated subjecting Muslim men to stricter security checks before departure than other passengers.

“Who are the bombers? It will be single men traveling alone, ”said Michael O'Leary in an interview published by the British“ Times ”on Saturday.

“You can't say anything because that's considered racist, but generally there will be men of Muslim faith.”

Be with your family Muslim men, on the other hand, are generally not at risk, says the company boss known for polarizing statements. The risk that they and their children would blow themselves up was “fucking zero again”.

There was prompt sharp criticism of O'Leary's statements, as the “Times” reports. A British MP accused him of promoting racism.

Labor politician Khalid Mahmood said according to the “Guardian” regarding the right-wing terrorist attack in Hanau: “In Germany a white man killed eight people [inklusive des Täters kamen elf Menschen in Hanau ums Leben, Anm. d. Red.]. Should we now profile white people to see if they are fascists? ”

Ryanair boss: “Environmentalists should be shot”

In the so-called profiling, for which O'Leary advocates , people are classified and screened as suspicious based on stereotypes and external characteristics.

The Cologne police faced the accusation of “racist profiling” last year after stopping and searching several young Muslims – they were mistakenly suspected of terror when they came to the end of Ramadan had walked into Cologne Central Station with long robes and called “Allahu Akbar” according to testimony.

The Ryanair boss's statements came a day after a converted Muslim woman admitted that she had planned a suicide bombing of St. Paul's Cathedral in London. O'leary had already caused criticism in the past when he said that environmentalists should be “shot”. (Tsp, with dpa)