running,-for-whom-or-what?

A few more days, then it would be 40. Berlin half marathon started. Runners from over 100 nations were registered, many helpers have been planning for months and worked towards this day with a lot of commitment. Now the run has been canceled, of course everyone is disappointed, but just as understanding.

For me and many others, the Berlin Half Marathon is not the only run that will be held this spring. For me, the Rennsteiglauf in Thuringia was on the program for mid-May – an off-road marathon, over hill and dale and a total of 1613 vertical meters.

I have been training for months, I am pleased that the ice age glacier in Berlin's Grunewald once made sure that there were climbs that, although not a total substitute for the Thuringian Forest, were demanding enough to be sufficiently prepared for such a run be. And now? Called off. My next marathon, for which I can train, is only in September. Does it take place? Who knows.

Somehow everything stands still. Then run, I think. That is allowed. But suddenly I realize that there is a difference in my head between: “I just run like this” and “I run because I want to take part in a competition”.

I write this because I am surprised that I separate it. That suddenly the question arises during training, why I torture myself at all, now that there are no competitions anyway.

Suddenly I question the fact that I invest so much time and energy in something that has no specific goal at an uncertain time. It even goes so far that I question my overall goals and on the other hand “just take a lap” seems rather banal.

André Biakowski confirms that I am not alone with these thoughts. He also regularly prepares for competition runs. He wanted to run the half marathon in Paris and a marathon in Barcelona as a guide with the almost blind runner Lina.

When we talk on the phone, he also says that he is currently using the time to rethink a few things about running: “What am I doing this for? For my health? I wouldn't have to run for that. ”

“ Do I run for myself or do I run for others? ”

Like me, he states that we now have the chance to examine ourselves honestly at the level of our leisure behavior. “Do I run for myself or do I run for others who praise me for my pace or are amazed because I start in Paris or Barcelona?” I have to smile when he says that and think of my Instagram account, on which I also like to share my running success.

Everyone has to find answers for themselves. If you only run for applause, you won't get very far. On the other hand, if you manage to see your own change as a measure of things, you may no longer need a competition. We will change – whether as a runner or a non-athlete – and will certainly not be the same after the coronavirus crisis.

I share Andrés opinion that our competitions will also change. That there will probably be more “We” in them in the future. And I also think that running beyond goals is an opportunity for many right now to find health and clarity for their own further path. You know my sentence: If nothing works, then run. In this sense: stay healthy!