Russia expects unemployment to double to eight million
Russia threatens to double unemployment
Russia expects the number of unemployed to double to eight million due to the corona crisis . This number was given by the head of the Court of Auditors Alexei Kudrin in the newspaper “RBK” on Monday. Russian unions confirmed this assessment, according to information from the Interfax agency. In February, 3.4 million Russians were out of a job. President Vladimir Putin had ordered nationwide job-free until the end of the month with full wages paid. Small and medium-sized companies in particular see themselves in dire need and expect mass layoffs.
“We still don't know if we are going to quarantine have to extend, ”said Kudrin. Some industries in certain regions “are in a very difficult situation”. In terms of area, the largest country on earth there are now more than 1. 000 Corona cases. The number had increased rapidly in the past few days. 148 people infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus have thus far died. (Reuters)
Police in Ecuador take away hundreds of bodies
In Ecuador a special police unit has more than 1400 Corpses collected from the port city of Guayaquil. Due to the complete overload of the health system and funeral home due to the Corona crisis, the unit has since 31. March already at least 771 Corpses from apartments and houses away. 631 Dead people were taken from hospitals so that they could be buried. The metropolis of Guayaquil is one of the cities most severely affected by the corona virus in Latin America.
The information was published by the head of the special unit, Jorge Wated Reshuan, on Twitter. In the city, the dead had lasted days in apartments. The morgues of the hospitals were overcrowded . Corpses were even deposited on the street. Because of the far-reaching exit restrictions in Ecuador, the funeral directors could hardly keep up with the work.
According to a report by the newspaper “El Comercio”, funerals that are organized by the government are currently using cardboard coffins. The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (Cidh) warned: “We would like to remind states that dealing with remains has something to do with respect for human dignity.” Officially in Ecuador so far 333 To complain of corona dead. President Lenin Moreno recently admitted that the actual number may be significantly higher. (dpa)
rules largely followed in Germany
The authorities in Germany have no major violations of the applicable restrictions over the Easter days detected. Police and politicians were largely satisfied with the behavior of German citizens. Police officers carried out tens of thousands of checks nationwide in the most beautiful spring weather.
According to the Bavarian Interior Ministry there were in the federal state on Easter weekend around 78. 000 controls. Here are around 10. 000 violations have been registered. Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) certifies that the people of Bavaria as a whole are “very exemplary”. During the holidays there is only little Excursion traffic given.
Also the bathing Württemberg Ministry of the Interior drew a positive Easter balance. From Good Friday to the morning of Easter Monday, more than 4000 vehicles and more than 27 000 people controlled. are scarce 2500 Violations of the Infection Protection Act were found.
in the most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia The population also complied with the prescribed ban on contact. The number of proceedings initiated after administrative offenses was mostly below that of the previous weekend, as the cities announced.
In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania , which otherwise attracts many tourists at Easter, especially the main access roads and the island access were checked. According to the police, 273 of the 4345 checked cars rejected because their occupants unauthorized in the State. In the case of mobile controls, the police were also reported to 87 Attentive people who should not have been in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.
After a first careful assessment of the Berlin police the people in the capital also followed the rules. The Hamburg police also had less work than expected.
Halles Mayor Bernd Wiegand (independent) spoke of a sad record of advertisements. The public order office of the city on the Saale alone on Saturday 91 Ads posted. The majority of it is due to gatherings of people throughout the city. As a rule, these were between five and eight people tall.
In Frankfurt am Main escalated a control on Friday evening when a large stone was first thrown onto a police car and later a second patrol of 20 People had been attacked. “The men were partly armed with stones, roof battens and iron bars and were threatening to move towards the officers,” said a police statement. (dpa)
I fear that up to a quarter of all students in the past few weeks from was left behind to those who had other requirements. This quarter shouldn't be or have only received very limited training. The scissors are in have undoubtedly widened in recent weeks.
