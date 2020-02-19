Science
Russia imposes an entry ban on the Chinese for coronavirus
Russia has imposed a temporary entry ban on the Chinese due to concerns about the introduction of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. As of this Thursday, all planned entries for work or for tourism and study purposes are affected, according to a decision by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Russian media described the unusual step of such a “total ban” on Wednesday as unprecedented.
The ban only applies to Chinese citizens, not to others travelers coming from China, as the newspaper “Kommersant” reported. Alone 2019 traveled 2, 3 million Chinese people to Russia , as the paper wrote, according to the domestic secret service FSB, which is responsible for border control. According to the report, employers in eastern Russia are now worried that the workforce could become scarce. Many Chinese work in construction and agriculture in the region.
No acute infection with Sars-CoV-2 is officially known in Russia , Two Chinese are cured of Covid – 19, the lung disease caused by the virus. According to official information, there is an infected Russian couple on the cruise ship “Diamond Princess” in Japan.
Only Chinese transit trips are allowed via the Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport. There was no information available on the duration of the entry stop. Russia had recently largely closed its borders. However, it was still possible for the Chinese to enter the Sheremetyevo Airport. According to the health inspector Rospotrebnadsor, a terminal with a laboratory for checking Chinese travelers was reserved.
The authority Rospotrebnadsor announced on Wednesday that currently in Russia more than 14 00 0 Chinese people would be under medical observation. This means that they were first examined medically after entry. Their names were then sent to the registration authorities at their Russian place of residence with the order to introduce themselves to the doctor there. (AP)
Outrage at Guest comment on the corona virus: China identifies three journalists from the “Wall Street Journal”
In protest of an insulting comment in the Wall Street Journal on the outbreak of the lung disease, China expelled three correspondents from the newspaper. Accreditation will be withdrawn with immediate effect , Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told the Beijing press on Wednesday. It is the first time in the recent history of the People's Republic that several correspondents are being expelled from an international news organization in the country.
Vice-office chief Josh Chin and reporter Chao Deng, who is a US citizen, and reporter Philip Wen, an Australian, were asked to leave China within five days, the newspaper said. The unusual designation exacerbates tensions between China and the United States. Washington had acted against five Chinese state media on the previous day by regulating them more closely as direct organs of the communist leadership in Beijing.
The trigger of the Chinese anger is an opinion by columnist Walter Russell Mead in the “Wall Street Journal” of February 4th with the headline: “China is the true sick man of Asia. ”The choice of words is reminiscent of the description of the internally torn China at the end of the 19. and beginning of 20. Century, when the country was exploited by the colonial powers – a time that is described in China today as the “century of humiliation”.
Immediate withdrawal of the press card is unusual, as China has mostly refused to extend it in the past – which then practically resulted in the correspondent being expelled. However, the tone in dealing with foreign media has become rougher for a few years. Since the outbreak of the lung disease, censorship has also been tightened. Since then, the options for circumventing Internet blocks via tunnel services (VPN – Virtual Private Network) have also been disrupted more than ever. (AP)
RTL broadcasts Formula 1 race in Vietnam due to coronavirus from Germany
The TV station RTL will produce the live broadcast of the Formula 1 race in Vietnam entirely in Cologne. According to RTL, the reason for this is the incalculable spread of the coronavirus and the “risks to the health of colleagues” . No employees will travel to Vietnam. The picture material is provided by the organizer.
“We have a high responsibility for our employees,” said RTL sports director Manfred Loppe in a message. “When reporting from Hanoi, the risks to their health appear to be too great after careful examination. We came to this decision after querying numerous information points and the bottom line was that we did not get what we considered to be a reliable assessment of the situation on site. ”
The Vietnam Grand Prix on April 5 is the third race of the season. Hanoi is the first venue for Formula 1. According to the current status, the race should take place, although the city is only around 150 kilometers from the border with China. The Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai had been postponed to an undisclosed time later in the year due to the spread of the corona virus.
China does not send government officials to G 20 Ministerial Meeting
According to insiders, China says the participation of representatives of the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank in the G because of the Coronavirus crisis – Meetings in Saudi Arabia next weekend. As Reuters learned from the Ministry on Wednesday, however, Chinese representatives at the World Bank should attend the conference in Riyadh on 22 , and 23. Arrive in February. According to official figures, the number of coronavirus deaths in China is already more than 2000 gone up.
Because of the crisis, the schedule for this year's People's Congress is also shaking. The start of the annual meeting of around is scheduled for March 5. Delegate may be moved. A committee should decide on Monday. The reason given is that the containment of the virus has priority.
Because of the epidemic, more than two dozen trade fairs and industry conferences such as that Auto show in Beijing and MWC, the world's largest mobile phone show in Barcelona, canceled, potentially causing billions of dollars in business to be lost. (Reuters)
500 Passengers leave cruise ship “Diamond Princess”
after two weeks of isolation were allowed in the Japanese port of Yokohama 500 Passengers leaving the “Diamond Princess”. The Carnival cruise ship was quarantined on February 3 after a previous passenger in Hong Kong tested positive for the corona virus. Of the round 3700 Guests and crew members on board have meanwhile received more than 540 tested positive. The Japanese authorities said that those who had been tested negative during the quarantine and showed no symptoms of illness were allowed to leave the ship. Anyone who had tested negative but shared a cabin with an infected person had to stay. The United States, Australia and other countries provided planes to take their countrymen home. (Reuters)
