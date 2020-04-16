Science
Russia postpones military parade on May 9 due to Corona
Russia postpones victory parade on May 9
Russia postpones the large military parade to 75. Anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union over Hitler fascism . The reason is the crisis surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin said on Thursday in Moscow, according to the agency Interfax. For Russia, the symbolic parade on May 9 is the most important political event this year.
The risks due to the virus did not allow preparation for the parade, Putin said. However, it should take place this year . There was no appointment. The Russian Ministry of Defense had stuck to the date until the very end. However, war veterans asked Putin to postpone the event. Putin also canceled all mass events for the holiday on May 9.
For 75. On the anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Moscow guests from many countries were expected, including France's President Emmanuel Macron. The largest parade in Russian history was planned.
Rhineland-Palatinate also goes a special way with shop openings
Rhineland-Palatinate gives way as the second federal state to open the business from the decision of the Prime Minister with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). “In Rhineland-Palatinate all shops can open from Monday, if goods only up to 800 square meters of retail space. This gives larger stores the chance to separate part of their retail space, ”said government spokeswoman Andrea Bähner in Mainz on Thursday. The federal government had a limit of on Wednesday square meters of authorized sales space. “For us, this is a requirement of equal treatment and legal clarity,” Bahner explained the deviation.
Previously North Rhine-Westphalia also allows furniture stores and baby specialty stores to be reopened on Monday regardless of the retail space. Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU) justified this with a “clear economic interest”. (dpa)
Online trade criticizes DHL for delays
The Bundesverband online trade (BVOH) Parcel service providers such as DHL for late deliveries in the corona crisis blamed. It was “ in no way to accept n” that DHL after four weeks lockdown was unable to properly plan the capacities criticized BVOH President Oliver Prothmann on Thursday. There are none Excuses for lack of capacity, it could only be a bad planning
According to the association, several retailers reported that companies like DHL added the Pick-up trips at the dealer would have been canceled without replacement . “If the parcel service providers had pointed out the bottleneck in good time, the dealers could have cut sales,” criticized Prothmann. Now the packed parcels are at the dealer and would not be delivered. According to the BVOH, this means that the purchases are not brought to distribution centers. Thus the delivery to the buyer is delayed by several days . (AFP)
A million tests for Africa
The Pan-African health authority Africa CDC wants to fight Covid – 19 Support African countries with one million tests. These were ordered from a company in Germany and would be awarded to the states in the coming days, said John Nkengasong, head of the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), which is part of the African Union (AU), on Thursday .
On the continent there is a “big gap” in the testing options of Corona Cases , said Nkengasong. According to Nkengasong, Africa will need a total of about over the next three to six months million tests . Africa has around 17 200 confirmed cases in 52 countries so far fewer infections than other regions of the world. (dpa)
Merkel: Full support for WHO
Chancellor Angela After the harsh criticism from US President Donald Trump , Merkel (CDU) clearly supported the work of the World Health Organization (WHO). At Trump's video channel of the heads of state and government of the seven leading industrialized countries (G7) , Merkel emphasized that the pandemic was only with a strong and coordinated international response could be defeated, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said after the switch on Thursday. To this end, she expressed her full support to WHO and other partners such as the CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations) vaccine alliance and the GAVI global vaccine alliance.
The Director General of the WHO , Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked on Twitter for the support and trust of all countries. “We will continue to be led by science, find solutions, and build global solidarity,” he wrote on Twitter.
I thank all countries for expressing their continued support to our work & for their trust. We will continue to be led by science, find solutions to save lives & build global solidarity. I reassured them that @WHO will continue to give this fight our spirit & soul! #COVID 19
– Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Twitter (@drtedros)
The WHO has listed six conditions that are met before the measures to combat the coronavirus are relaxed should. “If we do this too quickly, we risk a rise (in the number of cases) that could be worse than the current situation,” said Ghebreyesus in his weekly speech to UN diplomats in Geneva on Thursday. Above all, governments should ensure that the spread of the virus is under control . This condition is met if the health authorities know the origin of each infection and all infection clusters. (dpa / tsp)
The dramatic situation in the USA continues to deteriorate
Because of the coronavirus crisis, more than five million have lost their jobs in the past week alone. US President Trump is making this increasingly uneasy.
Daily mirror | Juliane Schäuble
Scheuer wants separation devices in taxis
Federal Minister of Transport Andreas Scheuer (CSU) wants to protect drivers and passengers promote the installation of separation devices in taxis f . Scheuer said on Thursday after visiting a logistics company in Großbeeren in Brandenburg: “We have received feedback from taxi associations that there are inexpensive retrofit kits for separation devices between driver and passenger to protect both. This is additional equipment that can be assembled quickly. ”This should now be supported so that taxi companies can transport people safely. (dpa)
Goethe-Instituts launch cultural platform
The Goethe-Institut has a Online platform for international cultural offers set up. On the Kulturama.digital website, cultural professionals should be able to use their online events across borders to gain visibility and reach , as the Goethe Institute announced on Thursday in Berlin. The events should reach an international audience and donations for the artists can be made possible.