Heinz-Peter Meidinger, President of the German Teachers' Association
Third clinic in Romania under the leadership of the army
In Romania, a third hospital led by the army has been set up in view of the Corona crisis. As health minister Nelu Tataru explains, the district hospital in Focsani in southeastern Romania is now to be managed by military doctors, after there 25 doctors and nurses as well as the hospital manager had been infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus . Romania had previously followed a similar approach in northeastern Suceava and in central Romanian Deva. The district hospitals there are already under military management.
The peak of the infection rate will be in Romania expected after the Orthodox Easter next weekend, as the festival could lead to larger family gatherings despite the ban on going out. In addition, the authorities fear that many Romanians will come from the high-risk countries at Easter Italy and Spain – although all of these travelers have a 14 – days Quarantine threatens.
To date, the number of people infected with the coronavirus has increased 6633 since the beginning of the pandemic – these were 333 more within 24 hours. 914 are now g again esund, 318 Infected people died. In intensive care units 231 Corona patients. 24 0 20 Suspected cases were in quarantine and 71 239 in domestic isolation. In the country with a population of around 18 millions have so far 67. 204 tests were carried out, of which ten percent were positive elen. (dpa)
Unicef warns of global catastrophe for children
According to Unicef, the coronavirus pandemic threatens the fragile basic needs of the poorest children in many developing countries and crisis areas. “The pandemic is an existential danger for millions of children, “says the managing director of Unicef Germany, Christian Schneider. ” Only through internationally coordinated action can we prevent a global catastrophe from the global health crisis Children will. “
Unicef boss Henrietta Fore demands in New York that Hundreds of thousands of children worldwide should be released in captivity. “Many are held in cramped and overcrowded spaces with inadequate access to nutritional, health and hygiene services – conditions that prevent the spread of on diseases like Covid – 19 to a large extent ”, she was quoted in a message. (dpa)
Lessons from the pandemic – attempting a first assessment
It's a big sentence, but it has a lot to it. “The experience that the unthinkable has become conceivable – that will change our lives,” historian Andreas Rödder said these days. In fact, the coronavirus pandemic has brought people into a situation in which many previous experiences and certainties no longer exist be valid.
Hoteliers in Greece send SOS
Tourism in Greece as the most important sector of the economy is facing a catastrophe due to the Coronavirus crisis. The loss of sales is estimated by the hotel chamber by the end of the year at just under 4.5 billion euros. 65 percent of hoteliers fear that their companies will go bankrupt. 45. 000 jobs had already been lost. This is the result of a survey carried out by the Tourism Research Institute of the Hotel Chamber of Greece in early April.
“Tourism is zero. The hotels are broadcasting SOS, ”said the President of the Greek Chamber of Hotels, Alexandros Vassilikos, in an online press conference. The state must help this most important area for the country with tax breaks and cheap loans. The necessary emergency aid was estimated by his chamber at just under 1.8 billion euros. “The hotels must be helped now so that they can do it on their own tomorrow Being able to stand upright, ”added Vassilikos.
The hotel industry and tourism as well as the associated businesses make about 30 Percentage of the Greek economy. Greece's tourism had contributed significantly in the past years to overcoming the severe financial crisis. 2019 visited according to the hotel chamber 33 Millions of tourists visiting Greece. (dpa)
Karliczek and Haseloff praise Leopoldina proposals
Research Minister Anja Karliczek (CDU) describes the recommendations of the Leopoldina as “excellent advice basis” for the upcoming decisions of the Federal Government on the possible relaxation of restrictions in the coronavirus crisis. The federal government will evaluate “the well-founded scientific expertise” of the Leopoldina and advise the proposals in the cabinet and in discussion with the states, explains Karliczek in Berlin. It is foreseeable: “It will take a long time before normal classes can take place again in the schools.” The primary goal remains the risk of infection to reduce and protect risk groups.
