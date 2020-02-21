roger-federer-cancels-for-the-french-open

Old tennis champion Roger Federer is out of action for several months after an operation on his right knee and will also miss the French Open. As the 38 year-old Swiss announced on Thursday, he plans to return to the lawn season after arthroscopy, which also includes the ATP tournament in Halle in Westphalia in June. After that, the Grand Slam tournament is coming up at Wimbledon.

The most successful player in Grand Slam tournaments with 20 single titles reported that he had been have had knee problems for some time. “I hoped that they would go away,” wrote Federer. But after an investigation and discussions with his team, he decided to do the surgery in Switzerland on Wednesday.

“After the procedure, the doctors said that it was the right step,” said the long-standing world leader. The doctors are confident that he will be completely well again, he added.

As a consequence, Federer canceled his participation in the upcoming tournaments in Dubai, Indian Wells, Bogotá, Miami and the French Open. Federer played his last tournament match so far in the semi-finals of the Australian Open against the later winner Novak Djokovic from Serbia. After that, the current third in the world rankings completed a charity match in South Africa two weeks ago. (AP)