ronaldinho-arrested-for-wrong-passport

The Brazilian ex-soccer star Ronaldinho has now been arrested because of his entry into Paraguay with a fake passport. The General Prosecutor's Office said in the night of Saturday in Asunción that she had ordered the arrest and pre-trial detention for the 39 year old and his brother “for using a government document with forged content”. In doing so, she reversed the decision of the originally responsible public prosecutor, who had issued Ronaldinho's release a few hours earlier.

Ronaldinho had his passport withdrawn in Brazil at the end 2018

The former star player of FC Barcelona and his brother had their passports withdrawn in Brazil in November 2018 because they had been fined in the amount of the equivalent of 2.2 million euros. This penalty was imposed for causing massive environmental damage to a property in Porto Alegre in the south of the country.

The Attorney General replaced the prosecutor in the case. The new person in charge ordered the arrest of Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto de Assis Moreira. They were taken out of their hotel by plainclothes officers and driven to the National Police headquarters. They should stay there overnight.

Ronaldinho's lawyer Adolfo Marín told journalists that he did not know the reason for the arrest. She was ordered “by a prosecutor who is not involved in the case”. The detention was “strange, we don't know anything,” said the lawyer.

On Friday, prosecutor Federico Delfino refused to indict Ronaldinho and his brother. The brothers were “cheated” and acted “in good faith” when they received the counterfeit passports in Brazil, said Delfino. He also praised the two brothers' useful testimony during a seven-hour hearing on Thursday.

The judge responsible stated that Ronaldinho and his brother were now free to go wherever they wanted. They left the judicial building in Asunción on Friday evening, but the arrest was repeated just two hours later.

The two Brazilians had been arrested on Wednesday at their hotel. According to the investigators, their fake passports had previously been noticed when entering Asunción airport. The two-time world footballer and world champion from 2002 came to Paraguay to advertise his new book. At the same time he wanted to start a program that should inspire children for a sporty lifestyle. (AFP)