Also Saxony-Anhalt's Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff praises the Leopoldina's recommendations on the possible relaxation of restrictions. The statement is “the most sound and plausible scientific recommendation for action on the Corna crisis” , explains the CDU politician. Clear criteria and concrete procedures were described. “The statement should provide an essential basis for the political decisions to be taken by the federal and state governments on Wednesday.” This particularly applies to a step-by-step process that is tied to precise specifications se normalization of public life and the cautious opening of the education sector. Haseloff also warns against premature and general lifting of measures. (dpa)
78. 000 Checks in Bavaria – 10. 000 Violations
In According to the Ministry of the Interior, Bavaria had around police on Easter weekend 78. 000 Checks carried out due to current exit restrictions and the closure of restaurants and retail outlets. It registered around 10 000 Violations. Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) certifies that the people of the Free State as a whole are “very exemplary” in the face of the Corona crisis.
Despite the beautiful Easter weather, most citizens would have followed the protective measures in force. During the holidays there was only a little excursion traffic, says Herrmann. While there were only a few hikers in the mountains, many people in the local recreation areas used the weather to go outdoors – be it for walks or cycling.
The Minister is grateful to the people for their reason and discipline, the Ministry of the Interior announced. The spread of the coronavirus can only be slowed down with great caution and consideration. “The infection situation has eased slightly so far,” says Herrmann. “We have to build on that in the coming days.” (Dpa)
Easter ends with a fine and quarantine for priests
In several locations in Italy priests have crossed the cross with law enforcement officers because of banned Easter services . In Rivarolo Canavese, Piedmont, the police surprised the pastor of San Giacomo at the mass with a dozen believers, according to information from the population, as reported by local media on Monday. All those present face a fine.
In Scafati near Salerno in southern Italy, the Carabinieri distributed to 38 Participants in an Easter night celebration including the pastor's notice of fines for each 280 Euro. In addition, according to the newspaper reports, the persons concerned have to go into quarantine for two weeks.
In Frosinone in Lazio, a way of the cross ended with reports against the pastor and six other people, including the Vice Mayor. According to the media, the carabinieri became aware of the procession through photos and videos on digital networks. Regardless of the small number of participants and the distances maintained, the procession fell under the ban on assembly, it was said.
An Easter fair in the village of Serri in Sardinia remained unobjectionable . In addition to the priest and a lecturer, only local mayor Samuele Gaviano with an official sash attended the service as a representative of his community. An alarm from residents of the church of Borgo near Sanremo was also without consequences. According to a report, the evoked officials found that the priest and the prayers present were not celebrating mass. This is not really a religious event with believers. (KNA)
School openings and mask requirement: The recommendations of the Leopoldina
The position of the science academy on the corona crisis was eagerly awaited. An overview of the recommendations of the government advisers.
Pope pays tribute to women in corona crisis
Pope Francis has complained of domestic violence against women in the corona crisis. They are at risk of assault “for a life together where they carry too much weight,” said the head of the church at midday prayer for Easter Monday in the Vatican. Francis appreciated the efforts of many women in the pandemic, be it as doctors and nurses, security and security officers, saleswomen or in their families . “The Lord give us the courage of women to always go forward,” he said.
At the same time, the Pope prayed for the countries affected by the virus, especially for those with high casualties such as Italy, the USA, Spain and France. “The list is long,” he said. “Do not forget that the Pope is praying for you and is close to you.”
As in the past few weeks, the noon prayer was turned out of the papal one Transfer library. Then Francis appeared at the window of the Apostolic Palace and made a sign of the cross over the empty St. Peter's Square. (KNA)
Von der Leyen mourns the loss of employees
A coronavirus-infected EU employee Commission has died, according to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen . She was very sad about the death of one to Covid – 19 sick employee , wrote the German politician on Monday on Twitter. The man died on Sunday. Von der Leyen expressed his sympathy to his family, colleagues from the European Research Council and the Directorate General for Research and Innovation of the EU Commission. (dpa)
Abe gets a lot of criticism for Corona-Post in Japan
A message from Japan's head of government Shinzo Abe , in which he calls for staying home because of the corona pandemic, is not well received by many of his countrymen.
That on Facebook Posted one-minute video shows the premier as he sits on a sofa, a dog pats, takes a sip from a cup and reads a book . Next to it is another video on which the popular musician Gen Hoshino singing his guitar. Many Facebook users accused the prime minister of not caring enough about the needs of the citizens.
