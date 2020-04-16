russia-postpones-military-parade-on-may-9-due-to-corona

Russia postpones victory parade on May 9

Russia postpones the large military parade to 75. Anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union over Hitler fascism . The reason is the crisis surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin said on Thursday in Moscow, according to the agency Interfax. For Russia, the symbolic parade on May 9 is the most important political event this year.

The risks due to the virus did not allow preparation for the parade, Putin said. However, it should take place this year . There was no appointment. The Russian Ministry of Defense had stuck to the date until the very end. However, war veterans asked Putin to postpone the event. Putin also canceled all mass events for the holiday on May 9.

For 75. On the anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Moscow guests from many countries were expected, including France's President Emmanuel Macron. The largest parade in Russian history was planned.

(dpa)

