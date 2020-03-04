Science
Rome only wants to decide on school closure “in the next few hours”
Italy closes all schools and universities
The Italian government orders media reports the closure of all schools and universities in the country. This should apply until mid-March, reports the Italian news agency Ansa and the radio station RAI. (Reuters)
Jewrovision contest canceled due to coronavirus
The nationwide Jewrovision contest planned for the weekend in Berlin is canceled due to the corona virus.
Given the health risk posed by Corona, the major event cannot be held responsible, said the Central Council of Jews in Berlin on Wednesday. The cancellation was very regretted. The health of everyone involved must be a top priority. “We will endeavor that the Jewrovision 2020 in the Autumn can take place, “it said.
To the largest European dance and singing competition for Jewish teenagers Following the example of the Eurovision Song Contest , according to the Central Council, 1. 300 Young people from all over Germany expected.
The show under the motto “Be yourself” should be in Berlin's Estrel Hotel take place. The jury should include pop singer Jeanette Biedermann and actress Rebecca Siemoneit-Barum (“Lindenstrasse”). (epd)
Eight coronavirus infected in Berlin
Meanwhile, eight infected was found in Berlin. They are three women and five men.
Canadian central bank lowers key interest rate
The Canadian central bank because of the spread of the coronavirus for the first time in more than four years the Key interest rate lowered. The base rate will increase by 0.5 percentage points to 1, 25 Percent reduced, the central bank announced in Ottawa on Wednesday.
The spread of the corona virus is a “negative shock” for the Canadian economy and the global economy. The central bank is ready to further lower interest rates if necessary. (dpa)
Jörg Kachelmann tested for corona virus – moderation canceled
TV presenter Jörg Kachelmann canceled recordings for the MDR talk show “Riverboat” on Wednesday. He was tested for the corona virus , Kachelmann wrote on Twitter. “Result in terms of Covid – 19 comes in later today. Depending on the time, it may take a little longer to take the break, ”says Kachelmann.
A spokeswoman for the MDR confirmed that the Swiss moderator was ill and therefore the programs on 6 and 13. March can not moderate.
Whether a suspicion of coronavirus , the spokeswoman could not say. Axel Bulthaupt will represent Kachelmann in the two programs, the broadcaster wrote on Twitter. Kachelmann moderates the MDR talkshow together with Kim Fisher. (dpa)
I'm sick old man tonight at the recording of Riverboat @mdrde for the 13. March and cannot be included in the broadcast on Friday. Result in terms of #Covid _ 19 come in later today. Depending on the time, it takes a little longer with the break.
2 x #Riverboat without @Kachelmann: Jörg Kachelmann is ill and will therefore send the programs on the 6th and 13. 3. do not moderate. For these two editions, Kim Fisher receives reinforcements from @AxelBulthaupt. Get well soon, Mr. @Kachelmann!
Who are contact persons?
If a contagion case is confirmed, so-called contact persons are found. These are people from the environment of the infected who could have been infected theoretically.
The Robert Koch Institute divides them into three categories:
- I: People who have come into direct contact with the body fluids of the infected person – for example when kissing or coughing up. They have a higher risk of infection.
- II: They stayed in the same room as the infected person, for example, however had no longer long-term contact
- III: Medical personnel who are closer to the infected than came two meters, but wore adequate protective clothing.
Altmaier: Federal Government prepared for consequences
Minister of Economy Peter Altmaier the Federal Government is prepared for the possible economic consequences of the new corona virus.
The Ministry presented a three-stage plan – this provides, if necessary, existing ones Extending instruments such as credit programs for troubled companies and increasing them financially.
In a final stage, “further structural and economic measures” would be conceivable. These could be billion-dollar economic stimulus programs .
“We are prepared and determined to avoid a possible crisis and to secure employment and added value,” said Altmaier. The leaders of the Union and the SPD want to discuss possible measures in the coalition committee on Sunday. (dpa)
The new #Corona virus presents the 🇩🇪 #economy with challenges. But we are prepared and determined to avoid a possible crisis, for example by improving depreciation conditions & ensuring liquidity.
Israel: People entering Germany must be in quarantine
People entering Germany must be in Israel
because of the coronavirus epidemic quarantined for two weeks .
The Forced quarantine now also applies to all people who from Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France and Spain , the Israeli said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday at a press conference in
Jerusalem. Previously, this regulation was already in place for newcomers from Italy .
Health Minister Jakov Litzman said that meetings with more than 5000 Forbid participants. According to the Ministry of Health, the virus is now at 15 persons in Israel. According to official figures, thousands of Israelis are in quarantine at home. No deaths have been recorded so far. (AFP)
How is the #Corona virus transmitted? Professor Dr. Christian Drosten, head of virology at the Berlin Charité, explains it in this video.
car market in China breaks down 80 percent one
The virus epidemic has the Car sales in China practically stalled in February. Sales dropped last month 80 percent, as the industry association CPCA announced on Wednesday, without giving absolute numbers.
The car dealers gradually returned to work in the first three weeks of February, but the showrooms were largely due to the restrictions in public life to contain the highly contagious lung disease orphaned .
The association assumes that the decline in February will be the strongest this year. China Toyota was badly affected. The Japanese carmaker reported a decline in sales in February by 70 percent .
Overall last month 23. 800 Toyota and Lexus vehicles went to customers in the People's Republic. US automaker General Motors said the industry was facing “serious challenges” due to the virus epidemic in the first quarter.
But one assumes that the situation will relax afterwards, said GM's China boss Matt Tsien. GM is betting that car sales in the Middle Kingdom will increase in the second half of the year. (Reuters)
Dog infected in Hong Kong?
