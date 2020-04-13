russia-expects-unemployment-to-double-to-eight-million

rules largely followed in Germany

The authorities in Germany have no major violations of the applicable restrictions over the Easter days detected. Police and politicians were largely satisfied with the behavior of German citizens. Police officers carried out tens of thousands of checks nationwide in the most beautiful spring weather.



According to the Bavarian Interior Ministry there were in the federal state on Easter weekend around 78. 000 controls. Here are around 10. 000 violations have been registered. Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) certifies that the people of Bavaria as a whole are “very exemplary”. During the holidays there is only little Excursion traffic given.



Also the bathing Württemberg Ministry of the Interior drew a positive Easter balance. From Good Friday to the morning of Easter Monday, more than 4000 vehicles and more than 27 000 people controlled. are scarce 2500 Violations of the Infection Protection Act were found.

in the most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia The population also complied with the prescribed ban on contact. The number of proceedings initiated after administrative offenses was mostly below that of the previous weekend, as the cities announced.

In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania , which otherwise attracts many tourists at Easter, especially the main access roads and the island access were checked. According to the police, 273 of the 4345 checked cars rejected because their occupants unauthorized in the State. In the case of mobile controls, the police were also reported to 87 Attentive people who should not have been in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

After a first careful assessment of the Berlin police the people in the capital also followed the rules. The Hamburg police also had less work than expected.

Halles Mayor Bernd Wiegand (independent) spoke of a sad record of advertisements. The public order office of the city on the Saale alone on Saturday 91 Ads posted. The majority of it is due to gatherings of people throughout the city. As a rule, these were between five and eight people tall.

In Frankfurt am Main escalated a control on Friday evening when a large stone was first thrown onto a police car and later a second patrol of 20 People had been attacked. “The men were partly armed with stones, roof battens and iron bars and were threatening to move towards the officers,” said a police statement. (dpa)