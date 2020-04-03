rosnefts-risky-oil-price-poker

The oil price is now a top priority: US President Donald Trump has tried to mediate between Russia and Saudi Arabia in the past few days. Since the beginning of March, the two countries have been fighting a conflict over the production volume on the world market, which is dragging the US shale oil companies into the downward vortex. The downturn in economies around the world in the wake of the corona pandemic and the struggle between Moscow and Riyadh have turned the drop in oil prices into a rapid crash stop and also win over the non-member Russia. But at the beginning of March, the Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Nowak left Vienna as a place to negotiate before the official consultations even started. Russia threatened to increase its production, he said. Saudi Arabia was outraged and offered massive discounts to Europeans and Chinese – traditionally Russia's trading partners.

The affront was preceded by a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the top managers in the Russian oil and gas industry 1st March. According to the Russian media, Igor Sechin, the chief executive of the largest Russian producer Rosneft, had asserted his position there: No more artificially stabilizing oil prices by restricting production volumes.

Fracking infrastructure in the US state of Wyoming. Photo: imago images / Nature Picture Library

According to Setschin insider reports, this, according to Setschin, has so far mainly brought advantages to the United States that its expensive fracking gained Able to place oil on the world market. A ruin of the competition in the USA by lower prices must also be in the Saudis' interest. In addition, unlimited funding could also pave the way back to the market for producers in Syria and Libya. The ulterior motive: from what should the warlords of these countries repay their Russian billion dollar loans, if not with oil revenues. Russia itself, according to Setschin's assumption, could have an oil price between 25 and 30 Dollar per barrel hold out for a few years.

Meanwhile, even Putin is concerned

Other experts and oil producers in Russia saw this even then quite different from the Rosneft boss, as it later turned out in public appearances. Leonid Fedun, major shareholder and vice president of Rosneft competitor Lukoil, told television broadcaster RBC that the price of oil was below 25 a barrel a “terrible nightmare”. The decision to engage in a dispute with Opec was “primarily a blow to the Russian economy”. Obviously, he was unable to assert himself. No wonder: Igor Sechin is one of Putin's oldest friends concerned: “This is indeed a very serious challenge for our economy,” he said at a government meeting on Wednesday, so talks with Opec were necessary.

Setschin, who rarely gives interviews, saw himself forced to appear on the television station “Rossija 24″ In the studio he appeared with a Rosneft jacket as he just supervised the work on one of the drilling rigs. For years, Setschin has been trying to portray his company as the last island of common sense in a world that is increasingly relying on the extraction of expensive shale oil. Setschin said that he had ” not the feeling hl it would be dramatic ”. A normal predatory competition is underway. At the end of the year, the oil price will again be at 60 dollars – well above the mark that Russia needs to keep its national budget with the revenues

But a discussion about the competitiveness of Russian oil had been going on for a long time. Most experts express serious doubts about Setschin's best case scenario. The problem is not the long-term contracts, but Russia's position on the spot market. Russian oil there is not competitive with Saudi oil. The production cost per barrel in Russia is estimated at 42 dollars per barrel and in Saudi Arabia only at 17 dollars. In addition, the Saudis have no problems obtaining bridging loans if they had to sell oil below the cost of production.

Anders Rosneft: The group has difficulty getting comparable financing because it was against him years ago because of the Russian Crimea annexation sanctions were imposed. For the oil producer, there is only the chance that the Russian state will grant tax relief or subsidize the group from the state fund for national welfare. The latter currently contains 124 billion dollars and is actually intended to support the population in times of crisis. Setschin has been fighting for some time to get at least part of it for his business.