roger-kluge-is-said-to-break-the-spell

The German track cyclists are somewhat under pressure at the World Cup in Berlin these days. After all, medals have been hanging around the neck of German women on every competition day so far. On Friday, for example, Emma Hinze won gold in a single sprint. In the team sprint she was already at the top. And what about men? Nothing! Not even the multiple world champion Maximilian Levy made it onto the podium. How good for the men of the German track cycling team that there is still the duo Roger Kluge / Theo Reinhardt.

Above all, the Eisenhüttenstadt Kluge is the personified confidence these days. “The winter went according to plan over the World Cups until December and the Australia tour in January,” he reported on Monday at the opening press conference of the World Cup. In Portugal, the 34 year old finished in the top ten in two stages. “This time I was the sprinter and was supported by the team, that gave me confidence.” Usually Kluge prepares the sprints for his team-mate and world-class sprinter Caleb Ewan, now he was the focus. “It was nice to see that I can still do it,” he said.

Kluge and Reinhardt want to defend their world championship title

the road back on the train. Together with his colleague Theo Reinhardt, Kluge wants to defend the world title in Madison on Sunday, it would be the third consecutive victory in a track cycling world championship for the duo. The day before, he was fourth in the omnium

The discrepancy, both economically and in terms of relevance, is still large between road and rail. Kluge reacts narrow-lipped to questions about whether bicycles are just a hobby. He then acts like a lawyer who wants to defend his passion against the doubters.

“It's just as much a job,” says Kluge. He also knows and tells that the big money on the train is no longer feasible. He does not receive any money from the national team, at the World Cup he only earns money from the prize money, which is still low compared to other sports. “I earn my bread on the street,” admits Kluge.

Defending champions: Roger Kluge (right) and Theo Reinhardt know how to win gold at the Track Cycling World Cup. Photo: Emmanuel Dunand / AFP

The Tour de France is up for him again in the summer, after that it could be back on the track at the Olympics in Tokyo, meanwhile street classics like Paris-Nice are coming up. It is a back and forth between train and road.

There was no long preparation

Kluge put the long-planned heart surgery out of the October. He was operated on because of a small hole between the two atria of the heart. In November Kluge was already on the bike again, he worked his way through various World Cup races and sees himself very well prepared today: “This time I've been in a good mood since January.”

There was no long-term race preparation with his partner Theo Reinhardt in the run-up to the World Cup. Both wanted to watch their opponents first. The final touches for the hat trick in terms of Madison World Championships are given the morning before the race.

150 cards The sponsor of his team has secured himself well in advance for the Madison final, 30 Kluge had to have tickets deposited for friends and family. Expectations are high, but that doesn't put pressure on the duo Kluge / Reinhardt: “We just want to have a good race. We may also drive a very good one, but only finish fifth because the others are tactically better. Then we would also be satisfied. ”