Kulturama brings international culture into the living room: live concerts from Buenos Aires, puppet shows from the kitchen or live acts from the Berlin club scene. Organizers enter their event and open it to an international audience. Spectators find dates and can support artists with a donation. Together and in solidarity through this time.
Opec expects drastic slump in oil consumption
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) expects because of the economic consequences of the Corona crisis a drastic slump in oil consumption. As can be seen from the monthly report published in Vienna on Thursday, the oil cartel expects the weakest demand for Opec oil in the second quarter since about 30 years . Accordingly, in the months of April to June, a little less than 20 Millions of barrels are requested every day. For March experts assume an Opec production volume of 28 million barrels a day with a possible capacity of about 34 million barrels. (dpa)
Berlin zoos should reopen
According to the will of the Senate, the Berliners will soon have the opportunity to
stroll through the zoo and botanical garden. This announced the governing
Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) on Thursday after the Senate session before
journalists. Read more about the Berlin shelling in our live blog especially about the corona virus in Berlin.
FDP criticizes culture minister for opening school – the reject criticism
Die FDP in the Bundestag accused the culture ministers of the federal states of wasting time preparing for school openings. “The conference of culture ministers should have met much earlier to set criteria for school openings,” said the education spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group, Thomas Sattelberger, on Thursday .. “This must now be made up in a snap.”
Schools and school authorities have to wait until the openings Use in May now to create the conditions for minimum clearances and hygiene. “The hygienic conditions in many German schools are simply catastrophic,” said Sattelberger.
KMK general secretary Udo Michallik rejected the criticism “very clearly”. “The Conference of Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs has been exchanging information on a regular basis at all levels since the beginning of the crisis,” he told dpa. These preliminary considerations of the KMK were incorporated in the decision of the Federal Chancellor and the Prime Minister on Wednesday.
“We want Proceed as uniformly as possible nationwide and show clear guidelines. Until 29. April 2020 we will therefore present the heads of government with a concept for further steps, which essentially results from the Plans of the countries will feed, ”said Michallik. (dpa)
EU Commission demands compliance with asylum law even in the corona crisis
Regardless of the Corona crisis, the EU Commission is pushing for compliance with the asylum law . The registration and processing of asylum applications must continue, it said in a recommendation for action for the EU countries published on Thursday . “While our way of life has changed drastically in the past few weeks, this cannot apply to our values and principles,” said Vice-President Margaritis Schinas.
The paper provides greater scope for the EU countries in some areas. Personal interviews with asylum seekers could either be carried out on video during the crisis or omitted if necessary. Quarantine and isolation measures should be adequate and should not be discriminatory. Asylum seekers would have to receive the necessary health care.
Given the current state-organized reception of refugees For example from crisis regions, the EU authority emphasizes that the preparation for this resettlement should continue as far as possible. In this way, the actual relocations could be resumed smoothly at a later date. At present, all resettlement programs in which vulnerable people come to Europe directly from their regions of origin are exposed to the coronavirus pandemic.
The recommendations are similar with a view to returns. The measures to limit the pandemic would have a major impact on it. Repatriations should still be prepared. Voluntary repatriations should be preferred more than ever. (dpa)
Facebook takes action against false messages
Facebook will notify its users in the future if they use the online network with dangerous incorrect information about the corona virus have interacted. It is about posts that were removed because they could do harm, as Facebook announced on Thursday. So far, “hundreds of thousands” have been deleted, it was said without a more precise number.
Users receive the message if they include such a post provided a “like” or commented. At the same time, they are referred to a page of the World Health Organization WHO about coronavirus myths . According to Facebook, however, they are not shown which incorrect information triggered the notice. In the past, Facebook cited the recommendation to drink bleach for treatment as an example of dangerous coronavirus misinformation.
In the event of incorrect information about the virus that is not hazardous to health, Facebook limits itself to providing it with a warning based on fact checks . In March are so round 40 Millions of posts related to the corona virus have been marked, it said. The basis for this would have been approximately 4000 fact checks delivered. In 95 percent of the cases users would have posts with such a warning Facebook did not click.
