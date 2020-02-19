royale-duties-of-harry-and-meghan-end-on-march-31st

Prince Harry (35) and Duchess Meghan (38) will officially start their new life away from the royal family in late March. This was announced by a spokeswoman for the couple on Wednesday evening in London. Then their royal obligations end. The agreements will be reviewed again after a year.

Details of a new charity will be announced by the couple at a later date. The spokeswoman confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – as their official title – will continue to be patrons. Harry remained sixth in the line of succession as the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II.

The couple had decided to give up their royal duties, to enjoy family life with their son Archie and to commute between Canada and Great Britain. According to the spokeswoman, Harry and Meghan want to continue their engagement in their previous areas, including their commitment to people with mental health problems.

British media speculated that the two would no longer use the self-created brand name “Sussex Royal “may use. Let the Queen (93) check this out. But they and their advisors may come to the conclusion that the term “royal” is no longer appropriate, the newspaper “The Telegraph” wrote. There was no statement from Buckingham Palace on this. (AP)