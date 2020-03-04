rome-only-wants-to-decide-on-school-closure-“in-the-next-few-hours”

The nationwide Jewrovision contest planned for the weekend in Berlin is canceled due to the corona virus.



Given the health risk posed by Corona, the major event cannot be held responsible, said the Central Council of Jews in Berlin on Wednesday. The cancellation was very regretted. The health of everyone involved must be a top priority. “We will endeavor that the Jewrovision 2020 in the Autumn can take place, “it said.

To the largest European dance and singing competition for Jewish teenagers Following the example of the Eurovision Song Contest , according to the Central Council, 1. 300 Young people from all over Germany expected.