Russia imposes an entry ban on the Chinese for coronavirus

Russia has imposed a temporary entry ban on the Chinese due to concerns about the introduction of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. As of this Thursday, all planned entries for work or for tourism and study purposes are affected, according to a decision by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Russian media described the unusual step of such a “total ban” on Wednesday as unprecedented.

The ban only applies to Chinese citizens, not to others travelers coming from China, as the newspaper “Kommersant” reported. Alone 2019 traveled 2, 3 million Chinese people to Russia , as the paper wrote, according to the domestic secret service FSB, which is responsible for border control. According to the report, employers in eastern Russia are now worried that the workforce could become scarce. Many Chinese work in construction and agriculture in the region.

No acute infection with Sars-CoV-2 is officially known in Russia , Two Chinese are cured of Covid – 19, the lung disease caused by the virus. According to official information, there is an infected Russian couple on the cruise ship “Diamond Princess” in Japan.

Only Chinese transit trips are allowed via the Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport. There was no information available on the duration of the entry stop. Russia had recently largely closed its borders. However, it was still possible for the Chinese to enter the Sheremetyevo Airport. According to the health inspector Rospotrebnadsor, a terminal with a laboratory for checking Chinese travelers was reserved.

The authority Rospotrebnadsor announced on Wednesday that currently in Russia more than 14 00 0 Chinese people would be under medical observation. This means that they were first examined medically after entry. Their names were then sent to the registration authorities at their Russian place of residence with the order to introduce themselves to the doctor there. (AP)