“You don't see your friends. You don't go to parties. But all of this helps save many lives, ”Abe wrote on Twitter. Last Tuesday, he imposed a state of emergency on seven prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka, and asked residents to stay at home. Critics said the government did not support small and medium-sized businesses sufficiently.
The union official Mitsuteru Suda reacted angrily on Monday to Abe's relaxed appearance on the sofa . “Our union was flooded with calls from workers who were fired and those who had to stop working and received no help,” he tweeted. The musician Hoshino in turn said on Instagram that his video clip had been used without his consent.
Boris Johnson is recovering on a country estate
The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is recovering from his coronavirus infection at Checkers in England. The mansion from the 16. Century northwest of London has been around 100 years the country seat of each incumbent premier. There is also Johnson pregnant fiancee Carry Symonds . According to her own statements, she was also infected with the pathogen and was in isolation with rather mild symptoms.
Johnson had been at St Thomas' Hospital in London. In the meantime, his condition had deteriorated so much that he was put into intensive care for three nights.
The state health service NHS (National Health Service ) saved his life, Johnson tweeted on Sunday. Among the clinic staff, he particularly praised Jenny McGee from New Zealand and Luis Pitarma from Portugal. “They stood 48 hours at my bed when things could have turned out differently. ”In New Zealand and Portugal the two were praised by relatives and even politicians, as the British media reported on Monday.
The state health service NHS (National Health Service) is chronically underfunded and many positions are not filled. According to a report by the Health Foundation, the NHS lacks more than 100. 000 employees, including 44. 000 Nurses. Leaving the European Union exacerbated the problem.
Johnson is currently represented by Secretary of State Dominic Raab. The ambitious politician does not have the powers of the prime minister. Britain's unwritten constitution does not provide clear rules in the event that the head of government fails. It is expected that Johnson could be missing for several more weeks. (dpa)
Last return flight from New Zealand en route
Black-Red-Gold goodbye: In New Zealand the Lufthansa’s last return flight with German tourists started. As the German Embassy in Wellington announced on Facebook, the Sky Tower in Auckland was illuminated in the national colors of the Federal Republic. The symbol of the largest city in New Zealand is with 328 Meters tall is the highest television tower in the southern hemisphere.
According to the embassy, the Airbus A 380 with approximately 500 passengers on Monday evening (local time) from Auckland towards Frankfurt am Main. It is the 25. Flight as part of the return program initiated by Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. It is now approximately 10. 000 passengers have been brought to Europe . On Tuesday there will be a flight from Air New Zealand with Germans. (dpa)
Leopoldina recommends early school openings
The National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina recommends to reopen the first schools as soon as possible. Such openings should be gradual, first primary schools and lower secondary education should start operating again, it says in an ad hoc statement der Akademie zur Corvid – 19-Pandemic. This expert opinion was eagerly awaited because the federal government is also following it when deciding how the restrictions can be gradually lifted.
According to the press release, the Leopoldina report states , “ criteria and strategies for the gradual return to normal ” should be developed. Prerequisites for loosening are that they number of new infections remain at a low level that the Health system is still not overloaded – and that the population adheres to protective measures. This includes the Leopoldina distance rules, increased hygiene – and now also wearing a protective mask . However, the scientific committee shattered the hope of a quick end to all restrictions: The pandemic would “ continue for months ” to determine economic and social life . (with dpa)
Spain: decrease in deaths
Spain has the smallest increase in deaths within one Day since the start of the survey. 517 People died from Sunday to Monday, reports the Ministry of Health. So total 17. 489 Kill people with a coronavirus-related illness. The number of infections increased by 3477 on 169. 496. (Reuters)
Leopoldina publishes report
Between 12 clock and 12: 30 o'clock the Leopoldina – National Academy of Sciences – its third ad -hoc statement on Covid – 19 – Post pandemic. The report is eagerly awaited, because the Federal Government wants to use it as a guide when deciding whether to loosen the restrictions.
The Berlin sociologist Andreas Reckwitz on the class issue in the corona crisis, the strengthening of the state – and the side effects of the exit restrictions.
