russia's-fear-of-renewable-energies

In the middle of the discussion about climate change, Russia makes it clear that the use of fossil fuels will continue to play the central role for the country's economy. Fossil fuels still make up around two thirds of all Russian exports. The state-owned oil company Rosneft is now launching the world's largest project to develop new oil and gas deposits.

And that in an ecologically highly sensitive region: on the Arctic Peninsula Taymyr in the barren tundra of Northern Siberia, which is particularly affected by climate change. Oil deposits of around five billion tons are suspected there.

The state-owned company Rosneft, in which Chancellor Gerhard Schröder is chairman of the supervisory board, plans to convert the following in the coming years 144 invest billions of euros in the “Vostok Oil” project. Rosneft boss Igor Sechin introduced it to Russian President Vladimir Putin last week. The main concern is the exploitation of the Wankor deposit, which had already been discovered 1988 in the north of the Krasnoyarsk region.

15 new cities are created thanks to “Vostok Oil”

According to Setschins, around 25 Millions of tons of crude oil are extracted annually. The capacities are gradually increased to 2030 to around 100 million tons increased annually. The oil is then to be shipped via a new port on the Taymyr peninsula with a fleet of icy Arc7-class tankers that can break ice up to one and a half meters thick.

A buyer also seems to have already been found: Indian investors are taking part in the project, confirmed by India's oil minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan in January during a visit to Moscow. And Rosneft chief Sechin said at his meeting with Putin: “There are a number of other Western investors and we expect that this will be a large, huge international project.” According to reports, Russia is looking for interested parties in Japan in particular.

“Vostok Oil” should 100. 000 create jobs and contribute around two percent to the Russian gross domestic product if it is fully realized. 15 Cities will arise in the region, Setschin announced. 800 Kilometers of pipeline will transport the raw material to the new overseas port. Putin had already 2018 declared the expansion of transport routes via the northern sea route a national priority.

Not a word about environmental protection

There is nothing to be read about environmental protection aspects in the part of the conversation between Putin and Sechin published by the Kremlin. In October 2019 the Russian ministry of raw materials had passed a law through the Duma that practically ignored the rights of oil and gas companies expanded for geological exploration and development of arctic deposits off the Siberian coast. For example, concessions were tendered for an area in the Laptev and the Kara Sea, in which natural gas reserves of around 13 billion cubic meters were forecast.

Moscow's climate strategy, however, is above all a strategy to adapt to the consequences of change, in which the Russian leadership also sees economic advantages. The projects come at a time when the Arctic ice rink has reached its lowest level since weather records.

Environmental protection did not play a role in the recent conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Rosneft boss Igor Sechin … Photo: VIA REUTERS

The climate report of the Russian Meteorological Institute states that the temperatures in the Russian part of the Arctic rise even faster than the global average. In the Kara Lake, for example, the temperature 2018 was almost five degrees above the annual average 1998.

Climate change makes oil production cheaper

Oil and gas production in Northern Siberia will be technically easier and cheaper. The raw materials companies Gazprom and Novatek are therefore already planning to expand their production on the Jamal Peninsula, which lies west of the Taymyr region. Rosneft also explored a new oil field there, in which a volume of around 80 suspected to be millions of tons

Despite warnings of the risks of climate change in the far north and the Arctic, the Russian government launched extensive tax breaks in January for commodity and industrial companies in the region want to settle. They could amount to up to 200 billion euros if the previously announced projects were actually started, it says in Moscow. Further tax breaks are to be decided in July. In total, there are nine projects in the Arctic. “Vostok Oil” is the largest of them.

The state-controlled Gazprom Group is meanwhile preparing for a drastically changed export market because Germany and other EU countries no longer want to burn natural gas and instead switch to electricity and CO2-neutral hydrogen. In order not to be pushed aside, Gazprom is considering supplying hydrogen itself – on a natural gas basis.

Gazprom has its own plan for CO2 reduction

The group strategists have developed the “Vision 2050”, a discussion paper that they have been circulating in Europe for some time. The company outlines how the European Union could significantly reduce its greenhouse gas emissions in three stages by the year 2050.

First, coal and liquid fuels should give way to natural gas (emission reductions by 35 to 39 percent compared to 1990). After that, Gazprom sees until 2030 that the electricity industry and the transport sector burn methane-hydrogen mixtures (emission reduction by 45 to 51 percent). The third stage would be a “conversion to hydrogen-based energy with the use of efficient and low-emission technologies” (emission reduction by up to 80 percent). The group relies on calculations by the German consulting firm Thinkstep.

The fear of green energy

Not surprising: the hydrogen-based energy, the Gazprom has in mind would only come from its core product, natural gas. The company has been producing so-called gray hydrogen for years, with carbon dioxide escaping. In the “Vision 2050” Gazprom describes how it wants to produce hydrogen without CO2 being released into the atmosphere.

It relies on research on methane pyrolysis in Russia and in Germany at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) and the Institute for Transformative Sustainability Research (IASS) in Potsdam. The Kassel-based oil and gas company Wintershall Dea, a longstanding Gazprom partner, is also involved.

Whether in the medium or long term: The risk for Russia's most important company remains. The Gazprom strategists are aware of the danger of the triumphant advance of Europeans' green energy and hope. In lectures and presentations, Gazprom warns of electrolysis: it requires huge amounts of electricity, is far too expensive, and its water requirements endanger the environment.

Gazprom's planned certification process Certifhy in particular is a thorn in the side. The group complains that the standard emission limit for green and blue hydrogen discriminates against hydrogen from natural gas.