The “South China Morning Post” reports that a Dog of an infected person in Hong Kong is said to have been infected.
In fact, it is the case that it is a surface contamination . The dog picked up traces of the virus in his nose and mouth instead of being really infected. He was tested “weakly positive” and must now remain in quarantine.
Drive-In for coronavirus tests in Hessen
If you suspect an infection with the Coronavirus patients can be examined in Groß-Gerau in their own car. The district clinic in South Hesse has also taken smears through the car window since the weekend.
“The Drive-in for corona tests is offered as an alternative to the normal examination in our MVZ practice (medical care center), “said hospital spokesman Martin Wohlrabe. So far, the possibility has been well accepted. Previously, several media had reported.
Six tests had been done with this method so far. All were negative. The procedure offers great advantages for the clinic: Suspected cases remained “in their own quarantine station”, so to speak, Managing Director Erika Raab. The healthcare professional who takes the smears should wear protective clothing. Other hospital staff and patients would not come into contact with the patient. (dpa)
Lufthansa wants 150 Take aircraft out of flight operations
Lufthansa wants to Decline in travel due to fear of the coronavirus 150 Take the aircraft out of flight. The flight plan will be adapted to the exceptional circumstances, says a company spokesman. (Reuters)
Thailand: Confusion over quarantine for foreigners
Thailand's Minister of Health Anutin Charnvirakul with later deleted announcements about mandatory quarantine for all travelers from countries with coronavirus cases like Germany created confusion.
Foreigners from the affected countries would have to “without exception” for 14 Quarantined days , the minister wrote on Tuesday in online networks. In addition to Germany, he also listed China, South Korea, Japan, France, Italy, Singapore and Iran.
A few hours later the Entry deleted, Anutin's official Facebook page has been deactivated.
After Thai and foreign tourists expressed concern online, A ministry spokesman tried to smooth the waves on Wednesday. “We have to wait and see which country is considered a risk country,” said spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin. Anutin's list must be “checked” .
So far in Thailand 43 Virus infections and one fatality confirmed. (AFP)
Public Health Ministry orders all people entering #Thailand from their visits to #Japan, #Germany, #SouthKorea, #China, #Taiwan, #France, #Singapore, #Italy and #Iran to isolate themselves for 14 days.
Cup semi-final postponed Napoli against Inter Milan
The Coronavirus epidemic in Italy has led to the postponement of another soccer game. The semi-final second leg of Coppa Italia between SSC Napoli and Inter Milan – originally planned for this Thursday (20. 45 o'clock) – was moved to a later date.
This was announced by Serie A on Wednesday. Around 40. 000 fans expected. The other cup semi-final between champions Juventus Turin and AC Milan also has to be rescheduled. (dpa)
First case on the Faroe Islands
Also the small Faroe Islands have their first case of the Coronavirus . The Faroese Minister of Health Kaj Leo Holm Johannesen confirmed on Wednesday at a press conference, as the Danish news agency Ritzau reported with reference to information from local media.
The infected person is therefore a man who at the 24. February returns from a congress in Paris to the islands in the North Atlantic . Four family members, including two children, are now for 14 Quarantined days.
Like Greenland, the Faroe Islands are largely autonomous, but officially belong to the Kingdom of Denmark. (dpa)
Italian school minister: decision has not yet been made
the decision to School closings throughout Italy is according to the Italian school minister not liked yet.
“So far there have been no closings,” said Lucia Azzolina, according to news agencies Ansa and Adnkronos on Wednesday.
A decision should only be made in the coming hours. The agencies had previously reported that schools across Italy should be affected by the corona virus to 15. March closed. (dpa)
Opposition at odds over government crisis management
FDP and Greens supported the federal government's crisis management against the new corona virus, AfD and Linke came partly against sharp criticism . The AfD parliamentary group leader Alice Weidel spoke on Wednesday in the Bundestag of “Chaos and confusion of competence” , for example when people from risk areas wanted to be tested . Left-wing faction leader Amira Mohamed Ali criticized that there was too little factual information. The government had also had to stock up on disinfectants much earlier .
FDP boss Christian Lindner welcomed against which “Clarity, prudence and transparency” the government deals with the insecure health situation. At the same time, he reaffirmed the urgent demand for an “acute plan” against economic risks. For the Greens, the specialist politician Kordula Schulz-Asche said that the government is doing the right thing with the current efforts to contain the virus. “It is part of the scaremongering that the impression is given that one should have done everything earlier.” (Dpa)
Racist attack due to coronavirus
As several British media reports, a Student in London victim of a racist attack related to the corona virus. The 23 – year old Jonathan Mock , who comes from Singapore , posted several photos with injuries on Facebook.
He was walking on Oxford Street when he heard “Coronavirus” calls . The student was then beaten up. The police treat the case as racially motivated.
“This attack shook and hurt the victim. There is no place for this kind of violent behavior on our streets and we are determined to catch the perpetrators, “said Detective Sergeant Emma Kirby, according to the police announcement.
Images of three suspects have been released after a racist attack on a student who was told "we don't want your corona virus in our country". Jonathan Mok, 23, said he was walking down Oxford Street on 24 February when a group of four men began shouting.
BBC News
Iran rejects US aid offer
Iran has a US Offer of help in the fight against the corona virus rejected. Those who withheld “malicious” sanctions medicines and food from the Iranian people now appear with a Mask of Compassion and say they wanted to help the Iranian nation, “said President Hassan Ruhani on Wednesday in a clear allusion to the United States.
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he was ready to help Iran fight the epidemic if the country asked for it. “Our people know very well that you are lying,” Ruhani said on Wednesday at the weekly cabinet meeting. (AFP)