Meanwhile, the independent organization Avaaz came in an analysis by Facebook – Contributions to the conclusion that a lot of incorrect information remains on the platform without warning. (dpa)
Infected Pizza Courier: 72 Families in quarantine
Because they had ordered food from a popular pizza place, 72 families in the Indian capital New Delhi in self quarantine. That was a precaution, a local official of the Indian press agency IANS said on Thursday. The reason: A pizza courier of the restaurant is positive for Covid – 19 been tested. The man had already shown three weeks before the test coronavirus symptoms , the newspaper “India Today” wrote.
His colleagues also had to be in quarantine . Their tests were negative, wrote the food delivery service Zomato, through which some of the orders concerned had been booked, on Twitter. The affected restaurant has temporarily stopped operating. The delivery service wrote: “Covid – 19 could happen to all of us – and it is almost impossible to isolate ourselves completely, especially if we need outside help for essentials such as food. ”(dpa)
Mask for “fearless girl” in New York
New Yorkers take care of each other in the greatest crisis – and even give their “fearless girl “A coronavirus breathing mask on Wall Street. Unknowns had about 1, 20 meter bronze -Statue that according to the “New York Times” since 2018 in front of the famous New York Stock Exchange stands and should draw attention to the power of women in management positions, missed their new protection. It is not entirely clear whether she needs it: Maintaining the minimum distance on abandoned Wall Street in downtown Manhattan is a breeze these days. (dpa)
The “Fearless Girl” in front of Wall Street is usually a tourist magnet. But someone put a mask on the popular bronze statue. The stock markets have been under pressure since the beginning of the crisis – the uncertain future is unsettling for investors. #healthy #corona #exchange
– ARD New York on Twitter (@ardnewyork)
Initial restrictions in Berlin until 26. April extended
The red-red-green Berliner Senate announced today on Thursday that advise on further procedures in the corona pandemic . A step-by-step plan for opening schools and day-care centers , as presented by Senator Sandra Scheeres, was agreed.
The ordinance with the exit and contact restrictions is first up to 26. April extended . This gives the Senate the time to work out detailed regulations in order to decide on the first easing measures next Tuesday. Then a decision should also be made about opening shops.
Daily mirror | Madlen Haarbach
EU climate projects threaten to be delayed
The coronavirus crisis could delay some important European projects for environmental and climate protection. These include the planned EU strategies for more climate protection in agriculture and transport and the right to repair equipment. This emerges from the draft for a amended work program of the EU Commission .
The EU -Commission is currently revising this program because the fight against the coronavirus crisis is a priority and the apparatus of the Brussels authorities is busy. In the draft, some projects are marked with yellow, which are considered important, but which the Commission believes can be delayed for a few weeks or months . Below are plans for the strategy “From the farm to the table” and for sustainable transport.
The central climate protection project of the Commission for this year should remain, namely with the examination and tightening of the climate target for 2030 . EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen also emphasizes that despite the coronavirus crisis and the economic consequences, she is sticking to her “green deal”.
The Greens in the European Parliament still criticize the deliberate postponement of important projects.
If you put the Green Deal in the moth box, you leave the citizens in the rain with the colliery of the corona virus and climate crisis.
Greens environmental politician Michael Bloss
Mosque association criticizes ban on worship
The Islamic community Milli Görüs (IGMG) insists on a Relaxation of the coronavirus restrictions for houses of worship . “It is not understandable if mosques, churches or synagogues have to remain closed, but shopping in the city should be allowed,” said IGMG general secretary Bekir Altas on Thursday. Religious freedom protected under constitutional law should not be given less value than economic considerations.
The self-imposed restrictions on religious communities in recent weeks to protect the population would have made it clear how serious the danger was and how Altas emphasized that it was handled responsibly. “It is therefore appropriate to place so much trust in mosques, churches, synagogues and other places of worship as to allow them to be gradually opened even under certain conditions.” It is conceivable, for example Limit the number of people and introduce a registration process.
NRW Minister admonishes school authorities
North Rhine-Westphalia School Minister Yvonne Gebauer ( FDP) has warned the school authorities to create the hygienic conditions for the reopening of schools. Hygiene measures are the responsibility of the municipalities, said Gebauer on Thursday. The sponsors should have expected that the schools would gradually open again after the Easter holidays and had also been advised of this in advance.
Previously, the SPD and Greens had accused the minister in the school committee of the state parliament , the municipalities with the to let down elaborate hygiene precautions and not to set any binding standards. The Greens complained that this was negligent because infection protection was not guaranteed. (dpa)
USA: More than five million other unemployed
The coronavirus crisis cost millions of Americans the job again. 5, 245 Millions made an initial jobless claim last week, the US Department of Labor said in Washington on Thursday. Within four weeks more than 20 Millions of Americans unemployed . The first applications are considered a “real-time indicator” of the economic situation because they are published with a delay of only one week.